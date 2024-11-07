Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Woomera Mining Limited

Woomera Completes Maiden Drilling Program at Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Woomera Mining Limited (ASX: WML) (“Woomera”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its two-pronged diamond core programme for the recently acquired Bronze Fox Project in Mongolia has been completed. Woomera was able to complete the program in less than four weeks, with all drillholes reaching proposed target depths. In total 16 holes were completed for 2516.4m (Refer to Table 1).

  • Woomera’s first drill programme at the Bronze Fox Project in Mongolia has been completed.
  • 16 Diamond drill holes were completed for a total of 2516m.
  • Drilling largely focussed on shallow infill and extension drilling with a single deeper hole (F109/916.4m) testing a coincident geophysical/structural target.
  • The target porphyry was intersected in all holes with assays due late December/early January.
  • Woomera can earn an 80% interest in the Bronze Fox Project by spending US$4m on exploration (with an election to acquire 100%).

Assays for the program are expected to be available in late December 2024 or early January 2025. Woomera can earn an 80% interest in the Bronze Fox Project from Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) by expenditure of US$4m and has to the right to acquire a 100% interest.

Figure 1: Drilling at Bronze Fox

Figure 2: Field work at Bronze Fox

BRONZE FOX PROJECT

The Bronze Fox Project covers 175km2 and is located in the Southern Gobi porphyry belt of southern Mongolia, approximately 450km south of the capital Ulaanbaatar. It represents an opportunity to secure a 100% interest in an underexplored world-class porphyry copper project with genuine Tier-1 potential. Drilling by Kincora totalling 46,625 metres of Reverse Circulation and Diamond Core drilling has defined three shallow, large porphyry complexes, providing genuine new discovery potential, resource delineation and early-stage exploration plays.

The Bronze Fox Project contains the West Kasulu Inferred Mineral Resource of 194.1Mt at 0.26% Copper Equivalent (CuEq), at a 0.2% CuEq cut-off to a depth of approximately 325m below surface and an Exploration Target of between 100Mt and 300Mt at 0.25 to 0.35% CuEq.20221

The Bronze Fox Project is located proximal to several world class mineral deposits including Oyu Tolgoi, Kharmagtai, Tsagaan Suvarga and Tavan Tolgoi (see Figure 3).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Woomera Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

Trump campaign flag.

US Indexes Reach Fresh Highs as Trump Secures Election Win

Key US indexes hit new records following Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

Trump’s campaign, which focused on reviving traditional industries and reinforcing tariffs, suggests a shift in economic priorities that investors in the US and elsewhere are now trying to assess.

Immediate reactions were seen across various asset classes on Wednesday (November 6), including American indexes and equities, the US dollar, cryptocurrencies and commodities.

King River Resources Limited

Kurundi Main Assay Results Tennant Creek

King River Resources Ltd (ASX: KRR) is pleased to provide the following update on results for the 2024 drilling at Kurundi Main prospect. Drilling focused on extending previously discovered high grade gold mineralisation (reported in 2022) and testing alternative structural positions identified in detailed drone magnetics completed in 2023 (KRR ASX: 28 June 2024). Significant results have been returned (Figure 1) including the discovery of a new high grade gold zone 250m south of the central main workings with best result of:

Basin Energy

Exploration Program Commences at Virka

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that work has commenced at the Virka project (the “Project” or “Virka”) following execution of a binding agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire an exploration portfolio located within Scandinavia.

Grid with decarbonization imagery over forest.

Report: Mining Industry Sees Path to Decarbonization Through Existing Technologies

A recent report from ABB (STO:ABB) reveals that mining leaders are growing increasingly confident that the industry can decarbonize significantly using existing technologies.

For the report, titled "Mining’s Moment," the Swiss electrification and automation firm surveyed 412 mining leaders from 18 countries, asking for their perspectives on the future of the industry through 2050.

As mentioned, a key insight established by the report is the belief that substantial progress can be achieved without waiting for new innovations, an idea 70 percent of the participants agreed with.

Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy


Australian flag patch on a mine site.

Western Australian METS Companies Awarded AU$1.25 Million in Funding

The Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia (MRIWA) said on Wednesday (October 30) that it is awarding five companies with research funding through its Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) Innovation Program.

The funding totals AU$1.25 million, with Aquirian (ASX:AQN), Total Marine Technology, Big Roller Overland Conveyor Company, Electric Power Conversions Australia and CMG Operations receiving AU$250,000 each.

The WA government said it prioritizes “projects that will directly accelerate the development of companies, products and new markets benefiting the Western Australian economy” for the METS Innovation Program.

Aquirian, the only publicly listed company receiving the grant, will allocate the funding for developing automation for its existing Collar Keeper system. This would allow the driller to stay inside the cab, reducing personnel risk in drilling.

