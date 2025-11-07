A Statement from L3Harris Chair and CEO Chris Kubasik on the Secretary of War's "Arsenal of Freedom"

The time for change is now. As the Trusted Disruptor and the first company to make acquisition reform recommendations to the DOGE, L3Harris stands firmly aligned with Secretary Hegseth's vision for a more agile and accountable defense ecosystem.
We've embraced and invested in commercial products and business models for decades, adopting open architecture, scaling production and rapidly fielding innovative technologies. We are committed to expanding the commercial business model within a streamlined and less bureaucratic acquisition framework.
Through partnerships with new entrants and investments in venture-backed companies, we're transforming cutting-edge technology into mission-ready capability ensuring our warfighters have unparalleled solutions ready today.
Together with Secretary of War Hegseth and Deputy Secretary of War Feinberg, our workforce is acting with urgency and accountability to deliver the "Arsenal of Freedom" our nation depends on.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
