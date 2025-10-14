Xerox to Showcase Industry-Leading Innovations and Client Success at PRINTING United Expo 2025

Xerox to Showcase Industry-Leading Innovations and Client Success at PRINTING United Expo 2025

Xerox announced today that it will present its advanced end-to-end production ecosystem, spanning pre-press, on-press, and finishing, at PRINTING United Expo 2025, booth 4521 from October 22-24 in Orlando.

Attendees can explore the company's extensive digital print solutions, including the recently introduced Xerox ® IJP900 InkJet Press, Xerox ® Iridesse ® Production Press, and two new production presses that highlight its legacy of industry-leading production print technology.

"PRINTING United is the ideal stage to demonstrate how Xerox is driving the future of print with technology that empowers our clients to grow, differentiate, and succeed," said Terry Antinora, head of product and engineering at Xerox. "From advanced workflow automation to beyond CMYK embellishments, we're delivering the tools print providers need to unlock new opportunities and deliver extraordinary value."

During PRINTING United, Xerox will host interactive demonstrations as well as conversation stations focused on its best-in-class solutions, including:

  • Workflow analytics and automation: Xerox ® FreeFlow ® Core and Xerox ® FreeFlow ® Vision Connect Software
  • Omni Channel client communications management: XMPie ® Technology
  • Beyond CMYK: Digital embellishment solutions and business development resources available through the Genesis Initiative

At the event, Xerox will also honor standout client applications that exemplify creativity, quality, and innovation in its 2025 Best of the Best Awards ceremony.

To learn more, visit Xerox at PRINTING United at booth 4521. You can also view the company's full suite of production offerings at Xerox.com.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

Xerox has been redefining the workplace experience for over a century. As a services-led, software-enabled company, we power today's hybrid workplace through advanced print, digital, and AI-driven technologies. In 2025 Xerox acquired Lexmark - expanding our global footprint, strengthening service capabilities, and equipping us to deliver an even broader portfolio of workplace technologies to our clients. Today, we continue our legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric, digitally driven solutions that meet the needs of a global, distributed workforce. Whether in offices, classrooms, or hospitals, we help our clients thrive in a constantly evolving business landscape.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com . For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox or https://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp . © 2025 Xerox Corporation. All rights reserved. Xerox ® , FreeFlow ® , and Iridesse ® are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries. XMPie® is a trademark of XMPie Inc.

Media Contact :
Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535, Justin.Capella@xerox.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

The Conversation (0)
Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024. The board also declared a...
Xerox Welcomes Six New Members to its Board of Directors

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced the election of six new members to the Company's Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The new members bring deep technology, product, and operations expertise to further Xerox's Reinvention objective of becoming a...
Xerox Announces Participation in Investor Event

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will participate in today's J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference WHEN: 2:25 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 WHAT: J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and...

