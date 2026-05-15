420 with CNW - Study Suggests Marijuana Could Boost Weight Loss, Support Metabolic Health

420 with CNW - Study Suggests Marijuana Could Boost Weight Loss, Support Metabolic Health

2026-05-15 16:25:00 ET

A new preclinical investigation from the University of California, Riverside, is offering fresh insight into a puzzling trend researchers have observed for years: people who regularly use cannabis often show lower body weight and a smaller likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes, even though marijuana is widely known to stimulate hunger.

Studies like these provide additional support for the conviction held by firms like Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII,OTC:GTBIF) (OTCQX: GTBIF,OTC:GTBIF) that the therapeutic and wellness benefits of cannabis could exceed by…

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CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

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