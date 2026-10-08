Words With Friends Expands Its Dictionary with 25,000 New Words to Herald the Next Era of Word Games

The beloved mobile word game refreshes its lexicon with new words, fresh definitions, and a first-ever player word-reporting feature
Zynga Inc. , a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) and a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced today that its fan-favorite mobile game, Words With Friends, is rolling out a major dictionary upgrade. Players can now explore a revamped lexicon featuring over 25,000 newly playable words, modernized definitions, and a brand-new word-reporting tool that gives the community a direct role in shaping the game's official dictionary.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008811705/en/
Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) and a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced today that its fan-favorite mobile game, Words With Friends, is rolling out a major dictionary upgrade. Players can now explore a revamped lexicon featuring over 25,000 newly playable words, modernized definitions, and a brand-new word-reporting tool that gives the community a direct role in shaping the game's official dictionary.
This expansive update marks a modern evolution of Words With Friends's lexicon, refreshing the dictionary to reflect how players enjoy word games today, whether they play casually or competitively. Popular culture terms, lifestyle words, and slang like BUZZWORTHY, BFF, DRIP, and BOOKCLUB have earned their place in the game and are playable across all game modes, from head-to-head matches to single-player puzzles. But it's not all slang: competitive players will find thousands of new word additions with sharper definitions that open up high-value plays.
Words With Friends has long connected millions of players around the world through a shared love of word games and friendly competition. Through a new in-game word-reporting tool, players now have a direct voice in how the dictionary evolves, with the ability to flag definitions, challenge entries, and help shape the words used in the game.
"We are constantly listening to our players and working to give them the best experience, and our players made it clear – they wanted new words, modern definitions, and a dictionary that evolves alongside them," said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Mobile Games, Zynga. "This update delivers on that promise. Words With Friends has always been about connection, and language is at the heart of that. We're thrilled to finally give players an expansive dictionary that matches the way they speak, play, and connect today."
The updated dictionary is available now in Words With Friends. Players can download Words With Friends for free on the App Store , Google Play , and WordsWithFriends.com , and follow along on Instagram at @WordsWithFriends .
For supporting assets, click HERE .
Zynga is a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO)
All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.
About Zynga
Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games and a wholly-owned label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. With a massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, the combined diverse portfolio of popular game franchises has been downloaded more than 6 billion times on mobile, including CSR Racing ™, Dragon City ™ , Empires & Puzzles ™, FarmVille ™, Golf Rival ™, Hair Challenge ™, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells ™, High Heels !™, Merge Dragons !™, Merge Magic !™, Monster Legends ™ , Toon Blast ™, Top Eleven ™ , Toy Blast ™, Two Dots ™ , Words With Friends ™, and Zynga Poker ™. Zynga is also an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale with Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , or the Zynga blog .
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Our strategy is to create hit entertainment experiences, delivered on every platform relevant to our audience through a variety of sound business models. Our pillars - creativity, innovation, and efficiency - guide us as we strive to create the highest quality, most captivating experiences for our consumers. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com .
All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: risks relating to our combination with Zynga; the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto; the effect that measures taken to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic have on our operations, including our ability to timely deliver our titles and other products, and on the operations of our counterparties, including retailers and distributors; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on both consumer demand and the discretionary spending patterns of our customers as the situation with the pandemic continues to evolve; the risks of conducting business internationally; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games; and risks associated with international operations.
Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com . All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008811705/en/
Alexa Grandolfo
Director, Communications
Zynga
(737) 419-4046
agrandolfo@zynga.com
Alan Lewis
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
(646) 536-2983
Alan.Lewis@take2games.com