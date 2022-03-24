The biggest next generation play-to-earn MMORPG experience to come out of Dubai will be unveiled at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this month, promising the gaming community a never-before-seen experience. Realms of Ethernity by Miami -based metaverse gaming company XYZZY, is an on-chain, open world AAA-rated massively multiplayer online role-playing game filled with hundreds of immersive and ...

GAMING00