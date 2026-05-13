Xero Introduces XeroForce - Natural Language Custom AI Agent Builder for Small Businesses and Accountants

Move from manual financial tasks to automated, AI-powered workflows with Xero's custom agent builder no coding required
Xero (ASX: XRO), the global small business platform, today announced the launch of XeroForce, a natural language custom AI agent builder for the financial workflows of small businesses and accountants. Using simple prompts, customers can create custom agents on top of Xero and third party apps they use to turn time-consuming manual work into durable, scalable AI workflows with Xero as the orchestration hub and core financial operating system. And with domain-specific accounting and financial logic baked in, XeroForce is designed to support reliable AI-native small business finance and compliance workflows. Today's launch is in alpha, available to invite-only customers, with plans to bring XeroForce to general release later this year.
"XeroForce is uniquely built for end-to-end financial operations, combining decades of Xero's domain context, verified data, and AI innovation to help small businesses and accountants deploy agents that can automate financial workflows and deliver the visibility critical for compliance, all without code writing expertise," said Diya Jolly, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Xero. "We're excited to see what our customers create with XeroForce and to support them in unlocking the benefits of agentic workflows, so they can focus more on the strategic work only they can do."
Custom AI agents designed through XeroForce can be built in natural language, and used across Xero and a variety of third-party tools small businesses and accountants already use, connecting apps, actions, rules, and schedules into automated processes shaped for their firm, a specific client, or a specific industry. These agents also support always-on processes or workflows as businesses wait for events or actions, such as email replies or filing dates, completing tasks in the background over days or weeks. Other key features include:
- Purpose-built design: XeroForce is designed from the ground up with logic specific to small business financial workflows – from month-end close and ongoing reporting to organizing tax documents, PO validation, payrun approval and more.
- Audit trails: Unlike generic AI platforms, every action is logged and traceable which is critical for compliance and client trust.
- Bulk action across clients: Many accountants and bookkeepers manage hundreds of clients and XeroForce enables workflows that operate at practice-wide scale, not one conversation at a time.
- No technical expertise required: XeroForce is designed so accountants and small businesses can deploy agents without writing code or crafting complex prompts.
"What excites us about XeroForce is the potential. Being able to automate workflows across Xero and the apps we use everyday, tailored to how our practice works, is a game changer," said Ben Kurtz, Senior Accountant at Nortons Business Advisors. "We can see how this will free up the time we currently spend on manual processing to let us focus on what matters most: advising our clients."
XeroForce is powered by Xero OS , the AI-native financial operating system for small businesses and accountants in the agentic era. Xero OS also powers JAX , Xero's financial superagent delivering actionable insights and autonomous workflows with humans at the helm. All of Xero's AI is grounded in its commitment to Accountable Intelligence .
About Xero
Xero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments — on one platform. Xero's powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connects them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters. Trusted by millions of small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world. For further information, please visit xero.com .
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Media Contact
Frances Cohen
frances.cohen@xero.com
Xero Communications