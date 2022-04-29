The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of ABBVie Inc. alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: April 30, 2021 to August 31, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022No obligation or cost to you.Learn more about your recoverable losses in ABBV: Inc. NEWS - ABBV NEWSCLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that ...

ABBV