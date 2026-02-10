420 with CNW - Why the US Should Avoid Making Canada's Medical Marijuana Mistake

2026-02-10 16:25:00 ET
President Donald Trump's executive order issued on December 18 signaled a shift in US medical cannabis policy , opening new paths for research and fueling a wave of mergers and acquisitions across the sector. However, one essential issue remains unresolved: how will patients receive medical marijuana in a way that resembles standard healthcare?
For medical marijuana companies like Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL,OTC:TCNNF) (OTCQX: TCNNF) , a model that improves service to patients would be of…
About CNW420
CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.
To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com/Disclaimer
CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com
CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN