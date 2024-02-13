Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Palladium in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

EB Tucker: Gold to Maintain All-time Highs, Focus on the War (Not the Battle)

When Will Gold Stocks Go Up? Experts Talk Outlook for Equities and Price

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

Multiple Brines Horizons Intersected in Second Hole- Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Multiple Lithium Anomalies Enhance Prospectivity of Solonópole Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

QX Resources

QXR:AU

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
White Cliff Minerals

$4.33M Funding Secured Through WCNOE Option Underwriting Agreement

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has executed an underwriting agreement (the “Underwriting”) with CPS Capital Group Pty Limited (“CPS") and its nominees to underwrite the listed WCNOE options (“WCNOE” or the “Options”). CPS will act as Lead Underwriter with the underwriting supported by other leading Australian, European & UK financial institutions.

This Option confers to the owner a right to purchase a share in the Company at a price of

$0.015 per share before on or COB 28 February 2024. There are currently 288,528,071 listed WCNOE Options expected to raise AUD$4.33M before expenses.

Including recent director conversions and assuming the underwriting is not terminated due to any of the significant adverse events outlined in Appendix 1 the Company will have approximately $6.5m in cash and liquid securities after the conversion process has been completed meaning the Company is fully funded for all activities at Radium Point and Coppermine for 2024 and beyond.

Commenting on the Underwriting, White Cliff Chairman, Roderick McIllree said:

“The recent option conversions at 1.5c by directors and KMPs as well as this significant underwriting by resource specialist groups from Australia and Europe demonstrates a global recognition of the potential for our projects and strategy.

This funding positions the Company to execute aggressive exploration campaigns at both the Radium Point Uranium and Coppermine Copper projects. The Company is finalising exploration programmes for deployment shortly with a specific focus on high priority targets, details of which will be announced in due course.

The Company continues to assess an additional project opportunity which has the potential to be significantly value accretive and looks forward to updating Shareholders.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:wcnlithium investingrare earth investingwhite cliff minerals limitedLithium Investing
The Conversation (0)
Kali Metals Limited

More High-Grade Lithium at Higginsville Lithium District

Multiple Lithium Soil Anomalies and Rock Chips up to 5.05% Li2O

Kali Metals Limited (ASX: KM1) (“Kali” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that multiple lithium soil sampling anomalies have been reported from the initial results of the regional soil geochemical surveys at the Higginsville Lithium District. In conjunction with the soil program, further rock chip sampling and mapping fieldwork was conducted, returning high grade lithium assays across two separate project areas, Spargoville and Widgiemooltha Projects.

Keep reading...Show less
Oceana Lithium

Changes to the Board & Company Update

Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN) advises that Non-Executive Chairman Mr Jerome Vitale and Non-Executive Director Mr Simon Mottram have resigned as directors with immediate effect to focus on their other business commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the completion of its Locked Cycle Test Program (‘LCT’) conducted at Simulus Group laboratories. The LCT program confirmed exceptional lithium recoveries from prior Li-Stream RPKTM process test work (refer the ASX announcement 7 September 2023) and improved lithium recoveries from the recently finalised subsequent lock cycle simulations. All LCT test work completed at Simulus Group Laboratorieswere led and managed by the Infinity GreenTech Technical Advisory Committee.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7)

Lithium Universe


Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan

Galan Lithium Limited (ACN 149 349 646) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide details of its Share Purchase Plan (Plan).

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options

RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, has granted an aggregate of 12,500,000 stock options to directors and officers pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.19 per share and an expiry date of February 7, 2029.

About RecycLiCo

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

More High-Grade Lithium at Higginsville Lithium District

Multiple EM Conductors Outlined at Mount Vernon

Basin Mobilises for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Consulting Agreements

Related News

Copper Investing

Multiple EM Conductors Outlined at Mount Vernon

Resource Investing

Basin Mobilises for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project

Graphite Investing

South Star Battery Metals Poised to Become First New Graphite Producer in the Americas Since 1996

Agriculture Investing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Consulting Agreements

Gold Investing

Multiple High-Grade Hits with Visible Gold Intercepted at Cork Tree Well

Battery Metals Investing

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources Inc.

Energy Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - COSA

×