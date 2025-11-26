The Conversation (0)
November 26, 2025
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced 2025 AGM - Chairman's Address
25 May
Provaris Energy
Enabling the scale-up of clean energy supply chains through innovative hydrogen and CO2 storage and transport solutions. Keep Reading...
31 October
September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C CashflowDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 October
Norway Innovation Centre for Robotics and Prototype Tank
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Norway Innovation Centre for Robotics and Prototype TankDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 September
Collaboration with Baker Hughes to Advance H2 at Scale
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Collaboration with Baker Hughes to Advance H2 at ScaleDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 August
Appendix 4E - 30 June 2025
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Appendix 4E - 30 June 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 August
Funding to Accelerate H2 and CO2 Commercialisation
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Funding to Accelerate H2 and CO2 CommercialisationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11h
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces First Commercial Installation of "The Hub" AI Energy Management System on a Risen Battery Storage Asset
Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is proud to announce the successful first commercial installation of its proprietary energy management system, "The Hub," on a Risen battery energy storage system (BESS) at a customer site, marking a key... Keep Reading...
12h
CoTec Investment Magiron Completes Pilot Plant Tests, Achieving Exceptional Recovery Rates
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note that its ~16.5% investment, MagIron LLC ("MagIron"), today announced the successful completion of its comprehensive independent... Keep Reading...
22h
Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Conditional Approval from the TSXV for $6 Million Financing with Institutional Investor
Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received TSXV conditional approval for its previously announced financing, originally announced on June 16, 2025, with an arm's length institutional investor, Sorbie... Keep Reading...
19 November
CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Third Quarter Financial Statements And MD&A
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying management's... Keep Reading...
19 November
HyProMag USA Expands Feedstock Supply Agreement With Global Electronics Recycler, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and... Keep Reading...
18 November
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study
Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured the services of Minerali Industriali Engineering Srl ("MIE") to perform laboratory and pilot-scale testing of high-purity, low-iron silica sand from Santa... Keep Reading...
