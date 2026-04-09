420 with CNW - Advisory?Council Recommends Marijuana Legalization in North Carolina

420 with CNW - Advisory?Council Recommends Marijuana Legalization in North Carolina

2026-04-09 16:25:00 ET

A state-appointed advisory panel is urging North Carolina legislators to move toward legalizing cannabis under a controlled system that would permit adult sales. The group argues that regulation would improve public safety and generate significant revenue for the state.

The wider marijuana industry, including firms like Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) , will be monitoring how drug reform discussions in…

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CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

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