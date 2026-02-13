A.I.S. Resources Announces Adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan

A.I.S. Resources Announces Adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC-Pink: AISSF) ("AIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the "Board") has approved a shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan"). The adoption of the Rights Plan is intended to ensure, to the extent possible, that all shareholders of the Company are treated fairly in connection with any take-over bid for the Company's shares (as defined in the Rights Plan) and to protect against acquisitions of control of the Company through purchases of shares that are exempt from applicable Canadian take-over bid rules, also referred to as "creeping" take-over bids. The Rights Plan is substantially similar to shareholder rights plans adopted by other Canadian issuers, and it was not adopted in response to any specific proposal or intention to acquire control of the Company.

Subject to the terms of the Rights Plan, the rights will become exercisable only when a person (an "Acquiring Person"), together with its affiliates, associates and joint actors, acquires or attempts to acquire beneficial ownership of 20% or more of the outstanding shares without complying with the "permitted bid" provisions of the Rights Plan or without approval of the Board. Should such an acquisition occur or be announced, each right would, upon exercise, entitle the holder thereof, (other than the Acquiring Person and its affiliates, associates and joint actors), to purchase shares at a 50% discount to the market price at the time. The Rights Plan provides that the rights are redeemable by the Company in certain circumstances. Pursuant to the Rights Plan, one right shall be issued at the record time in respect of each share issued and outstanding at the record date, and one right shall be issued in respect of each share issued after the record date.

The Rights Plan is effective immediately but is subject to ratification by shareholders of the Company at the Company's 2026 annual general and special meeting of shareholders, which will be held on March 10, 2026 and to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. If the Rights Plan is not ratified by Company's shareholders on or prior to August 3, 2026 the Rights Plan will terminate and all rights issued thereunder will be cancelled. A copy of the Rights Plan will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists and finance professionals with a proven record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
A.I.S. Resources Limited
Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

Corporate Contact
For further information, please contact:
Marc Enright-Morin, CEO
T: +1-778-892-5455
E: marc@aisresources.com
Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

a-i-s-resourcesais-cctsxv-aisbattery-metals-investing
AIS:CC
The Conversation (0)
A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources

Exploring and Expanding Australian Gold Assets

Exploring and Expanding Australian Gold Assets Keep Reading...
A.I.S Resources (TSXV:AIS)

A.I.S. Resources' Saint John Copper/Gold/Antimony Project Gets TSXV Acceptance

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS,OTC:AISSF, OTC-Pink: AISSF) ("AIS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received TSXV Exchange acceptance for the September 15, 2025 earn-in agreement with Riversgold Ltd. (ASX: RGL) ("Riversgold"), granting AIS the right to acquire up to a 75%... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Provides Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Provides Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

--Seven diamond drill holes (1,244m) completed in less than two weeks with confirmed oxide mineralization in all logged holes-- Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral... Keep Reading...
Purification testwork exceeds target specifications

Purification testwork exceeds target specifications

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Purification testwork exceeds target specificationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
New Drill Assays Support Gold Discovery at Wagyu

New Drill Assays Support Gold Discovery at Wagyu

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced New Drill Assays Support Gold Discovery at WagyuDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

Trading resumes in: Company: NextSource Materials Inc. TSX Symbol: NEXT All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Announces C$25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Announces C$25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ NextSource Materials Inc. ("NextSource" or the "Company") (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Stifel Canada as lead agent and sole bookrunner and Maxim Group LLC as... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Filing of Initial Prospectus

A.I.S. Resources' Saint John Copper/Gold/Antimony Project Gets TSXV Acceptance

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Related News

silver-investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Trinity One Surges 105 Percent

diamond-investing

When Diamonds Are Not Forever: NWT’s Diamond Industry Begins to Crack Under Pressure

gold-investing

Filing of Initial Prospectus

precious-metals-investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

precious-metals-investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

precious-metals-investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON LATE FILING OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

precious-metals-investing

Gold Mineral Resources Update