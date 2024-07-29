Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives FDA IND Approval for Phase 2b Imaging Trial in Brain Metastases

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Precious Metals Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Zodiac Gold Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Shares for Debt Settlement

Zodiac Gold Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Shares for Debt Settlement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has closed the third and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Company originally planned to raise gross proceeds of $1,000,000 under the Offering, but due to increased investor demand, the Company subsequently increased the size of the Offering twice and completed it for total gross proceeds of CAD$1,348,647. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to continue exploration and drilling at its flagship Todi Gold Project, and for working capital purposes. The Company is also pleased to announce that, in order to preserve its cash resources, it intends to settle an aggregate of CAD$215,555.50 owing to certain directors, officers and service providers of the Company by issuing a total of 2,155,555 Common Shares to them at a price of CAD$0.10 per share.

Closing of Offering

In the third tranche of the Offering the Company issued 5,403,470 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of CAD$0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the third tranche.

The Company paid finder's fees to certain finders, consisting of a cash fee of $35,910 and 359,100 finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants") pursuant to the third tranche. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at a price of CAD$0.10 per Unit for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Each Unit from the exercise of a Finder Warrant is comprised of one Common Share and one Warrant.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering, including Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of Warrants, are and will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day after the date of issuance. The Offering remains subject to TSXV final approval.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Shares for Debt Settlement

The Company has entered into agreements to settle an aggregate of CAD$215,555.50 owing to certain directors, officers and service providers of the Company, including David Kol (director and Chief Executive Officer) and Peter Granata (Chief Financial Officer) by issuing a total of 2,155,555 Common Shares to them at a price of CAD$0.10 per share. The amounts owing represent accrued and unpaid fees for services previously provided to the Company as well as cash advances that have previously been provided to the Company to fund certain short term working capital expenditures. The Company is proposing to complete these settlements to preserve cash to fund future operations. The disinterested members of the Company's board of directors believe that the debt settlements are in the best interests of the Company and have unanimously approved them. Completion of the debt settlements is subject to the receipt of all necessary TSXV approvals.

Because insiders will be participating in the debt settlement, it is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under the policies of the TSXV and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and formal valuation requirements applicable to the related-party transactions under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Common Shares to be issued to the participating insiders nor the consideration received from them exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

David Kol
President & CEO
info@zodiac-gold.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218041

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Zodiac GoldZAU:CCTSXV:ZAUPrecious Metals Investing
ZAU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Zodiac Gold Adds Top Mining Analyst to Advisory Board

Zodiac Gold Adds Top Mining Analyst to Advisory Board

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company") is proud to announce the appointment of Ryan Hanley to its Advisory Board. Mr. Hanley brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company, with an impressive career spanning over 15 years in the mining and capital markets sectors. Adding a well-respected sell-side mining analyst like Mr. Hanley to the Company's Advisory Board is highly strategic for Zodiac Gold as his insights will provide critical guidance in our efforts to optimize the Company's investment appeal. Mr. Hanley will be joining Renaud Adams, current CEO of IAMGOLD Corp. (NYSE: IAG), and Michael Demeter, Managing Director of Fort Capital, on Zodiac Gold's Advisory Board.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Further Upsizing of Private Placement

Zodiac Gold Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Further Upsizing of Private Placement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$506,560.00 (the "Second Tranche"), as previously announced on May 6, May 23, and June 25, 2024. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to continue exploration and drilling at its flagship Todi Gold Project in the Republic of Liberia, West Africa and for working capital purposes.

In the Second Tranche the Company issued 5,065,600 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of CAD$0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Second Tranche.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a satellite data interpretation study (the "Study") covering the Alasala target of the Company's Todi Gold Project, which builds on the regional interpretation completed by A.C.A Howe International Limited ("ACA Howe") in 2021. The Study focused on a 72 km2 area including the 2 km long mineralized trend from Mandingo Hill to Lion Hill (see Map 1 below), delineated by soil sampling, trenching, channel sampling, auger drilling, and extensive artisanal workings with visible gold.

Management Commentary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Zodiac Gold Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced offering of units of the Company (the "Units") on a non-brokered private placement basis. The Company now expects to complete the Offering for aggregate proceeds of up to C$1.2 million (the "Offering"), a 20% increase from the original target of up to C$1.0 million.

The Company completed an initial closing of the Offering for gross proceeds of approximately C$302,000 on May 23, 2024 and expects to complete a second closing in the coming days, with additional closings to follow as necessary. Completion of additional closings remains subject to the receipt of all necessary TSXV approvals.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Mapping and Sampling Program at Alasala Highlights Include 33 g/t Au and 32.2 g/t Au from Surface Mapping and Pit Sampling

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Mapping and Sampling Program at Alasala Highlights Include 33 g/t Au and 32.2 g/t Au from Surface Mapping and Pit Sampling

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce highly successful results from its recently completed Pre-Drilling Surface Mapping and Sampling Program at its Alasala target, part of the Company's flagship Todi Project situated in the Republic of Liberia, West Africa.

Alasala is the Company's next drill target with a continuous and well defined 2.0 km long mineralization trend delineated by soil sampling, trenching, channel sampling, auger drilling, and extensive artisanal workings with visible gold. Zodiac Gold has previously completed significant exploration work at the Alasala target including:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Closes C$8 Million Brokered Offering and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

RUA GOLD Closes C$8 Million Brokered Offering and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

This news release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States .

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Chachas Community Charter and Revenue Generation, M&A Activities

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Chachas Community Charter and Revenue Generation, M&A Activities

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC June 25, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0), Hereinafter  ("Element 79 Gold", the "Company") a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects, is excited to provide the following updates about the social and business engagement in Chachas as well as highlight additional revenue-generating business underway.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING OF ITS OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING OF ITS OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the " Company " or " Prospect Ridge ") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement of $0.16 units (" NFT Units ") and $0.18 flow-through units (" FT Units ") announced May 29, 2024 and June 14, 2024 respectively, (see news releases for details). The final tranche consists of 2,912,500 NFT Units for gross proceeds of $466,000 plus an additional 7,717,441 FT Units for gross proceeds of $1,389,139.38 .

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. logo (CNW Group/Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.)

In total, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $5,218,847.24 , comprised of $2,860,520 in NFT Units plus an additional $2,358,327.24 in FT Units.

CEO Mike Iverson commented, "We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us during this financing round. Your trust and confidence in Prospect Ridge Resources is deeply appreciated. We look forward to delivering on our promises and working diligently to create value for all our shareholders. Your belief in our vision fuels our commitment to achieving significant results during our upcoming drill program."

In connection with the final tranche, the Company paid aggregate finder fees of $100,801.38 in cash, 73,062 finder warrants having the same terms as the NFT Unit warrants (exercisable at $0.25 ) and 495,063 finder warrants having the same terms as the FT Unit warrants (exercisable at $0.30 ). All securities issued in the final tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on November 25, 2024 . The final tranche and associated finder fees are subject to final Exchange acceptance.

Insiders of the Company purchased an aggregate of 312,500 NFT Units ($50,000) and 27,777 FT Units ($4,999.86) , representing approximately 10.7% and 0.36%, respectively, of the NFT Units and FT Units issued in the final tranche. The common shares so acquired by insiders represent approximately 0.41% of the issued and outstanding common shares upon closing, and together with the common shares issuable on exercise of the warrants so acquired by insiders would constitute an aggregate number of common shares representing approximately 0.61% of the then issued and outstanding shares as of closing.

The participation by insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and (b), and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction insofar as it involves interested parties (within the meaning of MI 61-101) in the transaction exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101, and/or on the basis that no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on a stock exchange as specified in MI 61-101.

Use of Proceeds of the Offering

The gross proceeds of the NFT Placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures on the Knauss Creek Property and Holy Grail Property (the " Properties "), corporate development and general working capital, while the gross proceeds of the FT Placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures on the Properties and other Canadian Exploration Expenses that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ), and "BC flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in the Income Tax Act ( British Columbia ).

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team cumulate over 100 years of mineral exploration experience and believes the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties to have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as " intends " or " anticipates" , or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results " may", " could ", " should ", " would " or " occur " . This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, positive exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects and the Company's use of proceeds from the Private Placement. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will not be as anticipated and that the Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement as anticipated.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will be as anticipated and that the Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement as anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospect-ridge-announces-final-closing-of-its-oversubscribed-private-placement-302206337.html

SOURCE Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/25/c3787.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Goes Public on Cboe Canada

Silver Crown Royalties Goes Public on Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada") is excited to announce the public markets debut of Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown" or "SCRI"), a revenue-generating silver-only royalty company headquartered in Toronto. The company is now trading on Cboe Canada under the symbol SCRI .

Silver Crown unlocks previously unrecognized value by offering existing mining companies an up-front payment in exchange for the rights to revenues generated from the byproduct silver they mine. Silver Crown currently receives royalties from two mines, with another projected to begin producing revenues for Silver Crown in 2025, pending successful closing of the definitive agreement.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Group Mineral Resources Statement

Horizon Minerals Limited Group Mineral Resources Statement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an updated Mineral Resource Statement for the Company's gold projects located near Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1*). In addition, following the merger with Greenstone Resources, the Company has also added the Burbanks, Phillips Find and 50% owned Mt Thirsty projects to the Company's resources.

Following the successful completion of the merger between Horizon Minerals Limited and Greenstone Resources Limited (formerly ASX-GSR), additional resource model work and reviews, the Company is pleased to provide a consolidated statement of group Mineral Resources as of 30 June 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Mineral Resources currently stand at:

o 1.8Moz gold
o 20.2Moz silver, 104kt zinc
o 283kt nickel, 40.5kt cobalt and 296.2kt manganese (50% owned)

- Mineral Resources are underpinned by the large cornerstone Boorara and Burbanks assets

- Updated Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) include a maiden MRE for Pinner, an update for Monument and a revision for Boorara which is currently under an Ore Reserve Study (ORS) from AMC Consultants

- Changes to the gold MREs include:

o Addition of 297,650oz from Burbanks open pit
o Addition of 167,920oz from Burbanks underground
o Addition of 13,000oz from Pinner
o Addition of 3,000oz from Monument, and
o Reduction of 20,240oz from Boorara

- Large Mineral Resource base and ongoing studies pave the way for a development profile aiming at sustained gold production and continuous cashflows

Commenting on the Group MRE upgrade, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"It is very pleasing to have the Burbanks and Phillips Find assets under single ownership with Horizon's complementary and extensive project base. Together this provides 1.8 million ounce gold portfolio, which is a great platform to implement our near term strategy of cashflow from operations and further growth into the medium and long term".

The gold MREs include an updated Monument MRE and a maiden MRE for Pinner, both part of the larger Cannon project area, and a review of the cornerstone Boorara project. A summary of the revised MREs are as follows:

- Monument 740,000t grading 1.18g/t Au for 28,000oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

- Pinner 330,000t grading 1.21g/t Au for 12,844oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

- Boorara 10.53Mt grading at 1.27g/t Au for 428,000oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

Cannon, Monument and Pinner Project Overview

The Cannon deposit (Figure 1*) is located 30 km east-southeast of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia on granted mining leases M25/333 and M25/357. The Cannon mine and surrounding area is dominated by mafic to ultramafic rocks of the Bulong Complex overlain by a sequence of felsic volcanics, volcaniclastics and sediments. Lithologies present include komatiitic mafics and ultramafics, peridotites, basalts and gabbros. Sedimentary rocks include shales and cherts with rare, banded iron formation. The geological structure is complex and dominated by the Cannon shear which is recognised as a key ingredient for local gold and possibly nickel sulphide mineralisation.

The gold mineralisation at the adjacent Pinner deposit is similar to Cannon and consists small pods of semi-continuous mineralisation with three dominant directions that highlight the structural complexity observed at Pinner. The dominant lodes trend SW/NE, N/S, and E/W with cross cutting faults influencing the geometry.

Gold mineralisation within the Monument deposit consists of two main zones oriented NNW and NW, dipping steeply to the west. There is some indication of faulting through the centre of the mineralised area.

Boorara Overview

The Boorara Gold Project is located 15 km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder (Figure 1*) adjacent to the Super Pit, and 1 km southwest of the Nimbus Silver-Zinc Project site where established offices are connected to mains power and existing water supplies.

The deposit is hosted in a quartz dolerite comprising a sheeted quartz vein array system with bounding shear zones and late-stage cross faults. Mineralisation occurs as northwest dipping sheeted and stockwork quartz-carbonate vein arrays within the quartz dolerite host rocks, and steeply dipping zones along sheared geological contacts trending to the north-northwest.

*To view tables and figures with updated mineral estimates, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/181JSBZ2



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Completes Agreement with Local Community at Jorimina Project, Peru

Rio Silver Completes Agreement with Local Community at Jorimina Project, Peru

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) is pleased to announce it has finalized a surface access agreement ("the Agreement") with the local Community for a period of one year at the Company's Jorimina Project, an advanced goldsilver project near the city of Ayachucho in south central Peru.

A recently completed Environmental Impact Study and community workshops aided by the President and Council of the local community, represent the final steps of the drill permitting application process and allow for the initiation of activities at this highly prospective, bulk tonnage gold and silver target located at the Company's wholly owned, Jorimina, Gold / Silver Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Skyharbour Signs Agreement to Sell a Portion of its Karin Uranium Property to Cosa Resources Corp.

South Star Announces Substantial Completion and Commissioning of the Santa Cruz Phase 1 Graphite Mine in Brazil

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

Transformational Acquisition of Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets Located in Tanzania

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Signs Agreement to Sell a Portion of its Karin Uranium Property to Cosa Resources Corp.

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Announces Substantial Completion and Commissioning of the Santa Cruz Phase 1 Graphite Mine in Brazil

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

uranium investing

Transformational Acquisition of Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets Located in Tanzania

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities Report - For Period Ended 30 June 2024

gold investing

Alderan Receives Approval to Commence Drilling at New Years Copper-Gold Prospect Utah, USA

Gold Investing

China International Gold Congress Presentation

×