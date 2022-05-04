TSXV: HELI OTCQB: FHELF FRA: 2MC Combined April Net Revenue of Approximately $1.4 Million Expected From 1-30 and 4-29 Wells First Helium Inc. today announced that it brought the 4-29 light oil well into production on April 8th, 2022 . During the month, the Company produced the well at an average daily rate of 144 barrels per day of 36 degree light oil, with an average oil cut of 50%. On a combined basis, ...

