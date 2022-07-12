GamingInvesting News

X ROCKER GAMING HAS ANNOUNCED THE EXTENSION OF THEIR LICENSED GAMING CHAIRS AND ROCKERS INTO NORTH AMERICA . THE FIRST ROUND OF PRODUCT, FEATURING THE SPOTLIGHT COLLECTION, IS SET TO LAUNCH LATER THIS MONTH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WALMART.

- X Rocker ® the global market leaders in gaming chairs and gaming furniture, announced today the expansion of their hugely successful gaming chair license with Nintendo ® . This extended partnership enables X Rocker® to manufacture and distribute officially licensed Super Mario™ branded gaming chairs into North America .

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9029451-x-rocker-super-mario-gaming-chairs/

X Rocker® Super Mario™ 2.1 Audio Jr. Pedestal Chair, Teal

The line includes X Rocker's globally recognized floor rockers and junior audio gaming chairs, and features popular character artwork from the Super Mario series. The first round of product is set to launch on Walmart.com in the coming weeks and features the full assortment of characters in the Spotlight Collection. Additional X Rocker Super Mario chair collections will be launched at select retailers in the months following.

The X Rocker floor rocker has been around since 2005 when the brand was first launched. With more than 5 million units sold, the foldable, rocking design has been a staple in living rooms and game rooms for more than 15 years.

Measuring 33.5 x 16.1 x 25.5in, the Super Mario Floor Rockers are compact, foldable, and generously padded with a deep foam. The surface is finished with a printed synthetic leather that is crafted for long-lasting use without fading.

Robert McNae , X Rocker CEO comments, "After having an extremely successful launch in the United Kingdom , across Europe and, throughout Australia and New Zealand , we are thrilled to be launching this line of licensed X Rocker gaming chairs to Super Mario fans across North America ."

For more information on the X Rocker Super Mario collection, please visit xrockergaming.com/pages/super-mario .

https://www.linkedin.com/company/x-rocker
https://www.instagram.com/xrockergaming
https://twitter.com/XRockerGaming
https://discord.gg/xrockergaming

About X Rocker:

As part of the market-leading furniture corporation, Ace Casual Furniture, X Rocker was founded in 2005 to redefine home entertainment with the first ever audio-enabled floor rocking gaming chair. Since the launch, they've become a top brand in gaming furniture. The company has registered several patents and trademarks ranging from folding gaming chairs to LED-integrated gaming furniture. Most recently, X Rocker shocked the industry when they launched the world's first eSports inspired gaming bedroom furniture line, corner-stoned by the BattleBunk Gaming Bed.

X Rocker Contacts:

North America , Latin America & Licensing:
Samantha Thompson
Brand Manager, Ace Casual Furniture | X Rocker Gaming
sthompson@acecasual.com
www.xrockergaming.com

United Kingdom , Europe , Australia , New Zealand :
Craig Thirkell
Commercial Director, Ace Casual Ltd. | X Rocker Gaming
Craigt@xrockeruk.com
www.xrockeruk.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-rocker-announces-north-americas-launch-of-officially-licensed-super-mario-gaming-chairs-in-partnership-with-nintendo-of-america-inc-301585048.html

SOURCE X Rocker

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
Marquee Resources

Marquee Resources


Keep reading...Show less
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
X1 Esports & Entertainment

X1 Esports and Entertainment:A Diversified Gaming and Media Portfolio Company

X1 Esports (CSE:XONE) advances a diversified portfolio of assets. that includes companies in media, networks and agency services. The company plans to increase revenue through mergers and acquisitions targeting cash-flow-positive companies. X1 Esports will continue to build upon its existing portfolio with organic growth and accretive M&A.

The company began by acquiring the competitive esports organization RixGG. RixGG is a UK-based company fielding teams in “League of Legends: Wild Rift” and “Valorant,” two popular games in the esports world. However, competition is only one aspect of RixGG; it also produces content, sells merchandise, and is a lifestyle brand.

In 2022, X1 Esports signed a term sheet to acquire Tyrus.TV, an influencer management agency specializing in esports competitors. Tyrus.TV fully manages gamers' social media accounts, including TikTok, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and Instagram.

X1 Esports

Company Highlights

  • X1 Esports is a media and gaming company with a portfolio of diversified assets targeting different aspects of the video game and creator economy industries.
  • The company plans to continually increase revenue through M&A, organic growth, and increased synergy between its assets.
  • Term sheets have been signed to acquire Tyrus.TV and Shift RLE to potentially form a well-rounded portfolio that includes a competitive gaming team, an influencer management company and a media news and fantasy sports organization, respectively.
  • A strong corporate management team leads the company with experience in corporate management, finance, and media management.

This X1 Esports company profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

GameAbove Partners with Gamers Outreach to Deliver Gaming to Trinity Health Hospitals in Southeast Michigan

The high-quality GO Karts will help patients in long-term care deal with stress through gaming

GameAbove and Gamers Outreach have gifted 12 Gamers Outreach Karts (GO Kartsportable gaming kiosks) to Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Oakland hospitals. The two organizations visited the Ann Arbor location on Thursday, June 23, 2022 for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and to welcome the new gaming kiosks.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Magic Eden Launches Magic Ventures with Focus on Web3 Gaming

Company Expands Gaming Division, Eden Games , with Key Hires and Marketplace Partnerships

Magic Eden ("the Company"), the leading destination for NFTs, today announced the launch of Magic Ventures, a venture arm that will focus on investing in Web3 Games. Alongside the launch of Magic Ventures, the Company also announced the expansion of its gaming division, Eden Games through the onboarding of several key hires and new partnerships.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Dignitas Announces Partnership with MIKE AND IKE®, Marking First-Ever Deal for The Gaming Org's Fortnite Collective

Dignitas Fortnite Fans Will Be Treated to New Content Series and The Flavor Brawl Competitive Event

Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), announces a new partnership between its Fortnite Collective and MIKE AND IKE®, a leading candy brand aiming to power up the gaming community through sweet treats and next level moves. The MIKE AND IKE® brand will become the Official Candy Partner of Dignitas Fortnite, marking the first-ever Fortnite-focused partnership for Dignitas.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition Incorporates Pixelworks Ground-Breaking X7 Visual Processor

Master's Design from the Inside to Outside and Ecosystem-Wide Collaboration Achieve Leap Forward in Performance Exploration

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, and realme, the fastest growing smartphone brand, announced that the newly launched realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition incorporates Pixelworks X7 visual processor to dramatically upgrade the gaming and video experience with advanced technologies, including a ground-breaking ultra-low latency MotionEngine ®, low power super-resolution technology and highly evolved adaptive display functions. Additionally, Pixelworks collaborated with gaming ecosystem partners and realme to lead in the adoption a brand-new frame rate optimization mode in the latest version of One Piece Fighting Path, a 3D Action Role-Playing game recently released in Mainland China, to provide an exclusive and ultra-silky-smooth gaming experience for realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition users.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wemade Introduces Relic System for 'MIR4'

Wemade reveals the Relic System and Dragonworld's Rift for 'MIR4'

Wemade has unveiled the Relic System for its widely acclaimed MMORPG 'MIR4'.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×