4DMedical progresses to a commercial agreement with Qscan
Respiratory imaging technology company 4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX, “4DMedical”, or the “Company”) today announces the signing of a commercial contract with Qscan Radiology Clinics ("Qscan"), a leading provider of diagnostic imaging services in Queensland. This agreement follows a successful pilot of 4DMedical’s products with Qscan, and represents the first Australian contract to incorporate products from both the Pulmonary Function and Pulmonary Structure suites, including CT LVAS™.
Pilot success leads to commercial agreement
With 40 clinics across Queensland, New South Wales, ACT, Tasmania, and Western Australia, Qscan is one of Australia’s leading medical imaging providers, offering a comprehensive range of diagnostic and interventional radiology services.
Following the success of a pilot program, which demonstrated the clinical and operational effectiveness of 4DMedical’s proprietary suite of products, 4DMedical and Qscan have entered a commercial arrangement under which Qscan will offer 4DMedical’s respiratory imaging solutions at select practices in Brisbane.
This agreement marks 4DMedical’s first Australian commercial contract to incorporate products from both its Pulmonary Function and Pulmonary Structure suites. Specifically, the agreement with Qscan will provide clinicians with access to CT LVAS™, Lung Density Analysis™ - Inspiration (LDAi), Functional Lung Density Analysis™ (LDAf), and Lung Texture Analysis™ (LTA), each providing advanced diagnostic capabilities to support referrers and patients.
Reports will be delivered and billed on a Software-as-a-Service model on terms in line with those of the Company’s other commercial partners.
4DMedical MD/CEO and Founder Andreas Fouras said:
Having completed our pilot with Qscan, we are excited to have progressed to a commercial agreement. This partnership ensures that more patients and clinicians have access to detailed, actionable insights into lung health, supporting better healthcare outcomes.
Momentum continues to build with the commercialisation of our technology across the US and Australia. With the addition of Qscan to our network of providers in Australia, I am excited to see our footprint expand to ensure our cutting-edge technology is now becoming more readily available to all Australians.
This article includes content from 4DMedical, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Biden Admin Enacts Tougher Regulations for Chip and Connected Vehicle Sectors
As part of its national security strategy, the US government is set to introduce new measures targeting advanced chipmakers, and has added restrictions on connected vehicle technology.
The actions come in the final days of President Joe Biden's administration, and represent a concerted effort to curtail access to sensitive technologies by foreign adversaries.
US planning to add more advanced chip restrictions
According to Bloomberg, the new chip rules from the US government will build on sales limits for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips that were announced earlier this week.
Those restrictions limit AI chip sales from companies like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to global data centers, with specific curbs on sales to China. The upcoming rules are also directed at advanced chip-making companies — their aim is to push the companies to increase due diligence efforts on their customers.
The measures are designed to address instances of advanced chips being diverted to Chinese entities such as Huawei Technologies, which is blacklisted by the US government.
They come after chips made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (NYSE:TSM,TPE:2330) found their way into Huawei products — this incident prompted the US Department of Commerce to instruct TSMC to halt chip production at the 7 nanometer threshold for Chinese firms.
Under the planned new rules, chips with technology thresholds of 14 to 16 nanometers or smaller will be presumed restricted, requiring manufacturers to obtain government licenses to sell them in China.
This extends to chips deemed powerful enough to support AI or other advanced applications.
Manufacturers can bypass the restrictions if their chips meet certain criteria, such as having fewer than 30 billion transistors, or being processed by approved packaging facilities.
The measures aim to bolster due diligence practices among chipmakers to ensure compliance with US trade curbs.
Biden admin finalizes connected vehicle technology regulations
In a parallel development, on Tuesday (January 14), the Biden administration finalized regulations to safeguard US connected vehicle supply chains against exploitation by China and Russia.
The rules, issued by the Department of Commerce, prohibit the sale and import of connected vehicle hardware and software systems, as well as entire connected vehicles, from entities associated with these nations.
The rules focus on vehicle connectivity systems and automated driving systems, which enable functions such as satellite communication, Bluetooth and autonomous driving. Starting with model year 2027, the US will prohibit the import or sale of connected vehicles and components involving Chinese or Russian entities.
A complete ban on such hardware will take effect by model year 2030. The regulations aim to prevent foreign adversaries from gaining access to sensitive data and critical infrastructure.
The Department of Commerce has highlighted risks including potential mass collection of geolocation data, audio and video recordings and other personal information by malign actors.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Syntheia
Investor Insight
Syntheia’s innovative conversational AI solution is transforming the face of customer engagement for the B2B market. Backed by a stable financial foundation, Syntheia is well-placed to execute its growth strategy, offering investors a compelling opportunity.
Overview
Syntheia (CSE:SYAI) has rapidly emerged as an innovative player in the expanding conversational AI platform-as-a-service market.
In an industry poised to transform customer engagement, Syntheia addresses the complex needs of modern communication through cutting-edge AI solutions. Designed to emulate human-like conversations over phone and digital channels, Syntheia’s platform targets both large enterprises and small-to-medium businesses, which often struggle with customer support inefficiencies and high employee turnover in customer-facing roles. Syntheia’s focus on language processing, tonality, sentiment analysis, and conversational behavior makes its offerings distinctive, providing customers an experience that moves closer to natural human interaction than traditional chatbot solutions.
At the core of Syntheia’s strategy is an innovative approach to AI-driven customer service solutions, a sector experiencing explosive growth. The global conversational AI market, valued at $9.9 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach a staggering $32.62 billion by 2030. With a projected compound annual growth rate of 21.5 percent, the demand for AI solutions that can handle customer inquiries seamlessly is clear. Factors fueling this market growth include the rising demand for customer-centric interactions, the need for operational efficiency, and cost reductions that companies can realize by automating and enhancing their customer support processes. Syntheia is well-positioned within this trend, providing businesses with tools that reduce onboarding costs, language barriers and other operational challenges while enhancing engagement.
Syntheia is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SYAI, and its stock is closely held, with a tight float that allows for controlled expansion of shares. Financially, the company is in a solid position with $2 million in cash and no debt, and maintains a well-structured capitalization profile that includes options and warrants. This stable financial foundation provides Syntheia with the means to execute its growth strategy while maintaining flexibility to adapt to market shifts.
Company Highlights
- Syntheia is a conversational AI solution delivering AI-driven, human-like customer service for enterprises and SMBs.
- The AssistantNLP Platform offers 24/7/365 multilingual support, accessible globally.
- Syntheia operates on a freemium revenue model, with scalable plans catering to varied business sizes and needs.
- The conversational AI market is expected to reach $32.62 billion by 2030, with Syntheia well-positioned to capitalize on this growth.
- Syntheia’s algorithms have achieved an 84 percent success rate in data collection and 98 percent in outreach programs, highlighting exceptional efficiency.
- Financially stable, Syntheia has $2 million in cash, no debt and trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Key Technology
Syntheia is a front-runner in conversational AI, employing natural language processing (NLP) algorithms that are continually refined for accuracy and contextual understanding. The platform’s advanced NLP technology, bolstered by proprietary algorithms, enables it to understand and respond to various conversational cues, including tone, sentiment, semantics, and even idiomatic expressions. These sophisticated capabilities make interactions feel more fluid, accurate and responsive, which is particularly advantageous in sectors like healthcare, finance and customer service, where nuanced communication is essential. In fact, Syntheia’s algorithms exhibit impressive efficacy rates, achieving an 84 percent success rate in data collection and a 98 percent success rate in outreach initiatives, demonstrating the system’s effectiveness in real-world applications.
One of the most compelling aspects of Syntheia’s solution is its proprietary AssistantNLP platform, which offers 24/7/365 conversational AI service. The AssistantNLP platform is designed to handle high volumes of customer queries in multiple languages and across industries, ensuring a scalable, reliable and flexible solution for diverse customer needs. Syntheia’s platform is also highly accessible, structured around a freemium revenue model that allows businesses to try the service at no cost and then upgrade based on usage and additional features. The freemium model’s flexibility is essential in broadening Syntheia’s customer base by reducing the initial financial commitment for prospective clients and encouraging growth from smaller firms to larger enterprise accounts.
Management Team
Tony Di Benedetto – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
Tony Di Benedetto has nearly 20 years of IT entrepreneurship, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets experience. As a seasoned technology business leader, he has successfully built and brought multiple tech businesses to market.
Richard Buzbuzian – President
Richard Buzbuzian is a capital markets executive with over 25 years of investment experience in Canada and Europe, and operates a family office with an investment portfolio of public and pre-IPO companies. Buzbuzian holds a degree from the University of Toronto.
Paul Di Benedetto – Chief Technology Officer
Paul Di Benedetto is a technology visionary with expertise in diverse innovative technologies, including blockchain and AI. He is responsible for overseeing the ongoing development of patent-approved technology at work from Syntheia.
Veronique Laberge – Chief Financial Officer
Veronique Laberge is a chartered professional accountant and holds the title of auditor. With more than 17 years of experience in professional practice, she specializes in certification mandates and general accounting, and acts as a consultant for public and private companies.
Emilio Iantorno – VP of Product & Experience Strategy
Emilio Iantorno, a 20-year design veteran, specializes in crafting engaging product experiences for diverse audiences and industries. Emilio leads the Syntheia design process, effectively harnessing the best technology to tackle business challenges.
Tech 5: AI Takes Center Stage at CES, NVIDIA Unveils Cosmos Platform
Global markets were turbulent this week on speculation about US President-elect Donald Trump's trade policies.
Initial gains on Monday (January 6), driven by rumors of less aggressive tariffs, were followed by a mixed performance as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicked off in Las Vegas, Nevada, and investors awaited key economic data.
Keep up with the latest developments in the world of tech with the Investing News Network.
1. AI takes center stage at CES
Unsurprisingly, CES underscored the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) across the tech landscape, with AI chips for PCs, new electric vehicles and the influence of robotics on the workforce taking center stage.
AI was prominent, featured in everything from appliances to pets. Following substantial investment, companies are under pressure to demonstrate the value and justify the cost of AI integration in their products.
As mentioned, tech stocks rose on Monday as the event began, with chipmakers like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ:AMD) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) leading the surge.
NVIDIA, whose CEO Jensen Huang gave the keynote address at CES, was a key focus.
Following the company's weaker-than-expected revenue outlook in November, investment interest in AI has been dispersing to include companies such as Broadcom and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), whose share prices increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 while NVIDIA's remained relatively flat.
Broadcom, NVIDIA and Marvell Technology performance, Q4 2024.
Chart via Google Finance.
After a product reveal, NVIDIA saw its share price fall 8.5 percent to US$140.01 on Tuesday (January 7), its largest intraday drop since October 15. Chief among the AI bellwether’s long list of new products are the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, built on the Blackwell architecture. The flagship RTX 5090 for demanding workloads will be available this month for US$1,999, while the RTX 5070, a more budget-friendly version, will arrive in February for US$549.
NVIDIA also unveiled Project Digits, a desktop PC designed to empower AI researchers, data scientists and students; it has the ability to run very large AI models on laptops. Developed in collaboration with Taiwan's MediaTek (TPE:2454), the model is equipped with a Grace Blackwell Superchip and runs a version of the Linux operating system. Project Digits essentially puts an AI-powered personal supercomputer within reach for US$3,000 starting in May.
NVIDIA performance, January 6 to 10, 2025.
Chart via Google Finance.
NVIDIA's move highlights a broader trend at CES this year: the rise of AI PCs. AMD, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) all introduced chips designed to bring AI to everyday computing. AMD's high-powered Ryzen CPUs, which will power Dell’s (NYSE:DELL) corporate PCs, reportedly outperform Macs and offer a longer battery life.
Meanwhile, Qualcomm is broadening its business beyond mobile phone chips with the Snapdragon X Platform, an affordable chip for laptops and PCs that will run Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Copilot+ software. The company will also soon release a small desktop computer built with the chip. PC makers including Dell — which announced a rebranding of its PC line — will reportedly offer laptops based on the new product in early 2025.
AMD, Qualcomm and Dell saw share price increases of between 2 and 3.5 percent between Monday and Tuesday. However, Intel’s new processors featuring built-in AI acceleration and a dedicated neural-processing unit in select models weren’t enough to impress investors, and its share price was little changed over the same period.
2. Autonomous vehicles have their moment
While AI PCs generated excitement at CES, another trend emerged: the rise of generative physical AI.
During his keynote, Huang emphasized how this forthcoming shift will revolutionize factory and warehouse automation, a rising subsector he described as "a multi-trillion dollar opportunity."
This sentiment is seemingly shared by OpenAI founder Sam Altman, who wrote in a weekend blog post of a near future where “AI agents join the workforce and materially change the output of companies."
To accelerate this transition, Huang unveiled NVIDIA Cosmos, an open-source platform designed to simulate real-world environments and accelerate the training of physical AI models like robots and cars. Within Cosmos, AI agents can be trained using Nemotron, a new family of large language models optimized for agentic AI. Based on Meta's (NASDAQ:META) Llama models, Nemotron leverages NVIDIA's CUDA and AI acceleration technologies.
“Cosmos will dramatically accelerate the time to train intelligent robots and advanced self-driving cars,” Rev Lebaredian, vice president of omniverse and simulation technology at NVIDIA, said at a press conference on Monday.
Later, news broke of a partnership between NVIDIA and Toyota (NYSE:TM) that will see the carmaker use NVIDIA's autonomous driving chips and software to advance its self-driving cars. NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Uber (NYSE:UBER) to use its drive logs for AI model training.
“After so many years, with Waymo and Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) success, it's very clear (autonomous vehicles) have finally arrived,” said Huang on Monday. Later, during an interview with Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley, he disclosed that NVIDIA's technology for autonomous driving is projected to generate US$5 billion in annual sales.
3. Bitcoin price falls below US$100,000
The Bitcoin price rose above US$102,000 early on Monday, following a weekend in which the cryptocurrency regained its 50 day simple moving average, an indicator often described as crucial for a continued bull market.
Adding to the momentum was strong speculation that MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was preparing to increase its holdings further after CEO Michael Saylor hinted at a potential acquisition over the weekend.
The company ultimately purchased 1,070 Bitcoins for a total price of US$101 million.
Adding to bullish sentiment was a research report from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM); it indicates that Bitcoin miners' revenue increased for the second consecutive month in December. The positivity extended to altcoins as Solana’s DEX trading volume exceeded that of Ethereum and Base; the price action prompted analysts to set a US$15 target for XRP.
However, as conflicting US jobs and inflation data rolled in, traders' hopes of an interest rate cut by March diminished. Yields for 10 year Treasuries touched 4.73 percent, resulting in a broad selloff affecting cryptocurrencies and other risk-on assets like tech stocks. The top cryptocurrencies dropped between 4 and 9 percent in early trading on Tuesday.
Bitcoin performance, January 6 to 10, 2025.
Chart via CoinGecko.
US Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw near-record outflows of US$582 million on Wednesday (January 8) as the downward trajectory continued. Ether ETFs saw substantial outflows totaling US$159.3 million on Wednesday, their largest on record since July. By Thursday (January 9), US$655 million in Bitcoin futures contracts had been liquidated.
Adding to the uncertainty, the US Department of Justice has reportedly been cleared to sell US$6.5 billion worth of Bitcoin seized from Silk Road, which could put downward pressure on Bitcoin’s price.
Altcoins saw greater losses, with XRP being the sole exception.
Ripple’s native cryptocurrency saw periods of recovery on Wednesday after it was reported that CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty met with Trump for dinner. Analysts at Cointelegraph project XRP could surge 40 percent if prices can break out of the current “descending triangle” pattern.
Friday’s (January 10) US jobs data release coincided with a 2.24 percent drop in Bitcoin’s price to below US$92,000 before the markets opened, followed by a rise to US$95,000 midday. Bitcoin’s latest downtrend has led market analysts to believe that the coin's price may retest areas around US$90,000 as traders contend with uncertainty regarding tariffs and their effects on the US economy, stoking concerns about the possibility of renewed inflation.
According to Santiment analyst Brianq, Bitcoin's performance can also be partly attributed to decreased purchasing activity by wallets holding between 100 and 1,000 Bitcoin, which drove Bitcoin’s most recent bull cycle.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Micron to Expand in Singapore with US$7 Billion AI Chip-packaging Facility
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) announced a US$7 billion investment to build a high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chip-packaging facility in Singapore to meet rising global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
The facility, which will be adjacent to the US-based semiconductor manufacturer's existing manufacturing site in Singapore, broke ground this week and is scheduled to begin operations by 2026.
Designed to enhance the company’s advanced chip-packaging capabilities, the plant is expected to create 1,400 jobs initially, with the potential to generate up to 3,000 positions as operations scale by 2027.
In a Wednesday (January 8) announcement, Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron's president and CEO, emphasized the growing demand for memory and storage solutions as AI adoption accelerates across industries.
“With the continued support of the Singapore government, our investment in this HBM advanced packaging facility strengthens our position to address the expanding AI opportunities ahead,” Mehrotra commented.
Singapore continues to strengthen its position as a hub for semiconductor innovation and AI-driven technologies.
The city-state has attracted significant attention from major tech players, with Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) expanding their cloud and data center infrastructure in the region.
Singapore has become a focal point for global semiconductor production, and its government has supported these initiatives, recognizing the semiconductor sector as vital to the country’s economy.
For instance, NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and a firm backed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM,TPE:2330) are currently constructing a US$7.8 billion wafer plant in the country.
Micron's Singapore strategy complements its work in other parts of Asia, including a US$603 million chip-packaging facility in Xi’an, China, and an US$825 million assembly and testing plant in Gujarat, India, both announced in mid-2023.
The new facility will focus on packaging HBM chips, which are critical to high-performance computing systems like AI data centers. These chips are designed to handle large amounts of data at high speeds.
The Singapore facility is Micron's first advanced HBM chip-packaging plant in the country.
This past December, the company also finalized a US$6.165 billion subsidy with the US Department of Commerce to bolster domestic semiconductor production under the CHIPS and Science Act.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Positive Outcome from FDA Pre-Submission Meeting
BlinkLab Achieves Pivotal Step Towards FDA Approval for Autism Diagnostic App
BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab”, or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company is pleased to announce a positive outcome from its Pre-Submission meeting with the FDA yesterday. The FDA has confirmed the study design and data requirements in order to achieve 510(k) clearance and subsequently launch the diagnostic app in the U.S. The Company plans to complete both programs within 12-16 months after the necessary approvals and site engagements have been secured.
Highlights
- Positive outcome received from a Pre-Submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding the regulatory pathway for BlinkLab Dx 1 diagnostic app.
- The FDA has confirmed the design for the BlinkLab Dx 1 registrational program, which will consist of an Initial Study Phase that then transitions into the Main Study. The Initial Phase will recruit up to 100 children with the main registrational study up to 1,000 subjects recruited from up to ten clinical sites.
- Several leading clinical sites across the U.S. have already been selected with ethics submission and site activation in process.
- The initial phase (of 100 children) will be used to:
- Familiarise the investigators and personnel at clinical sites.
- Train in-person and virtual recruitment strategies.
- Test the procedures of subjects screening and data collection.
- These steps are part of the Company’s strategy to de-risk the main FDA registrational study and to ensure the highest quality of the data collected and diagnostic accuracy of the BlinkLab App.
- FDA has confirmed the study protocol, statistical analysis plan, clinical endpoints and final data requirements to achieve 510(k) clearance for “BlinkLab Dx 1” as an aid in the diagnosis of autism.
U.S. FDA registrational study in Autism Underway
To support its FDA registration in the US, BlinkLab has initiated a large clinical study in children with autism. The goal of the study is to obtain FDA 510(k) clearance for BlinkLab Dx 1 to serve as a digital diagnostic aid for autism. BlinkLab has received positive feedback from the FDA on final clinical study design and data requirements in order to achieve FDA 510(k) clearance. Clinical site selection is in progress with ethics approvals and onboarding about to be complete for several sites.
The upcoming clinical program will consist of an Initial Study Phase that will precede the main registrational study. The Initial Study Phase will enrol 100 subjects with the main study continuing recruitment of up to 1,000 children with autism aged 2-11 years old. The FDA trial will involve leading clinical and research sites across the US, ensuring a diverse population of children in terms of race, ethnicity and gender. BlinkLab plans to complete both programs within 12-16 months after the necessary approvals and site engagements have been secured. This dual study approach ensures that clinical experts on sites as well as families participating in the study are fully trained and familiar with the BlinkLab Dx 1 diagnostic application and its functionalities.
Both phases of the study will incorporate a prospective, double-blinded, within-subject comparison design in order to establish BlinkLab’s diagnostic accuracy. This will involve comparing BlinkLab Dx 1 output to the DSM-5 based diagnostic standards. Following completion of the study, should data meet the accuracy outputs, BlinkLab will submit the study report and supporting documentation for FDA 510(k) clearance in order to gain access to the U.S. autism diagnostic market.
Brian Leedman, Chairman of BlinkLab commented on the milestone:“This pivotal outcome in our FDA regulatory study process marks a significant milestone in our achievements as a listed Company. With this guidance from the Pre-Submission Meeting, we are confident in our study design and ability to bring BlinkLab Dx1 to market. We look forward to updating the market in early 2025 as to our progress in site selection, recruitment and results of the initial study”.
Henk-Jan Boele, CEO BlinkLab, commented:"I am pleased that we had such a productive discussion with the FDA regarding our regulatory trial. Truly appreciate their support and alignment on addressing the unmet medical need. We look forward to collaborating closely with the FDA on advancing BlinkLab Dx 1."
This article includes content from Blinklab Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
AI Market Forecast: Top Trends for AI in 2025
The United Nations has designated 2025 as the year of quantum science and technology, highlighting the profound impact that technological advancements are poised to have on the world.
The increasing prevalence of artificial intelligence (AI) across a wide array of industries has spurred significant investment in the sector over the last two years as the world's largest tech firms jump in. As AI continues to evolve, many investors are wondering if 2025 will be a pivotal year when these investments begin to show significant returns.
From its impact on stock market valuations to its transformative potential across industries, here the Investing News Network delves into the key trends and developments that are shaping the future of AI.
How will AI affect the stock market in 2025?
2024 was marked by concerns over the dominance and high valuations of the Magnificent 7, and heading into 2025, investors are keenly watching how these companies will influence the broader stock market.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) analysts have a generally positive outlook for 2025, noting that the Magnificent 7 aren't trading at unprecedented valuations; rather, the other S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) stocks are at a higher risk.
Essentially, the US stock market is priced for perfection, leaving it susceptible to a correction triggered by rising interest rates, disappointing earnings or a broader economic slowdown.
For its part, BNY asserts that the Magnificent 7 may actually be undervalued relative to their future growth potential. While acknowledging the record-high profit margins in the tech sector, the firm contends that valuations relative to the rest of the market are cheaper than during similar periods of technological advancement in history.
Further, the expectation of continued profit margin expansion and earnings growth fueled by ongoing AI innovation supports the notion of further upside potential for tech stocks.
AI juggernaut NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) sustained profitability underscores its dominant market position and ability to efficiently capitalize on the surging demand for its products.
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analysts believe the Magnificent 7 will continue to outperform the rest of the S&P 500 in 2025, but only by 7 percentage points, the lowest amount in seven years. The firm sees various elements, including macro factors like US growth and trade policy, favoring the "S&P 493."
David Rosenberg, founder of independent research firm Rosenberg Research and Associates, expressed to the Globe and Mail on December 5 that he has shifted his perspective on the US stock market.
Rather than focusing on reasons for its overvaluation and bearish indicators, he aims to understand the underlying factors driving the market's behavior over the past two years.
“The market is telling us that we are in a 'Model Shift' when it comes to future growth and profits,” he explained. “Traditional valuation methods, like price-to-earnings ratios, are backward-looking and may not be suitable in this environment. Investors are focused on long-term potential, particularly in areas like AI, and are willing to pay a premium for it. The current surge in AI might resemble the dot-com bubble, but it could take years to confirm."
He added that interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve would support higher valuations.
BNY also points to historical data showing that an environment of easing monetary policy tends to coincide with economic growth, with an average of 16.5 percent growth in the year following initial rate cuts since 1984. It suggests that S&P 500 earnings growth will be between 10 to 15 percent in 2025, with the index reaching around 6,600 in 2025. Although this represents slower growth compared to 2024, it still indicates continued expansion.
While Rosenberg is mindful of near-term risks, such as weakness in the US labor market and the likelihood of profit-taking and early rebalancing, he emphasized the importance of keeping an open mind in 2025.
In his view, it's key for investors to learn from the mistakes of the past year, such as overreacting to short-term volatility and underestimating the potential of transformative technologies.
Profitability in focus as AI improvement rate slows
While Big Tech pours billions into AI development, the question of profitability in 2025 hangs in the balance.
Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is prioritizing long-term AI dominance over short-term gains. The company's aggressive AI spending is expected to continue in 2025, potentially impacting immediate revenue growth.
Similarly, Meta (NASDAQ:META) is heavily investing in AI, with a projected US$1 billion increase in capital expenditures for 2024. CFO Susan Li acknowledged in the company's earnings call for Q3 of this year that both depreciation and operating expenses will grow next year as Meta expands its AI infrastructure and product line.
Overall, the AI landscape in 2025 hinges significantly on whether Big Tech can deliver on its ambitious promises, and recent commentary suggests that the rate of AI improvement may be slowing down. Several AI investors, founders and CEOs told TechCrunch in November that the focus may shift to efficiency and specialized AI solutions.
Test-time compute, which gives AI models more time to “think” before answering a question, emerged as part of the new era of scaling laws toward the end of 2024. Scaling laws are described by TechCrunch as the methods and expectations that labs have used to increase the capabilities of their models.
This development has fueled a growing belief — held by experts like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman — that artificial general intelligence (AGI) may be closer than previously anticipated.
Beyond the evolution of scaling laws, Konstantine Buhler of Sequoia Capital told Bloomberg News that 2025 is poised to be a breakout year for AI agents. These sophisticated programs, capable of independently performing tasks and making decisions, have the potential to revolutionize how we interact with technology and automate complex processes.
While the transformative potential of AI spans countless industries, the scale and timing of substantial returns remain uncertain as we navigate this uncharted technological territory.
AI hardware and infrastructure developments to watch
Regardless of the exact timeline or nature of AGI's arrival, one thing is certain: the race to develop and deploy advanced AI is driving an insatiable demand for powerful hardware, and key companies are stepping up.
“While the mega-cap cloud companies will capture a lot of future revenue opportunities for AI, they are still in spending mode right now. They’re spending heavily on semiconductors, data center infrastructure, and energy,” Nicholas Mersch, associate portfolio manager at Purpose Investments, wrote in a July market commentary note.
The buildout is ongoing, and Big Tech’s latest round of quarterly reports indicates no immediate slowdown in infrastructure spending. This dynamic positions key hardware players like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM), NVIDIA and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) for potentially stronger near-term returns.
For its part, Goldman Sachs predicts that investor focus will now shift from AI infrastructure to a wider “Phase 3” of AI application deployment and monetization. Companies of interest include software and services firms.
Lux Research highlights two primary models: the monopoly model and the "walled garden" approach.
Companies like NVIDIA, Meta and Microsoft are pursuing a monopoly strategy, aiming to capture a large market share and maximize value extraction from a broad user base. Challenges include competition and pressure to keep prices low.
Companies can also adopt a "walled garden" approach, similar to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) ecosystem, which prioritizes a smaller, more engaged user base. By providing premium features and exclusive content, companies can increase value generated per user. This model may face challenges in achieving the same level of scale as the monopoly model.
Investor takeaway
The outlook for the tech sector and the broader stock market in 2025 is cautiously optimistic.
AI is expected to continue playing a pivotal role, with the race for AI dominance fueling investments in infrastructure and innovation, and positioning key hardware and software players for potential gains.
However, the profitability of AI investments remains to be seen. Companies' ability to adapt and capitalize on emerging opportunities will be crucial for sustained success in the dynamic landscape of 2025.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Syntheia and Zero Candida Technologies are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
