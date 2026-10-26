3D Systems Announces Date of Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

3D Systems Announces Date of Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2026 after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss these financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Listen via webcast: www.3dsystems.com/investor 
Participate via telephone: 201-689-8345 or 877-407-8291

The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call at www.3dsystems.com/investor.

About 3D Systems

For 40 years, Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials, and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; data center infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com 
Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com 


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

DDDnyse:ddd
DDD
The Conversation (0)
3D Systems Corporation

3D Systems Corporation

Keep Reading...
Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 90 Day 2 on February 26; Register to live stream

Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 90 Day 2 on February 26; Register to live stream

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 90th Emerging Growth Conference on February 25 & 26, 2026. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products &... Keep Reading...
3D Systems Provides Important Update on Dental Growth Strategy

3D Systems Provides Important Update on Dental Growth Strategy

Company rapidly expanding market-leading solution portfolio to address all major facets of dentistry, including alignment, protection, repair, and partial/full replacement of teeth Announces largest contract award in company history, with estimated value approaching a quarter billion dollars... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

QIMC Further Derisks Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Multi-Gas System with New Thermogenic Gas and Helium Results

Flow Metals Secures Little Gold Creek Headwaters, Completing Strategic Consolidation of Sixtymile Gold District

Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

Related News

copper investing

Teck Resources Faces Strike at Highland Valley Copper Mine

Uranium Outlook: World Edition

uranium investing

Uranium Outlook

Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

uranium investing

Bannerman Energy Moves Ahead With Etango Mine Construction

precious metals investing

Silver Hammer Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

gold investing

Boroo Plans C$1.5 Billion Investment to Restart Yukon’s Eagle Gold Mine