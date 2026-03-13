420 with CNW - Study Suggests Marijuana Compounds Could Potentially Reverse Liver Disorder

2026-03-13 16:25:00 ET

Compounds derived from marijuana may offer a new direction for addressing one of the most widespread chronic liver illnesses worldwide, according to recent findings from researchers at Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

These research findings provide additional support for the views of cannabis firms like Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED) that believe the full therapeutic potential of…

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CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

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