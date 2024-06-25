Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Corporate Update

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Radiopharm Receives Strategic Investment for up to A$18 million

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX: RAD) – Trading Halt

Significant Lithium Discovery in Inaugural Drill Campaign at Red Mountain Project, USA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU

EMU NL

EMU:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Zodiac Gold Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Zodiac Gold Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced offering of units of the Company (the "Units") on a non-brokered private placement basis. The Company now expects to complete the Offering for aggregate proceeds of up to C$1.2 million (the "Offering"), a 20% increase from the original target of up to C$1.0 million.

The Company completed an initial closing of the Offering for gross proceeds of approximately C$302,000 on May 23, 2024 and expects to complete a second closing in the coming days, with additional closings to follow as necessary. Completion of additional closings remains subject to the receipt of all necessary TSXV approvals.

Offering Terms

In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to issue up to 1,200,000 Units at a price of C$0.10 per Unit (the "Issue Price"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to continue exploration and drilling at its flagship Todi Gold Project in the Republic of Liberia, West Africa and for working capital purposes.‎

Finders

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company may pay finders' fees to certain eligible finders of up to 7% in cash of the gross proceeds raised in the Offering from subscribers introduced to the Company by such finders and up to 7% in finders warrants (the "Finder Warrants") of the aggregate number of Units placed by such finders. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Unit at the Issue Price and will be exercisable for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. Each Finder Warrant will be comprised of one Common Share and one Warrant.

Hold Period

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering shall be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period commencing on the day of the closing of the Offering under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Insider Participation

Certain directors of the Company have acquired Units under the Offering. Such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under the policies of the TSXV and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and formal valuation requirements applicable to the related-party transactions under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Units acquired by the participating directors nor the consideration to be paid by such directors exceeds 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV:ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

David Kol
President & CEO
info@zodiac-gold.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214253

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Zodiac GoldZAU:CCTSXV:ZAUPrecious Metals Investing
ZAU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a satellite data interpretation study (the "Study") covering the Alasala target of the Company's Todi Gold Project, which builds on the regional interpretation completed by A.C.A Howe International Limited ("ACA Howe") in 2021. The Study focused on a 72 km2 area including the 2 km long mineralized trend from Mandingo Hill to Lion Hill (see Map 1 below), delineated by soil sampling, trenching, channel sampling, auger drilling, and extensive artisanal workings with visible gold.

Management Commentary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Mapping and Sampling Program at Alasala Highlights Include 33 g/t Au and 32.2 g/t Au from Surface Mapping and Pit Sampling

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Mapping and Sampling Program at Alasala Highlights Include 33 g/t Au and 32.2 g/t Au from Surface Mapping and Pit Sampling

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce highly successful results from its recently completed Pre-Drilling Surface Mapping and Sampling Program at its Alasala target, part of the Company's flagship Todi Project situated in the Republic of Liberia, West Africa.

Alasala is the Company's next drill target with a continuous and well defined 2.0 km long mineralization trend delineated by soil sampling, trenching, channel sampling, auger drilling, and extensive artisanal workings with visible gold. Zodiac Gold has previously completed significant exploration work at the Alasala target including:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Silver North Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, June 21, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 5, 2024, it has closed the first tranche (the " First Tranche ") of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of $562,500.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold Announces Private Placement

Alma Gold Announces Private Placement

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,000,000 units ("Units") to be issued at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds up to $300,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.08 for a period of three (3) years from issuance.

Proceeds received from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes and to settle certain debts of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement Transactions

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement Transactions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 11, 2024, the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $1,147,500 through the issuance of 6,750,000 units of the Company ("Units

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Galloper Gold Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of common shareholders held on June 18, 2024 in Vancouver. Resolutions passed at the meeting included the appointment of D&H Group LLP Chartered Accountants as auditors for the ensuing year, an ordinary resolution to approve the adoption of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the granting of equity awards thereunder in an amount up to 20% of the total issued and outstanding shares, and the election of Mark Scott, Ravinder Mlait, Bryan Loree, and Peter Lauder as directors

On behalf of the Board of Directors

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Advances Strategic Growth with Proposed Acquisition of New Mining Title in Segovia, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Advances Strategic Growth with Proposed Acquisition of New Mining Title in Segovia, Colombia

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of an additional mining property with gold and silver exploration potential, encompassing approximately 252 hectares.  The new secured title is SE9-13331 (252.7 Ha), referred to as the "Concession Contract,", is continuous northeast of Aris Mining's Segovia operation which significantly expands Quimbaya Gold's foothold in the burgeoning mining landscape of Segovia, situated northeast of Medellín, the regional capital of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Amends Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire District Scale Land Package in Namibian Gold Belt

Sylla Gold Amends Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire District Scale Land Package in Namibian Gold Belt

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) ("Sylla" or the "Company") announces that it has amended the share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Namibia Critical Metals. ("NMI") to acquire four gold properties located in Namibia as announced on March 4, 2024. Under the agreement, Sylla is to acquire NMI's 95% interest in its Namibian subsidiaries that own the rights, title and interest to the Grootfontein, Erongo, Otjiwarongo, and Kaoko licences, (Figure 1) and certain associated assets.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/212834_3b61348234adc9bb_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Vizsla Copper Begins Drilling at Woodjam Copper-Gold Property

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of the 2024 Tetepisca Exploration Program

South Star Battery Metals Announces Successful Metallurgical Results for its BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama, USA

Related News

Copper Investing

Vizsla Copper Begins Drilling at Woodjam Copper-Gold Property

Gold Investing

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of the 2024 Tetepisca Exploration Program

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Successful Metallurgical Results for its BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama, USA

Oil and Gas Investing

Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Releases 2024 Pine Point Mineral Resource Estimate: 49.5Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources Grading 5.52% ZnEq and 8.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources Grading 5.64% ZnEq

Energy Investing

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project

×