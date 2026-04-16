2026 Changzhou Artificial Intelligence Terminal Trendy Products Conference Unveils Latest Innovations

2026 Changzhou Artificial Intelligence Terminal Trendy Products Conference Unveils Latest Innovations

The 2026 Changzhou Artificial Intelligence Terminal Trendy Products Conference, themed "Empowering Devices, Enabling Smarter Living," opened on April 11, bringing together 20 companies to present 27 AI-powered devices. The showcase covered key use cases including daily mobility, home life, office efficiency and industrial applications, providing a snapshot of Changzhou's expanding capabilities in AI-enabled hardware.

(PRNewsfoto/2026常州市人工智能终端潮品会)

Changzhou has built a fully integrated AI device ecosystem spanning the entire value chain, supported by established industrial clusters in high-end equipment, electric vehicles (EVs) and next-generation electronics. The city is also expanding its presence in both domestic and international markets. In smart mobility, the city's EV output exceeded 800,000 units in 2025, with Li Auto ranking among the leading players in China's electric SUV market. Ninebot (Changzhou) Tech Co., Ltd. has held the top global position in smart electric two-wheeler sales for three consecutive years. In the healthcare segment, Jinmu Health Technology Co., Ltd. presented AI-enabled health devices at the conference, reflecting the growing role of AI in medical and wellness applications. In industrial robotics, collaborative robots made in Changzhou account for 50% of the domestic market, while JAKA robotic arms have been featured on a nationally televised cultural gala, showcasing their technical sophistication. In the smart home sector, robotic lawn mowers from Greenworks have delivered strong performance in international markets, ranking among the top three in the United States for battery-powered residential lawn and garden equipment.

The event also connected with the widely followed Jiangsu Football City League (the "Su Super League"), with a product showcase area set up outside the main venue to extend audience engagement beyond the conference itself. Ten companies showcased products across three categories — smart mobility, intelligent toys and smart home — pairing product launches with hands-on demonstrations. The combined format enabled both industry stakeholders and the public to engage directly with Changzhou's AI device ecosystem. The conference featured a broad range of AI-enabled consumer products and solutions, with immersive demonstrations and interactive displays that allowed visitors to experience the latest technologies up close.

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SOURCE 2026 Changzhou Artificial Intelligence Terminal Trendy Products Conference

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/15/c5151.html

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