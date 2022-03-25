GamingInvesting News

Yalla Group Limited the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa today announced that Yalla Ludo, one of Yalla's most popular social gaming apps, won the Gold Award for Innovation in Entertainment Apps at the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards. Yalla Ludo was honored for its unique platform that combines a superior gaming experience with real-time ...

- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that Yalla Ludo, one of Yalla's most popular social gaming apps, won the Gold Award for Innovation in Entertainment Apps at the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards. Yalla Ludo was honored for its unique platform that combines a superior gaming experience with real-time voice chats in a comfortable, living room-style atmosphere, a social networking innovation that has swept the Middle East .

Mr. Saifi Ismail , President of Yalla Group, commented, "On behalf of our entire team, I would like to sincerely thank the Stevie Awards organization for this prestigious international award. Winning a gold Stevie Award would not have been possible without the group's hard work and steadfast dedication to the highest levels of excellence, as well as our alignment with international best practices. Yalla Group strives to exceed users' expectations with innovative features and services tailored to the MENA region, and this award is a powerful commendation of our efforts to ensure a premium user experience. Yalla is proud to drive innovation and advance MENA's digital development. We will spare no effort to harness all of our capabilities and resources as we work to become the No. 1 platform for social networking and online entertainment in the region."

The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in 17 nations in the Middle East and North Africa . The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 20 years.

There are currently eight distinct Stevie Awards competitions, which combined receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and are judged by more than 1,000 executives.

Yalla Ludo is one of Yalla's most prominent mobile apps, featuring online versions of MENA's favorite board games, Ludo and Domino. Through close attention to detail and a localized appeal that deeply resonates with users, Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless user experience that fosters a loyal sense of belonging, creating a highly devoted and engaged user community.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). The Company's flagship mobile application, Yalla, is specifically tailored for the people and local cultures of the region and primarily features Yalla rooms, a mirrored online version of the majlis or cafés where people spend their leisure time in casual chats. Voice chats are more suitable to the cultural norms in MENA compared to video chats. The Company strives to maintain users' equal status on its platform, thereby encouraging all of them to freely communicate and interact with each other. The Company also operates Yalla Ludo, a mobile application featuring online versions of board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino. In-game real-time chats and Ludo chat room functions are popular social networking features among users. Through close attention to detail and localized appeal that deeply resonates with users, Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless user experience that fosters a loyal sense of belonging, creating a highly devoted and engaged user community.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.yallatech.ae/

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Yalla Group Limited
Investor Relations
Kerry Gao – IR Director
Tel: +86-571-8980-7962
Email: ir@yallatech.ae

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: yalla@tpg-ir.com

In the United States :

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: yalla@tpg-ir.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yalla-wins-gold-at-2022-middle-east--north-africa-stevie-awards-301510651.html

SOURCE Yalla Group Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GamesPad Joined The Blockchain Game Alliance

Holistic gaming, NFT and metaverse ecosystem GamesPad strengthens the future of blockchain technology by joining The Blockchain Game Alliance.

GamesPad Joined The Blockchain Game Alliance (PRNewsfoto/GamesPad)

Blockchain is growing strong as more and more industries pick up on the potential that this revolutionary technology can create. According to statistics, the global blockchain market is expected to be worth $20 billion in the year 2024 . As this technology advances further into the mainstream, companies like The Blockchain Game Alliance become increasingly more important for information and culture to prosper.

Bringing together the best and brightest of the crypto-gaming industry together, Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) aims to raise awareness around the transformative innovations that blockchain technology can present. GamesPad is excited to join and continue to grow the alliance in hopes of further disrupting the traditional business practices.

With promising futures and strong foundational industry support, these companies – GamesPad and BGA – will work together to continue to evolve individual and businesses awareness about how blockchain can transform games and improve or disrupt existing business areas. They will also accelerate adoption by acting on existing barriers to innovation and by catalyzing efforts into creating actionable industry standards and best practices.

About GamesPad

GamesPad is the ultimate gaming, NFT, and the metaverse ecosystem. Establishing a holistic approach and bringing together a decentralized VC, multichain launchpad, game incubator, NFT aggregator, and marketplace. GamesPad is set to revolutionize the GameFi industry with its mission to incubate game entrepreneurs through its comprehensive ecosystem, while offering mentorship, advisory, and network connections in the gaming and crypto space. This highly knowledgeable team aims to help the most impactful crypto gaming projects raise funds, build communities, and provide the opportunity for retail buyers to invest in the deals on equal terms with VCs.

About Blockchain Game Alliance

The Blockchain Game Alliance is an organization committed to promoting blockchain within the gaming industry. BGA's goal is to spread awareness around the technology and foster new ideas that create, publish, play, and build strong communities around games. As well as provide an open forum for individuals and companies to share knowledge collaborate and network.

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

YouTube

Telegram Official Announcements

Medium

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773617/GamesPad_Blockchain_Game_Alliance.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamespad-joined-the-blockchain-game-alliance-301510484.html

SOURCE GamesPad

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Globant Joins AWS to Launch AWS for Games Service Offering

Through AWS for Games, Globant will help developers meet the modern gamer's demands by boosting the efficiency, productivity, speed, and intelligence of their building process

Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced it is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch AWS for Games, the new service offering launched today which enables developers to easily leverage the breadth and depth of AWS services to build smarter, more immersive, and engaging games. Through AWS for Games, Globant will help its roster of leading customers in the gaming industry to incorporate and benefit from AWS solutions and, in turn, more easily meet the modern gamer's demands for fast, seamless playing experiences.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FANDUEL GROUP AND GAME TACO ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP, LAUNCH NEW GAME PLATFORM FOR IOS

FanDuel Faceoff New Casual Games Experience Available Today

Today, FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in the United States, announced the launch of FanDuel Faceoff a casual game experience in partnership with Game Taco, the nation's premier skill-based game platform company. FanDuel Faceoff will offer customers the opportunity to play casual games against one another for fun and the chance to win cash and other prizes . At launch, FanDuel Faceoff will be available in 32 states in the U.S.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HPIL UPDATES SHAREHOLDERS

- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) is pleased to provide further progress on several key business items discussed during the HPIL Quarterly Conference Call on February 24th .

Filings: HPIL Holding is continuing to make progress on our Filings updates leveraging expert support from SRCO (Accounting), Meraki (Disclosures), and our Attorney. The hurdles have been the past convertible notes and the shortage of documents and we have aggressively been working on this and expect the updates will be uploaded promptly and upon completion we fully expect to be compliant after these submissions and the review process.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

XYZZY's Realms of Ethernity Heading to San Francisco

The biggest next generation play-to-earn MMORPG experience to come out of Dubai will be unveiled at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this month, promising the gaming community a never-before-seen experience.

Realms of Ethernity (RoE), by Miami -based metaverse gaming company XYZZY, is an on-chain, open world AAA-rated massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) filled with hundreds of immersive and action-packed games that are play-to-earn, so developers and the gamers can build, own and monetize the entire gaming experience. It wowed gamers and investors alike after its recent unveiling at Austin's SXSW conference earlier this month.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Entertainment Group to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted By M-Vest on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT

5:00 p.m. EDT.

Johnson will be presenting during the panel entitled "iGaming & Sports Betting - Market Expansion Opportunities", which will take place from 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. EDT.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×