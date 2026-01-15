Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2025 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2025 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will host a live webcast with presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 29th, to discuss the company's 2025 fourth-quarter results. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

WHEN:

8 a.m. ET, Thursday, January 29th, 2026

WHAT:

Review of Xerox's 2025 fourth-quarter and full-year results

WHO:

Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer, Xerox

Chuck Butler, chief financial officer, Xerox

WEBCAST:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dokhcs3u

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)
Xerox has been redefining the workplace experience for over a century. As a services-led, software-enabled company, we power today's hybrid workplace through advanced print, digital, and AI-driven technologies. In 2025 Xerox acquired Lexmark - expanding our global footprint, strengthening service capabilities, and equipping us to deliver an even broader portfolio of workplace technologies to our clients. Today, we continue our legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric, digitally driven solutions that meet the needs of a global, distributed workforce. Whether in offices, classrooms, or hospitals, we help our clients thrive in a constantly evolving business landscape.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com .
For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox or http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp .
Xerox ® is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:
Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535, Justin.Capella@xerox.com

Investor Contact:
Greg Stein, Xerox, +1-203-598-9080, Greg.Stein@xerox.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Xerox Holdings CorporationXRXNASDAQ:XRX
XRX
The Conversation (0)
Xerox Holdings Corporation

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024. The board also declared a... Keep Reading...
Xerox Welcomes Six New Members to its Board of Directors

Xerox Welcomes Six New Members to its Board of Directors

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced the election of six new members to the Company's Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The new members bring deep technology, product, and operations expertise to further Xerox's Reinvention objective of becoming a... Keep Reading...
Xerox Announces Participation in Investor Event

Xerox Announces Participation in Investor Event

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will participate in today's J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference WHEN: 2:25 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 WHAT: J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

Freegold Drills 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m in New Tamarack Zone at Golden Summit and 0.91 g/t Au Over 150.9m at Cleary

Rio Silver Provides Shareholders With a Five-Step Plan to Access High-Grade Surface Silver and Advance Toward Near-Term Production at Maria Norte

One Bullion Limited Provides Gold Market Update and Portfolio Progress

Related News

Gold Investing

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Drills 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m in New Tamarack Zone at Golden Summit and 0.91 g/t Au Over 150.9m at Cleary

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Provides Shareholders With a Five-Step Plan to Access High-Grade Surface Silver and Advance Toward Near-Term Production at Maria Norte

Gold Investing

One Bullion Limited Provides Gold Market Update and Portfolio Progress

Precious Metals Investing

Golconda Gold Releases Galaxy FY 2025 Production Update

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Positions Itself as an Emerging Gold Producer with Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Identifies 17 New Base and Precious Metal Showings at the Epworth Copper-Silver Project, Nunavut, Canada