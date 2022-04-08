The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit against AbbVie, Inc. on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired AbbVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, inclusive . Important Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired AbbVie securities during the Class Period may, ...

ABBV