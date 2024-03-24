- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
$1.118m Placement and Launch of Share Purchase Plan to Fund Completion of HPA Pilot Plant
ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian based high purity critical materials developer, is pleased to advise it has received firm commitments under the Placement from new and existing professional, sophisticated investors to subscribe for 21,937,508 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of $0.048 per Share to raise approximately$1,053,000.
Highlights
- $1,118,000 raised pursuant to placement to professional, sophisticated investors (“Placement”)
- Launch of Share Purchase Plan (“SPP”) to raise up to a further $500,000.
- Funds raised from Placement and SPP to fund completion of HPA Pilot Plant in O’Connor in Perth, Western Australia.
- Participants of the Placement and SPP to receive one free attaching option for every two shares subscribed for and issued with an exercise price of $0.09 on or before three years from the date of issue (“Attaching Options”) subject to shareholder approval.
- High Purity Alumina (“HPA”) Pilot Plant reaches 80% construction milestone, enabling early-stage commissioning to commence in-line with its original project timeline to deliver first 4N HPA material in Q2 CY2024.
Funds raised under the Placement will be applied towards completion of the HPA Pilot Plant, working capital and costs of the offer.
ChemX has achieved a number of important milestones within its HPA Pilot Plant construction enabling early-stage commissioning activities to commence in the O’Connor facility in Perth, Western Australia.
Over 80% of the critical equipment for the Pilot Plant has been received and the ChemX team is undertaking individual stage early-commissioning activities in line with its original project timeline to deliver first 4N HPA material in Q2 CY2024.
ChemX is well positioned to take advantage of expected increased demand for HPA across electric vehicle battery separators and LED, Synthetic sapphire and semiconductor markets.
The Shares issued under the Placement (other than those to be issued to Directors) will be issued pursuant to the Company’s available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A (9,534,317 Shares) and 7.1 (12,403,191 Shares).
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
In addition to the Placement, the Company will be offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in the Company’s capital raising activities via the SPP for up to a further $500,000 (before costs and with the ability to take oversubscriptions) from the issue of 10,416,667 Shares.
Under the SPP, eligible Shareholders will be able to subscribe for Shares up to the value of $30,000 at an issue price of $0.048 per Share. In addition, the Company will separately offer one free Attaching Option for every two new Shares issued, exercisable at $0.09 per Share and expiring 3 years from the date of issue.
Documentation relating to the SPP and a Prospectus for the issue of the Attaching Options will be sent to eligible shareholders shortly.
The Attaching Options offered under both the Placement and SPP are subject to Shareholder approval and will be offered under a prospectus to be lodged shortly by the Company. The Attaching Option terms and conditions are included in Annexure A.
The issue of Shares under the Placement is not subject to shareholder approval as it falls within ChemX’s available placement capacity under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A. A Notice of Meeting to approve the issue of Attaching Options under the Placement and SPP, Director participation in the Placement and other matters as necessary will be circulated in due course.
At the conclusion of the Placement, the Company will have 118,634,847 Shares on issue. Following the SPP offer to raise $500,000 (with the ability to take oversubscriptions), the Company will have a total of 129,051,514 Shares on issue.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Exploration Progress at Salambidwe
HIGHLIGHTS
- DY6 has completed the initial geochemical and geophysical exploration programs at the Salambidwe REE and Nb project.
- Assay results have been received for the grid-based soil and rock chip sampling. Results from the 128 soil and 386 rock chips expand the known area of anomalous responses.
- Maximum values from separate rock chip samples were 1.21% TREO & 0.12% Nb2O5
- The 45-line kilometre airborne geophysical program confirmed the highly concentric nature of the intrusive complex.
- DY6 is assessing the combined geochemical and geophysical data to refine targets prior to a maiden drill program.
Globe completed a sampling and ground radiometric survey over part of the central ring complex area of the intrusion outlining several zones of strongly anomalous TREO and Nb responses, numerous zones extended to the limits of the sampling. DY6’s sampling was specifically aimed at either extending or closing off these anomalous zones to the northern and western part of the licence.
The area of the historical sampling was not resampled, but several traverses were made across the outlined anomalous areas to ensure consistency and coherency of results (Figure 2). Absolute values obtained from the DY6 exploration appear to be slightly lower in tenor than the historical data; it is interpreted that this is due to the majority of the DY6 sampling being peripheral to the historical sampling and extending away from the central anomalous area.
DY6 detailed sampling expanded the anomalous areas on 100m x 100m spacing and the more regional and confirmatory sampling was at 100m intervals along lines 500m apart.
Figure 1: Geochemical sampling at Salambidwe prospect
Figure 2: DY6 Anomalous TREO Responses on RTP1VD aeromagnetic data at Salambidwe
The airborne data shown in Figure 2 shows the strong circular and concentric character of the intrusive syenite units at Salambidwe; note the area of anomalism seems to show a more subdued magnetic character, presumably due to alteration. Strong radiometric responses coincide with this area as shown below in Figure 3.
Figure 3 shows the extent of the historical TREO anomalism overlaid on the Total Count (TC) radiometrics image and the anomalous extensions generated by DY6’s exploration sampling.
Though a portion of the western anomalous zone is outside the current tenure; being too close to the Mozambique/Malawi border; this anomalous trend is now >2km long. The anomalous zone to the west of the western zone which does not overlay strong radiometric response requires further exploration. Both soils and rock chips return anomalous responses in this zone.
The eastern zone is approximately 1,700m long and nearly 1,000m wide near its northern limits.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Senior Debt Process Initiated for Caldeira REE Project
The Export/Import Bank of the United States initiates a non-binding Letter of Interest for the Caldeira Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil
Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) is pleased to announce it has initiated debt funding enquiries for its 100%-owned Caldeira Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
As a result of the ongoing advancement of Meteoric’s Caldeira Project, the Company has attracted the interest of both Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) and government lenders.
The Caldeira Project is a globally significant endowment of Rare Earth elements, further enhanced by its proximity to REE separation facilities in the Western Hemisphere. The Company is gearing up to mine and process high value Neodymium, Praseodymium (NdPr) and the highly sought Dysprosium and Terbium (DyTb). These four magnetic rare earth elements are critical for the generation of essential clean energy for the future.
With the support of Sprott Capital Partners (SCP), Meteoric has engaged Washington D.C.-based Woodford Resources for the initial phase of the Senior Debt Financing process. This has culminated in the Company receiving a non-binding Letter of Interest from the United States, Export-Import Bank (EXIM). Any financing support from EXIM following the Letter of Interest is subject to EXIM’s policies, procedures, credit requirements, and consideration by EXIM’s Board of Directors
The indicative terms of the potential financing are as follows:
- Facility amount of up to US$250M for United States origin equipment, goods and services.
- Subject to, but not limited to, typical conditions for financing but not yet defined.
- The willingness and interest of both parties to progress to a binding debt arrangement.
Meteoric is continuing to advance all aspects of the Caldeira Project, focussing on permitting, resource confidence, metallurgy and engineering studies. These studies are crucial to the progression of the EXIM due diligence process as Meteoric targets a Financial Investment Decision (FID) late in 2025.
In the event that the financing is approved by EXIM, the US$250M EXIM facility would have the potential to cornerstone a broad funding mix for the Caldeira Project. Meteoric is continuing to work with EXIM and other potential financiers and the details of any agreements will be announced on formalisation.
Chief Executive Officer, Nick Holthouse commented,
“We are delighted to start this process with the EXIM bank, an important step in our Debt Financing strategy for the Caldeira Project.
In recent years, there has been increased awareness of the deficiencies in the Western Supply chains for Rare Earth mining and downstream processing. Meteoric, through the Caldeira Project and support from the EXIM Bank, intends to play a part in re-building an independent and vertically integrated rare earth supply chain of scale. This is the first step in de-risking the funding aspect of Caldeira Project and we look forward to securing senior debt terms over time as we progress permitting, resource engineering and metallurgical packages and advance towards an FID.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Meteoric Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
ChemX Materials Limited (ASX: CMX) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of ChemX Materials Limited (‘CMX’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CMX, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 25 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Major High-Grade Fluorspar Discovery
Peak Rare Earths Limited (ASX: PEK) (“Peak” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the final set of assay results from its critical minerals exploration programme, which is targeting the multi-commodity potential of the Ngualla carbonatite system.
- Critical minerals exploration programme is supporting the multi-commodity potential of the Ngualla carbonatite system
- Completion of all remaining assays from the current drilling:
- 7 RC drill holes from the Northern Zone as well as 11 RC and 2 DD drill holes from the Breccia Zone
- Assays from Breccia Zone confirm outstanding high-grade thick intercepts of fluorspar supporting the potential of a globally significant fluorspar deposit:
- NRC390: 80m at 30.8% CaF2 from surface including 10m at 53.3% CaF2 from 34m
- NRC408: 34m at 44.2% CaF2 from surface including 10m at 59.2% CaF2 from surface
- NDD048: 68m at 30.6% CaF2 from surface including 6m at 61.5% CaF2 from surface and 8m at 58.1% CaF2 from 12m
- Prospectivity of Breccia Zone further enhanced by significant high-grade rare earth mineralisation as well as elevated levels of niobium:
- NRC408: 34m at 3.77% TREO from surface including 8m at 4.87% TREO from 2m and 16m at 4.63% TREO from 14m
- Final assays from Northern Zone extend the area of high-grade phosphate mineralisation, supporting the recently identified opportunity to supply phosphate into local fertiliser sector:
- NRC384: 28m at 16.7% P2O5 from 6m and 41m at 22.9% P2O5 from 39m to end of hole
- NRC388: 40m at 20.3% P2O5 from 6m,
- Ongoing engagement with strategic parties around low-cost phosphate and fluorspar development options that could complement the delivery of the Ngualla Rare Earth Project
- Further drilling to be evaluated as part of the next phase of the exploration programme
Assay results cover a maiden drilling campaign in the Breccia Zone, comprising of 11 Reverse Circulation (“RC”) and 2 Diamond Drill (“DD”) holes. They confirm extensive high-grade and thick intercepts of fluorspar across the Breccia Zone (Figure 1) supporting the potential of a globally significant fluorspar deposit at Ngualla. High-grade rare earth mineralisation and elevated levels of niobium have also been intercepted within the Breccia Zone; further enhancing the prospectivity of the area.
The final set of assays from 7 RC holes within the Northern Zone have also been finalised. These demonstrate further high-grade intersections of phosphate, further extending the existing extent of phosphate mineralisation in the south direction.
Both fluorspar and phosphate are increasingly strategic critical minerals:
- Fluorspar is used in electrolytes within lithium batteries and to purify graphite anodes; and
- Phosphate is used in lithium iron phosphate EV batteries and fertilisers, which are critical to boosting food security and agricultural yields in Tanzania and East Africa.
Commenting on the assay results, Bardin Davis, the CEO of Peak, said:
“The results from our maiden drilling campaign in the Breccia Zone are extremely exciting and confirm a major fluorspar discovery. Fluorspar is an increasingly strategic critical mineral, and we have the potential of a globally significant deposit. The final assay results from the Northern Zone are also very pleasing and further extend the mineralisation area of high-grade phosphate.
We intend to further assess the potential for low-cost development options for these two commodities”.
Results overview
The assay results from 18 RC holes and 2 diamond holes across the Northern Zone and Breccia Zone covering a total of 1,533m are included within this latest batch of results (Figure 2). Drilling in the Breccia Zone has targeted the southern and northern extent of the area where previous trench samples identified high-grade fluorspar at surface. The final set of drill holes from the Northern Zone has focused on infill between the current mineralised area and the Bastnaesite Rare Earth Zone, which lies ~1km south of the Northern Zone.
All assays pertaining to the current drilling campaign have been completed and covered a total of 57 drill holes for a total of 4,200m (Table 1).
Table 1. Drilling summary – 2023 exploration campaign
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Peak Rare Earths Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Rock Chip Assays up to 6.2% Li2O from Initial Reconnaissance
DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to provide this update to shareholders on its initial lithium focused ground reconnaissance program completed late last year at its Mzimba South (Figure 1) and Afro Gifts (Karonga South) licence (Figure 2).
HIGHLIGHTS
- DY6 has undertaken the first lithium focused exploration program reported in Malawi – initial reconnaissance indicates huge potential for a major Li discovery
- Initial ground reconnaissance sampling at Mzimba South licence returned grades of 6.2% Li2O (lepidolite mica) and 0.3% Li2O (pegmatite rock assemblage), and also high in cesium and rubidium with significant potential for LCT pegmatite hosted mineralisation
- The first pass program at Mzimba South consisted of 8 samples from 5 outcrop locations, where artisanal workers have been excavating pegmatites for gemstones (tourmaline, aquamarine and beryl)
- The exposed pegmatites are heavily kaolonised, with the lepidolite and quartz zones appearing less weathered
- A recent follow-up rock chip sampling program consisting of 6 samples from 6 outcrop locations has been undertaken at Mzimba South and Central, with samples being prepared for dispatch to SGS South Africa
- The Mzimba licences cover a very large area (710.5km2) and remain significantly underexplored for LCT pegmatites
- DY6 has recently submitted environmental and social management plans (ESMPs) for Mzimba, Karonga and Tundulu, with the licences expected to be granted in the coming weeks
- Following grant, DY6 is preparing to undertake a more detailed mapping and sampling program across these new lithium projects
Figure 1. Location map of the Mzimba Lithium Projects (Central, West, and South)
Assay results were received from eight (8) samples from Mzimba and eleven (11) samples from Karonga project (Afro Gifts Licence Area) providing indications of locally fractionated pegmatite systems which have the potential to host lithium mineralisation. The Mzimba samples were collected from an artisanal mining area in the Southern licence targeting gemstones with the pegmatites identified by observing the presence of weathered quartz, large flakes of weathered biotite, muscovite and phlogopite micas and kaolinised feldspars (Figure 3).
Figure 2. Location map of Karonga Li Project, granted licence EPL0659, which adjoins the Company’s recent licence application (APL0526)
Figure 3. Core of the opened pegmatite showing Quartz crystals, books of Muscovite micas and K- feldspar with matrix of Albite feldspar
One rock chip sample composed predominantly of Mica with minor Quartz, and Feldspar returned exceptional Lithium grade (Li2O) of 6.2% and notably high in Cesium (Cs) and Rubidium (Rb), all excellent LCT mineralisation pathfinders. The samples were collected at the far NE region of the southern licence with the observance of outcropping along strike direction ranging NNE to WSW. (Figure 4). Furthermore, on a visual observation perspective, the topography and geology of the three Mzimba tenements are similar and as such the strike length of the pegmatites of the three tenements combined is significantly high.
The standout rock chip samples were:
- 0.279% Li2O, 1,018ppm Cs and 3,802ppm Rb (01A)
- 6.20% Li2O, 3,089ppm Cs and >10,000ppm Rb (01C)
The sample (01C) highlighted in (Figure 5a) has a low K:Rb (potassium to rubidium) ratio <7 indicating the prospectivity of Mzimba with numerous pegmatite zones identified to date. The analysis and anomalous Rb concentration along with mineral identification implies the presence of lepidolite mineralisation in the sample. A similar rock chip sample (MZB006) (Figure 5b) was collected from the same district in a recent field visit in February and appears composed of lithium hosted in Lepidolite mica. Pegmatites and potential lithium rich micas are evident across the Mzimba prospects with future exploration work to determine the extent of the lithium bearing pegmatites.
Our early-stage assays of 11 samples of pegmatite intrusions at Karonga South have delivered the geochemical information required to develop an understanding of the intrusive fractionation processes that have occurred in the district and identifying the location of fractionated rocks is the first important step to the discovery of pegmatitic LCT mineralisation. The initial sampling focused on a small area of the Afro Gifts licence and future exploration in the coming weeks will target a strike zone from South to North.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
What are Rare Earths Used For? (Updated 2024)
There are 17 rare earth elements (REEs) in all — 15 lanthanides plus yttrium and scandium.
It's a fairly diverse group, with each element having different applications, pricing and available supply. However, REEs are often placed in the same basket because they do not occur separately from each other in nature. Aside from that, separation is tricky — before modern methods were available, the process was too difficult and expensive to pursue.
Despite the market's complexity, it's worth taking a closer look at the different rare earths and their uses. As global governments take steps to meet energy transition goals, demand is expected to grow immensely, creating opportunities for investors with knowledge of the sector. Read on to learn more about this important group of critical metals.
Are rare earth elements really rare?
Many REE investors will be familiar with the adage that rare earths are not that rare — in fact, according to the US Geological Survey, most rare earths are more plentiful in the Earth's crust than gold, silver and platinum.
As of 2023 there were more than 110 million metric tons of rare earth reserves. Rare earths can be found in carbonatite deposits, alkaline igneous systems, ion-adsorption clay deposits and monazite-xenotime-bearing placer deposits.
The key point to note is that even though REEs are relatively abundant in the Earth’s crust worldwide, “minable concentrations are less common than for most other mineral commodities,” as per the US Geological Survey.
In terms of the availability of specific elements, lanthanum and cerium are relatively abundant in rare earths deposits, while neodymium and praseodymium are much less so; meanwhile, erbium, ytterbium and lutetium are rare. Yttrium is as common as lanthanum and cerium in some types of deposits, but scandium is also very rare.
Rare earths are usually divided into "heavy" and "light" varieties based on their atomic weight. And while the concentration of different REEs varies within each given deposit, every deposit is usually dominated by either heavy or light rare earths, with some elements being much more abundant.
How are rare earths used in manufacturing and industry?
As mentioned, although REEs are grouped together in the ground, their applications vary widely.
Cerium, the most abundant rare earth, is more plentiful in the Earth's crust than copper. The metal is used as a polishing agent for different types of glass, including LCD screens.
Lanthanum is used as a catalyst for refining petroleum and to improve the alkali resistance of glass, especially in camera lenses. This REE is also used to make the carbon arc lights used by the motion picture industry.
Europium is used in chemical formulations for LEDs, CRT displays and florescent bulbs. Yttrium is also used in LEDs and florescent bulbs. While erbium has several uses, it's most commonly used to make glass optical fibers as it can amplify network signals.
As mentioned earlier, one of the REEs that is rare in terms of mine supply is scandium, a critical metal that is as strong as titanium, as light as aluminum and as hard as ceramic. There are a number of new applications emerging for scandium, including alloys for high-end sports equipment, as well as for automotive and airplane parts.
What are rare earth magnets and how are they used?
Praseodymium, neodymium, samarium and dysprosium are often used in rare earth magnets, which are stronger in terms of weight or volume than any other magnet type. These magnets are finding increasing uses, especially when space is limited.
Magnets made from neodymium, boron and iron, called neodymium magnets, are the strongest available, and these magnets can be found in the motors of wind turbines, as well as electric vehicles.
Samarium-cobalt magnets are favored in military applications. That's because these magnets can operate at extremely high temperatures and are not affected by electromagnetic pulses. For example, an electromagnetic pulse resulting from a nuclear weapon discharged a distance wouldn't have an effect on a motor driven by samarium-cobalt magnets.
Most other industries use neodymium blends as the magnet of choice due to the high price of cobalt.
Praseodymium and dysprosium are also commonly used in industrial magnets in order to improve coercivity and resistance to corrosion. Furthermore, dysprosium has another function in neodymium-praseodymium-iron-boron magnets — the magnets can only operate at fairly low temperatures on their own, but the addition of either dysprosium or another rare earth, terbium, allows them to keep working at much higher temperatures.
One of the most promising markets for rare earth magnets is electric vehicle motors. However, it's important to note that permanent neodymium magnets are not strictly necessary to the construction of any electric vehicle. In fact, Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S main motor does not contain any type of magnet.
How will rare earths be used in the future?
Applications for rare earth magnets are rapidly growing as new technologies evolve. However, lack of secure supply has driven some industries to seek out alternative technologies that don't require REE magnets.
Still, rare earth magnets are not going away anytime soon. REEs are an important part of the technology that drives modern life. They can be found in smartphones, computers and televisions, and as discussed are an important component in green energy technologies such as wind turbines and many electric vehicle motors.
Understanding the different types of rare earths is the first step toward making an investment in this space. It's also useful to understand supply and demand dynamics, from the top-producing countries to the nations with the top reserves; being aware of the outlook for the industry can also help investors make the right moves.
For those who decide they are interested in the longer-term potential for the rare earths sector, there are plenty of ways to get exposure to rare earths, including the biggest rare earths companies and the top gainers in the sector.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2014.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
