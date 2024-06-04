Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Metals Australia

MLS:AU

Cleo Diagnostics

COV:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Yellow Diamond Logistics Accelerates Expansion with Descartes Transportation Management, Freight Visibility, and Capacity Sourcing Solutions

Yellow Diamond Logistics Accelerates Expansion with Descartes Transportation Management, Freight Visibility, and Capacity Sourcing Solutions

Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Yellow Diamond Logistics, a leading Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-certified third-party logistics (3PL) company, is using Descartes technology for transportation management, real-time freight visibility and AI-driven capacity sourcing. By using the Descartes Aljex™ transportation management system (TMS), seamlessly integrated with Descartes MacroPoint™, Yellow Diamond Logistics is achieving 99% on-time delivery performance as it scales transportation operations to drive growth.

"Given our credibility in domestic air freight services with existing customers, we've accelerated our expansion into contract truckload, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), managed transportation, and international air services," said Milburn Miranda, Chief Operating Officer at Yellow Diamond Logistics. "The cloud-based, integrated Descartes solution gives us a solution platform that provides the connectivity, carriers and capacity sourcing we need to create a superior delivery experience and grow revenue—all without having to outlay significant upfront capital for technology and IT staff."

Descartes Aljex boosts operational efficiency by automating and streamlining daily freight broker activities, including order entry, lane rate comparison, covering loads, rate confirmation, carrier acceptance, dispatching and carrier communications. It allows brokerages of all sizes to securely access freight and transportation management data from anywhere. Integration with Descartes MacroPoint provides access to real-time load tracking, which not only reduces time-consuming communication like check calls and emails, but also helps brokers forecast future needs to mitigate potential transportation risk or disruption. The solution unlocks previously trapped freight capacity using advanced visualization, analytics and AI to allow freight brokers to cover more loads, build stronger carrier relationships, and reduce transportation costs.

"We're pleased that our comprehensive, yet user-friendly, solutions are helping Yellow Diamond Logistics compete without a large, dedicated IT team," said Dan Cicerchi, VP and General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. "As companies look to derive greater value from their transportation operations, Descartes' solutions are helping organizations excel at delivery performance, differentiate themselves from competitors, and grow revenue."

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact
Cara Strohack
Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202025
cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' transportation management solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes' most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Descartes Systems Group Inc. (The)DSG:CATSX:DSG
DSG:CA
The Conversation (0)
Descartes Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

Descartes Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

Record Revenues and Income from Operations

 The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX) announced its financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ( Q1FY25 ). All financial results referenced are in United States ( US ) currency and, unless otherwise indicated, are determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ( GAAP ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Descartes Sets Date to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Descartes Sets Date to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq: DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, is scheduled to report its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Members of Descartes' executive management team will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 29. Designated numbers are +1 289 514 5100 for North America and +1 800 717 1738 for international, using conference ID 99482.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gravitas Worldwide Streamlines Customs Clearance Using Descartes e-Customs Solution

Gravitas Worldwide Streamlines Customs Clearance Using Descartes e-Customs Solution

Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that global freight broker Gravitas Worldwide is more efficiently managing customs declarations for aerospace clients by using Descartes e-Customs™ to automate traditionally manual customs processes.

"We ship anything from aircraft engines to rivets for our clients. Since many shipments take place overnight, it is critical that we can manage and execute our own customs entries," said Stuart Pople, Operations Director – Time Critical and Aerospace, Gravitas Worldwide. "Without Descartes e-Customs, we would have had to hire three or four people to support our monthly shipment volumes. Using the solution, we now manage customs declarations within minutes, not hours, which means our existing team gains significant productive time to focus on providing more strategic insights and value to clients."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Ormat Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Day

UniDoc to Supply AI-Assisted eHealth Cubes to Aid Group

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Completes Drill Program at Deloro with Resource Estimate Expected in July

Resource Investing

CuFe Investor Presentation June 2024

Gold Investing

Siren Awarded High-Grade Lyell Tenement for a Further 5 Years

Uranium Investing

GTI Board Appoints Ex-Head of Cameco Australia, Simon Williamson

×