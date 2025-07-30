A.I.S. Resources Granted Voluntary Management Cease Trade Order

A.I.S. Resources Limited ( TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC- PINK: AISSF ) ("AIS" or the "Company") announces that effective July 30, 2025 it has been granted a voluntary management cease trade order in accordance with National Policy 12-203 due to it not being able to file its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended March 31, 2025 on SEDAR within 120 days of its financial year-end. The management cease trade order has been granted by the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission.

 

The Company was not able to complete the year-end audit within the time periods required by National Instrument 51-102 due to insufficient funds to settle the outstanding audit fee. The Company expects to obtain a loan financing and settle the outstanding audit fee. As a significant part of the audit work has been completed, the Company expects the audit to be concluded soon after the outstanding fee is paid. As a result, the Company requires additional time to file its annual financial statements and MD&A for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

 

The Company expects to file its annual financial statements and MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2025 as soon as they are available, but in any event no later than September 29, 2025, and will issue a news release once they have been filed. The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines of National Policy 12-203, by issuing bi-weekly default status reports, in the form of news releases, until the revocation of the management cease trade order. The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings. The management cease trade order will prohibit the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Company from trading in securities of the Company for so long as the annual financial statements and MD&A are not filed. The issuance of the management cease trade order does not affect the ability of persons other than the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Company to trade in the Company's securities.

 

  About A.I.S. Resources Limited  

 

 A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists, and finance professionals with a proven track record of success in capital markets.

 

  On Behalf of A.I.S. Resources Limited  

 

Martyn Element
Chairman  

 

  Corporate Contact  
For further information, please contact:
Martyn Element, Chairman of the Board
T: +1-604-220-6266
E: melement@aisresources.com  

 

Website: www.aisresources.com  

 

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Overview

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSXV:AIS,OTCQB:AISSF)is a diversified resource company working to be a high-quality producer of precious metals and battery materials, particularly lithium, manganese and gold. To fulfill this goal, the company has assembled a team of highly-qualified professionals with a track record of success in exploration, production, commodity trading and capital markets. A.I.S. Resources is currently focused on developing its pair of gold projects in Australia, the Yalgogrin orogenic gold project and the Toolleen-Fosterville gold project.

The Yalgogrin orogenic gold project is located in the historic West Wyalong gold corridor, which produced 445,700 ounces of gold between 1894 and 1921. A.I.S. Resources has confirmed existing gold assays at Yalgogrin after reviewing 12 drill core samples from the property. The advanced-stage Yalgogrin gold project has seen extensive gold production over the past 100 years, including three major gold prospects that are in operation as of Q3 2020: Cadia Newcrest, the Lake Cowal gold mine and the Northparkes copper-gold mine.

