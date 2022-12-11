Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

2D Fighting Game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Announcing New Free Playable Characters "Ushiwakamaru" and "The Count of Monte Cristo" and the new addition of Spanish, French, and Brazilian Portuguese languages

- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) announces new playable characters, "Ushiwakamaru" and "The Count of Monte Cristo ", for the 2D Fighting Game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" available in a free update on December 15 at 5:00(UTC), 2022* 1 .

In addition, the large-scale update on the same day will add Spanish, French, and Brazilian Portuguese language versions of the game* 2 .

* 1 Some update times may vary depending on your platform, nation, and region.

* 2 The language updates will be in text only, the audio will be in Japanese.

Official website
https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/

Image & details
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1xmOUDMxk4sOMYMROy5y9NTCazM5o3NJK?usp=sharing

2D Fighting Game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA"

  • New playable characters "Ushiwakamaru" and "The Count of Monte Cristo " available in a free update on December 15 .

New playable characters "Ushiwakamaru" and "The Count of Monte Cristo " will be available in a free update on December 15 at 5:00(UTC), 2022*.

New character stories and battle stages will also be added alongside the playable characters.

"Ushiwakamaru" and "The Count of Monte Cristo " are characters who appeared in the smartphone game "Fate/Grand Order". Now these characters are making their first appearance in "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA"!

* 1 Some update times may vary depending on your platform, nation, and region.

  • Available in Spanish, French, and Brazilian Portuguese

"MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" will be available in Spanish, French, and Brazilian Portuguese from December 15 at 5:00(UTC), 2022* 1,2 .

Currently "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" is available in five languages, Japanese, English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), and Korean. After the December 15 update, this will grow to a total of eight languages.

We hope this will allow even more players around the world to enjoy "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA"!

* 1 Some update times may vary depending on your platform, nation, and region.

* 2 The language updates will be in text only, the audio will be in Japanese.

  • New Stages

New stages will also be added to go along with the release of "Ushiwakamaru" and "The Count of Monte Cristo ".

"Face the Surging Waves" is a stage made for "Ushiwakamaru". "Prison Tower - Hall" is a stage made for "The Count of Monte Cristo ".

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Magic Eden Accelerates Games Growth with Chief Gaming Officer

Following its expansion to Polygon, Magic Eden appoints games industry veteran Chris Akhavan to boost Web3 games vertical

Today, Magic Eden ("The Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT platform, announced the hiring of Chris Akhavan as its first Chief Gaming Officer. In his new role, Chris will be responsible for driving the growth of Magic Eden's gaming partnerships and supporting the development of enhanced game creator and collector experiences on the platform. Magic Eden believes Web3 gaming will grow into a multi-billion dollar per year industry by placing digital asset and gamer identity ownership in the hands of players, and will open up its massive Web3 audience reach to game developers to make this a reality.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ThunderCore Blockchain to Co-Host NFT Taipei

- The global blockchain event NFT Taipei will run from December 9-18 in Taiwan's capital. One of the hosts, the Top 5 layer-1 blockchain ThunderCore is powering the NFT ticketing for the event and holding its own side event, Fun Taipei. The ThunderCore team is hoping to reach out to more NFT projects and gaming startups through its participation in the yearly conference.

ThunderCore founder Chris Wang is scheduled to speak at NFT Taipei on the importance of Web2.5 and how blockchain technology can gain mass adoption. He will be joined in the lineup by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin , Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin , co-founder of Animoca Brands Yat Siu, The Sandbox co-founder Sebastien Borget , and Dapper Labs VP of Gaming Partnerships Fan Shen, among other celebrated attendees.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AUDEZE RELEASES NEW WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET FOR PCS AND CONSOLES

Maxwell Planar Magnetic Headphones feature low latency wireless, an upgraded chassis and an 80-hour battery life

Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and pioneer of high-end gaming audio products, today announces Maxwell, a new ultra-low-latency wireless PC & console gaming headset with class-leading 80+ hours of battery life. Two versions of Maxwell will be available: Maxwell for Xbox & PC is officially licensed by Microsoft and includes the first auto-activating Dolby Atmos license, while Maxwell for Playstation & PC supports Tempest 3D Audio. Maxwell is the latest release from Audeze in a line of purpose-built gaming headsets like the LCD-GX and Mobius which have garnered rave reviews for their innovations in audio performance and headtracking.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LAD Brings the Bang Back to That Old Gaming Rig

Gamers have been through thick and thin with their old gaming rigs: online battles, quests and adventures. It seems wasteful to retire it to their grandmother's word processing and email (they know it's Christmas slippers she wants anyway). Don't give up on it there is much better use for that old warhorse, even without a video card.

Burning up that old rig on cryptomining is unlikely to cover the electric bill, however, add a network card or two and a Wi-Fi card and the practical possibilities open up. It has plenty of guts, more than enough to hold its own and then some against mainstream routers. That is how FreeBSD and Linux got going in the 90s, born out of frustration over exorbitant brand-name router prices and the need for something robust and affordable. People knew there was no magic in packet routing and filtering, turning to Unix to power their PCs into routers. That bare-knuckles enthusiasm of sticking it to the man changed everything. Now the man sponsors it – it is strictly business.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Epson Announces 'Epson Epic Family Gaming Night Sweepstakes*' Featuring the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model System and the Nintendo Switch Sports Game

Thirty Lucky Winners to Enjoy Ultimate Game Night Package Including Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Laser Projector, the Nintendo Switch™ OLED Model System, a Download Code for a Digital Version of the Nintendo Switch Sports Game, a Joy-Con™ Controller Set, and a Leg Strap Accessory

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson is taking holiday game sessions this winter to new heights with an epic family gaming night sweepstakes. Kicking off on Dec. 12 and running through Feb. 3, 2023 , participants can head over to the Epson Family Gaming Night website and enter for a chance to win the ultimate game night package, including an Epson EpiqVision® Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector , a Nintendo Switch™ – OLED Model system , a download code for a digital version of the Nintendo Switch Sports game, an additional Joy-Con™ controller set, and a Leg Strap accessory. Thirty lucky winners will be able to enjoy up to 150 inches of big-screen entertainment that is sure to elevate family game night while creating memories that last a lifetime.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MediaTek's New Dimensity 8200 Upgrades Gaming Experiences on Premium 5G Smartphones

Dimensity 8200 offers cutting-edge gaming, display, connectivity, and picture quality features in ultra power-efficient 4nm chipset

MediaTek today announced the Dimensity 8200, the company's newest chipset for premium 5G smartphones. Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 8200 will offer flagship level experiences including connectivity, gaming, multimedia, displays and imaging at a more accessible price point. Built on the 4nm-class process, the new chipset delivers unparalleled power efficiency. It also integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 3.1 GHz, along with a powerful Mali -G610 graphics engine, for better performance across applications.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

