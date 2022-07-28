Fintech Investing News

Key facts

  • Worldpay from FIS is deepening its partnership with Chargebacks911 by introducing a broader range of Disputes Deflector products to merchants.
  • Disputes Deflector will help Worldpay's merchants reduce chargebacks, costs, and lower fraud.

Financial technology leader Worldpay from FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) is extending its partnership with dispute technology provider, Chargebacks911, by launching an enhanced range of Disputes Deflector products. These products will provide merchants with a broader range of solutions to help reduce chargebacks, lower costs and combat fraud.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005058/en/

Chargebacks continue to be a big issue for merchants, with a recent survey finding 65 percent of merchants had reported an increase in chargeback fraud in 2022 1 . FIS is proactively trying to ease the chargeback burden on merchants by launching an enhanced range of Disputes Deflector products.

Disputes Deflector is a set of five chargeback and dispute avoidance products accessible through one single integration. Worldpay's flexible architecture connects merchants to best-in-class service providers, and through an open platform, they will be able to leverage consolidated post-transaction fraud management tools that are integration-friendly and supported by multiple APIs. This will allow merchants to access the best-in-class solutions that dramatically streamline chargeback and dispute inquiry management, while simultaneously gaining access to the next-generation of payment capabilities and technology which responds to the growth of eCommerce.

"Changes in consumer preferences and merchant practices have retailers, card issuers and networks moving away from the manual dispute management processes," said Vicky Bindra, Chief Product Officer at FIS. "Open platforms and flexible architecture are now vital, allowing automated products that reduce the time and effort invested in managing and resolving dispute volume. We are delighted to further expand our partnership with Chargebacks911 to provide merchants with a comprehensive and innovative product that will help them fight costly chargebacks."

"We've been very impressed by Worldpay identifying merchants' need for automation in managing the increasing complexity of disputes," said Monica Eaton-Cardone, COO and Co-Founder of Chargebacks911. "This consolidated approach will deliver much needed scale and efficiency as the world becomes more digital. And as the card brands continue to expand their offerings the task of managing disputes at all stages requires aggregation and expertise, best leveraged through a unified platform."

Chargebacks911 is a global leader in chargeback management and safeguards over 2.4 billion online transactions every year, representing clients in 87 different countries 2 .

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

1 Chargebacks 911 2022 Chargeback Field Report

2 Chargebacks 911.com

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

