Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 2 at Rio Grande Sur

Acquisition of Penny South Gold Project, WA

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

AuKing Mining

AKN:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Esports

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Augustus Minerals

1km Long Copper Zone Grading up to 3% Discovered at Ti-Tree

Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce the latest rock chip assays from the Companies Ti-Tree project.

Augustus Minerals has received new assays from ongoing field work and rock chip sampling programs conducted on the new Nero prospect at the Ti-Tree Project.

  • High grade copper rock chips assaying up to 3.1% and up to 11g/t silver have been identified from field work over a strike length of 1.1km.
  • The copper and silver mineralisation is hosted within malachite bearing quartz veins in dolerite and granite along a northeast trending zone of faults.

Mapping and field work is continuing to identify suitable drilling platforms for future programs to be conducted.

Figure 1 Prospects and VTEM Survey areas

New Nero Prospect

Mapping along structures 3.7km along strike northeast of Claudius (6.6% Cu, 86ppm Ag1) (Figure 1) has identified a new mineralised zone associated with quartz veining, malachite (secondary copper carbonate mineral) and iron oxide after weathered sulphide minerals.

Figure 2 Location of the new Nero Prospect in relation to the tenement geology and Claudius and Nero prospects

The new “Nero” zone, defined by 24 rock chips, has a strike length of 1.1km with copper grades up to 3.1% and silver grade up to 11g/t (figure 2).

The mineralised zone is comprised of multiple gossanous quartz veins which cut both the Moorarie Supersuite granites and later Mundine Well Dolerite dykes in a north to northeasterly direction (Figures 2 and 3). Often the quartz veins, which are up to 5m wide strike almost north-south, oblique to the northeasterly strike of the shear/fault zone. The mineralised veins are within the dolerite in the south of the prospect but trend to the east into the surrounding granite towards the north.

Copper was elevated over the entire length of the structural zone with 17 of the 24 samples assaying >0.1% Cu, and five samples >1% Cu with a maximum of 3.1% Cu from sample WA001357 (Figure 4). Along with elevated Cu assays, Nero contains silver to 11g/t and elevated levels of gold (0.10g/t Au in WA001336) (Table 1 and Table 2).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocks lithium explorationrare earth explorationcopper explorationlithium stocksrare earth stockscopper stocksasx:augresource investingResource Investing
AUG:AU
Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Augustus Minerals

Augustus Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Queensland on map.

LNP to Give AU$2.5 Million to Expand Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy

The Liberal National Party (LNP) has committed AU$2.5 million to expand the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy, LNP leader David Crisafulli announced in an August 30 press release.

The amount will be dedicated to building a pipeline of resources workers for Queensland’s future, with AU$2 million allotted to boosting the academy and AU$500,000 intended increase the number of women in operating and technical roles.

“The Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy played a critical role in developing a secure pipeline of skilled workers for the resources sector, which employs more than 50,000 Queenslanders,” Crisafulli said in a statement, adding that the LNP is committed to securing, skilling and protecting the workforce across the state.

Keep reading...Show less
Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge


Keep reading...Show less
Rumble Resources

Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen Confirmed

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the return of significant high-grade tungsten assays from selected pulp samples of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed by the Company in 2021. The assays confirm a potentially significant tungsten discovery that is spatially associated with the known gold resources at the Western Queen Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Attendees mingle around booths and Networking Lounge at Resourcing Tomorrow conference.

Resourcing Tomorrow 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

Resourcing Tomorrow is set to return from December 3 to 5 at the Business Design Centre in London.

This year's conference will spotlight the mining industry’s role in accelerating the global energy transition.

With over 2,000 participants from more than 100 countries, the event promises to foster collaboration and innovation, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, investors and more.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Stage Two Gold Proceeds Exceed $18 Million. Highest Price Achieved is $3,727 per Ounce.

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce the second gold milling campaign for 2024 from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) has produced further cash with gold selling at the Perth Mint for an average of A$3,667 per ounce. A total of 4,973 ounces have been sold.

Keep reading...Show less
People attending IMARC.

IMARC 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

Australia’s largest mining event, the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), is back in 2024 for another series of technical talks, panel discussions and keynote presentations from industry leaders.

Now in its 11th year, the conference is happening from October 29 to 31, and will take place at ICC Sydney. This edition will focus on the mining sector’s net-zero goals and the efforts companies are making to achieve them.

Mining industry veterans and newcomers are welcome. As in previous years, participants will get the chance to meet and mingle, brainstorm and share knowledge with potential collaborators throughout the conference.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Production Ramp-Up Hits Key Milestone as First NIMCIX Column Achieves Nameplate Capacity

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Surrender of Lease for Bibra Lake Premises

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Related News

Uranium Investing

Production Ramp-Up Hits Key Milestone as First NIMCIX Column Achieves Nameplate Capacity

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Graphite Investing

POSCO to Invest US$40 Million in Black Rock Mining in Graphite Offtake Deal

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Welcomes Maryam Rasouli, Ph.D. as Principal Engineer

Critical Metals Investing

First Helium Reminds Participants of Webinar to Present High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Commences Summer Diamond Drilling Program at its Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Precious Metals Investing

Alma Gold Announces Appointment of Director, Strategic Advisor and Private Placement

×