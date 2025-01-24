Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

4DMedical

4DMedical progresses to a commercial agreement with Qscan

Respiratory imaging technology company 4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX, “4DMedical”, or the “Company”) today announces the signing of a commercial contract with Qscan Radiology Clinics ("Qscan"), a leading provider of diagnostic imaging services in Queensland. This agreement follows a successful pilot of 4DMedical’s products with Qscan, and represents the first Australian contract to incorporate products from both the Pulmonary Function and Pulmonary Structure suites, including CT LVAS™.

Pilot success leads to commercial agreement

With 40 clinics across Queensland, New South Wales, ACT, Tasmania, and Western Australia, Qscan is one of Australia’s leading medical imaging providers, offering a comprehensive range of diagnostic and interventional radiology services.

Following the success of a pilot program, which demonstrated the clinical and operational effectiveness of 4DMedical’s proprietary suite of products, 4DMedical and Qscan have entered a commercial arrangement under which Qscan will offer 4DMedical’s respiratory imaging solutions at select practices in Brisbane.

This agreement marks 4DMedical’s first Australian commercial contract to incorporate products from both its Pulmonary Function and Pulmonary Structure suites. Specifically, the agreement with Qscan will provide clinicians with access to CT LVAS™, Lung Density Analysis™ - Inspiration (LDAi), Functional Lung Density Analysis™ (LDAf), and Lung Texture Analysis™ (LTA), each providing advanced diagnostic capabilities to support referrers and patients.

Reports will be delivered and billed on a Software-as-a-Service model on terms in line with those of the Company’s other commercial partners.

4DMedical MD/CEO and Founder Andreas Fouras said:

Having completed our pilot with Qscan, we are excited to have progressed to a commercial agreement. This partnership ensures that more patients and clinicians have access to detailed, actionable insights into lung health, supporting better healthcare outcomes.

Momentum continues to build with the commercialisation of our technology across the US and Australia. With the addition of Qscan to our network of providers in Australia, I am excited to see our footprint expand to ensure our cutting-edge technology is now becoming more readily available to all Australians.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from 4DMedical, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Gavel on US flag.

Biden Admin Enacts Tougher Regulations for Chip and Connected Vehicle Sectors

As part of its national security strategy, the US government is set to introduce new measures targeting advanced chipmakers, and has added restrictions on connected vehicle technology.

The actions come in the final days of President Joe Biden's administration, and represent a concerted effort to curtail access to sensitive technologies by foreign adversaries.

Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia


AI visualization.

Tech 5: AI Takes Center Stage at CES, NVIDIA Unveils Cosmos Platform

Global markets were turbulent this week on speculation about US President-elect Donald Trump's trade policies.

Initial gains on Monday (January 6), driven by rumors of less aggressive tariffs, were followed by a mixed performance as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicked off in Las Vegas, Nevada, and investors awaited key economic data.

Keep up with the latest developments in the world of tech with the Investing News Network.

A microchip with a US flag.

Micron to Expand in Singapore with US$7 Billion AI Chip-packaging Facility

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) announced a US$7 billion investment to build a high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chip-packaging facility in Singapore to meet rising global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The facility, which will be adjacent to the US-based semiconductor manufacturer's existing manufacturing site in Singapore, broke ground this week and is scheduled to begin operations by 2026.

Designed to enhance the company’s advanced chip-packaging capabilities, the plant is expected to create 1,400 jobs initially, with the potential to generate up to 3,000 positions as operations scale by 2027.

BlinkLab

Positive Outcome from FDA Pre-Submission Meeting

BlinkLab Achieves Pivotal Step Towards FDA Approval for Autism Diagnostic App

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab”, or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company is pleased to announce a positive outcome from its Pre-Submission meeting with the FDA yesterday. The FDA has confirmed the study design and data requirements in order to achieve 510(k) clearance and subsequently launch the diagnostic app in the U.S. The Company plans to complete both programs within 12-16 months after the necessary approvals and site engagements have been secured.

Man at laptop with AI symbols superimposed.

AI Market Forecast: Top Trends for AI in 2025

The United Nations has designated 2025 as the year of quantum science and technology, highlighting the profound impact that technological advancements are poised to have on the world.

The increasing prevalence of artificial intelligence (AI) across a wide array of industries has spurred significant investment in the sector over the last two years as the world's largest tech firms jump in. As AI continues to evolve, many investors are wondering if 2025 will be a pivotal year when these investments begin to show significant returns.

From its impact on stock market valuations to its transformative potential across industries, here the Investing News Network delves into the key trends and developments that are shaping the future of AI.

Keep reading...Show less

