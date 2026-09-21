What If the Next Generation of AI Data Centers Goes to the Energy Source?

AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: Artificial intelligence may be transforming what computers can do, but the next phase of that revolution increasingly depends on something far more fundamental: electricity. As AI data centers grow larger and more power intensive, governments and technology companies are confronting a question that could reshape both the energy and digital-infrastructure industries: What if, instead of continually moving energy to data centers, the next generation of data centers is built where abundant primary energy already exists?
That possibility is particularly relevant to MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX) (profile), a leading North American public company focused on the emerging natural hydrogen sector. MAX Power is advancing Canada's first confirmed subsurface natural hydrogen system at the Lawson Discovery in south-central Saskatchewan, where the company is moving rapidly through a multi-well commercial validation program. In its latest Lawson update, MAX Power reported its most significant results yet ahead of a near-term comprehensive completions program, while the upcoming fifth well at Lawson is stepping out 30 km to demonstrate the potential for an even larger system. The company is also advancing the technology side of its natural hydrogen strategy, engaging global IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl to develop a commercialization strategy and go-to-market plan for MAX Power's proprietary AI-assisted MAXX LEMI exploration platform. These key steps place MAX Power among other leading technology companies operating in the expanding AI ecosystem, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META).
- For decades, computing infrastructure was largely constrained by processors, storage, bandwidth and software. The AI era is introducing another constraint on an entirely different scale: access to enormous quantities of reliable, around-the-clock electricity.
- Natural hydrogen introduces the possibility of a different model because, unlike manufactured hydrogen, it is generated naturally through geological processes underground.
- MAX Power confirmed Canada's first natural hydrogen drilling discovery at Lawson earlier this year.
- MAX Power is also exploring what a successful natural hydrogen development might ultimately power.
- Lawson has another dimension that broadens the story beyond energy: helium.
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AI's Next Bottleneck May Be Energy
For decades, computing infrastructure was largely constrained by processors, storage, bandwidth and software. The AI era is introducing another constraint on an entirely different scale: access to enormous quantities of reliable, around-the-clock electricity.
The International Energy Agency ("IEA") reported that capital spending by the largest technology companies exceeded $400 billion in 2025 and is expected to rise another 75% in 2026. Reuters noted that Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta planned more than $600 billion in combined AI spending in 2026, while some data centers can consume more than one gigawatt of electricity, comparable to the power use of roughly 850,000 homes.
The infrastructure needed to supply that electricity cannot necessarily expand at the same speed. Transmission projects can take years to permit and build, utilities face growing queues for large-load connections, and equipment and supply-chain constraints can delay new generating capacity. Last month, Reuters reported that grid bottlenecks are pushing businesses toward larger onsite power systems, with companies increasingly prioritizing "energy certainty."
Data centers are among the markets driving that shift. Microsoft and Chevron, for example, have entered a 20-year agreement for a co-located natural-gas power facility in West Texas expected to provide approximately 2.67 gigawatts of dedicated capacity to a Microsoft-operated data center. Chevron is developing the project in collaboration with Engine No. 1.
Saskatchewan has taken that concept a step further. Under the province's new data center framework, new proponents will be required to supply their own power so projects do not place additional pressure on Saskatchewan's electricity system or displace interprovincial export capacity. That requirement has taken on new significance with Bell Canada's planned expansion to a 1.2-gigawatt AI infrastructure hub in Saskatchewan, including up to 900 megawatts of additional capacity under the province's "Bring Your Own Power" principle. The policy effectively makes energy supply part of the data center development equation from the beginning.
That requirement raises a larger question. If tomorrow's AI campuses must secure enormous quantities of dependable electricity themselves, access to scalable primary energy becomes increasingly important. Instead of asking only how to transport enough electricity to wherever a data center is planned, developers may increasingly ask whether power-intensive infrastructure should be located closer to where its energy can be produced.
Rethinking How Energy Reaches Demand
For more than a century, much of the modern energy system has followed a familiar chain: Extract fuel, transport it, generate electricity, transmit that electricity and finally consume it. Each step requires infrastructure, capital and time. Natural hydrogen introduces the possibility of a different model because, unlike manufactured hydrogen, it is generated naturally through geological processes underground.
If commercially produced at scale, natural hydrogen could become a primary energy source produced directly from naturally occurring underground systems, rather than an energy carrier that must first be manufactured using electricity or fossil fuels. That distinction creates the possibility of a much shorter energy chain: Discover energy, generate electricity at the source and build demand around it. A commercially viable natural hydrogen system could potentially support modular generation close to production, reducing the need to move fuel or transmit electricity over long distances. Instead, power-intensive users could locate closer to the energy resource itself.
AI and high-performance-computing campuses are obvious potential applications, but the model could extend much further. Industrial manufacturing, fertilizer production, critical infrastructure, military installations and remote communities all require reliable power, while sufficiently large developments could potentially contribute electricity to the broader grid. Rather than treating the energy source and the ultimate customer as separate pieces of infrastructure, the two could increasingly be developed together.
Natural hydrogen would not need to replace nuclear power, natural gas or renewables for that model to become significant. With AI and electrification increasing global power requirements, the energy system will likely need multiple sources. The critical question is whether natural hydrogen can demonstrate the scale, sustained flow and economics required to become another reliable option.
Saskatchewan offers an intriguing setting in which to test that possibility: The province is encouraging data center development while requiring new projects to bring their own power, even as MAX Power works to determine whether a potentially significant natural hydrogen system can be commercially developed beneath the province.
Lawson Moves Toward Commercial Validation
The broader vision ultimately depends on what happens underground. MAX Power confirmed Canada's first natural hydrogen drilling discovery at Lawson earlier this year. Independent laboratory analysis from the initial discovery included through-casing hydrogen concentrations ranging from 16.80% to 19.07%, while sealed core samples returned hydrogen concentrations as high as 28.60%. The company also reported helium values as high as 8.7%, averaging 4.4% across nine samples from the reported zone.
Since that discovery, MAX Power has moved from establishing the presence of natural hydrogen toward determining the nature and potential scale of the system. Following 3D seismic work, the company launched a multi-well commercial validation program designed to evaluate continuity and reservoir characteristics. In August, MAX Power commenced Lawson 3 and successfully triangulated the Lawson deposit as announced in its September 8, 2026 news release.
The company's latest results announced in a September 15 news release extend that work. At Lawson 4, MAX Power reported a 20.5-meter interval showing evidence of strong permeability and porosity immediately above the Precambrian basement complex and a deep crustal fault interpreted as a potential gas-migration conduit. The interval produced the highest natural hydrogen readings recorded at Lawson to date using drill-rig gas detection equipment, while additional zones of interest for natural hydrogen and helium were also encountered.
MAX Power has reported prospective natural hydrogen zones in each well at Lawson so far, hence the confidence to step out 30 km to test the anticipated "traps and seals" of the "Salt Wall" flanking the massive Prairie Evaporite to the east. Meanwhile, earlier this year, MAX Power drilled the Bracken target 325 km to the southwest along the Saskatchewan-Montana border, demonstrating the potential for a basin-scale natural hydrogen system.
The next questions are increasingly commercial rather than simply geological as the project starts incorporating an engineering phase. Gas composition, sustained flow, reservoir connectivity, volume and economic deliverability still need to be established through completions testing, independent evaluation and additional drilling.
MAX Power has moved beyond determining whether natural hydrogen is present at Lawson; the company is now working to determine whether the system has the characteristics required to turn a geological discovery into a commercially viable primary energy resource. But keep in mind, this is a province that is already #1 in the world for high-grade uranium production and #1 in the world for potash production. It is also Canada's leading primary helium producer. The geology of Saskatchewan and its favorable policy framework have combined to make this jurisdiction a globally recognized resource powerhouse.
Building a Bridge from Energy to AI
MAX Power is also exploring what a successful natural hydrogen development might ultimately power. In June, the company announced a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with TerraVolt Energy, EcoTech Building Solutions and Carbon Neutral Growth Fund to evaluate an integrated model combining natural hydrogen, modular power systems, sustainable infrastructure, associated produced brine waters and next-generation AI and high-performance-computing infrastructure.
The concept includes generating electricity close to the energy source while examining cooling and water-management systems important to large computing campuses. The strategy creates a potential connection between resource development and end use. Rather than developing natural hydrogen first and searching for customers later, MAX Power is examining what infrastructure could be built around a commercially viable resource, with major potential end users already nearby and significant new power intensive infrastructure planned for the region.
If Lawson demonstrates sufficient scale and deliverability, modular generation could potentially produce electricity near the hydrogen source, supporting nearby AI campuses, manufacturing, fertilizer production, critical infrastructure, remote communities or other power-intensive operations. Saskatchewan's requirement that new data centers supply their own electricity makes that possibility particularly timely.
MAX Power is simultaneously developing another opportunity from the subsurface information generated through its natural hydrogen program. Its proprietary MAXX LEMI (Large Earth Model Integration) platform is designed to combine proprietary drilling, core, seismic, geological and geophysical information with extensive legacy datasets to help identify and rank prospective natural hydrogen systems. MAX Power owns a large, permitted land position across Saskatchewan (2.5 million acres) and dominates the 475-kilometer Genesis Trend, giving it an expanding dataset from which to refine its understanding of natural hydrogen geology. The latest version of MAXX LEMI also incorporates machine-learning capabilities designed to assist in analyzing and interpreting large subsurface datasets and support natural hydrogen exploration targeting.
Potential commercialization models for MAXX LEMI could eventually include licensing, platform access, technical services, strategic partnerships and participation in third-party discoveries. MAX Power has now taken a significant step toward evaluating those possibilities by engaging Kyndryl Canada Limited, a subsidiary of Kyndryl Holdings Inc., to develop a comprehensive commercialization strategy and go-to-market plan for MAXX LEMI.
Kyndryl's mandate includes technology discovery, market and competitive analysis, and evaluation of potential business models and go-to-market approaches. The approximately seven-week engagement is intended to provide MAX Power with actionable recommendations as it evaluates potential commercialization pathways for the platform.
At scale, MAXX LEMI could provide the emerging natural hydrogen industry with a globally deployable set of tools and exploration intelligence to help identify, evaluate and advance natural hydrogen systems around the world, while creating scalable pathways to monetize its proprietary technology, data and expertise across the industry. The broader strategy therefore extends beyond a single discovery. MAX Power is exploring both how natural hydrogen could connect directly to power-intensive infrastructure and how the knowledge generated through its exploration program could potentially help identify future natural hydrogen systems elsewhere.
Where Energy, Intelligence, Space Converge
Lawson has another dimension that broadens the story beyond energy: helium. Helium is an important input in advanced semiconductor fabrication, where its thermal properties make it valuable in tightly controlled manufacturing processes. Scientific American highlighted that dependence this year, noting that chipmakers rely on helium, particularly during etching, to control wafer temperatures. Recent disruptions to global helium supplies have also underscored the strategic importance of secure supply as demand for advanced chips expands.
The connection to AI is direct: AI requires increasingly sophisticated semiconductors, and those chips depend on specialized manufacturing processes and critical inputs that include helium. Helium also plays an important role in aerospace. NASA uses it for applications including purging hydrogen systems, pressurization and cryogenic cooling, while hydrogen itself is fundamental to major launch systems. NASA's Space Launch System core stage, for example, uses liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen to power its four RS-25 engines.
That creates an unusual convergence around the resources MAX Power is evaluating at Lawson, connecting the project to energy, artificial intelligence and aerospace. Natural hydrogen, if proven commercially viable, could potentially be converted into electricity through modular generation close to the source, supporting AI infrastructure, industry and other power-intensive applications, an opportunity MAX Power is already evaluating as part of its natural hydrogen-powered AI infrastructure initiative.
Helium provides another connection to the AI economy because it is an important input in advanced semiconductor manufacturing, which produces the GPUs and other specialized chips underpinning modern AI. Both resources also have important applications in aerospace. Hydrogen is used as a rocket propellant, while helium supports hydrogen-system purging, pressurization, cryogenic cooling and other launch operations. The technologies reshaping the modern economy may appear very different, but beneath them are common physical requirements for energy, advanced materials and infrastructure.
MAX Power is not yet producing commercial natural hydrogen, and important technical and economic questions at Lawson remain to be answered. But the company has confirmed a subsurface natural hydrogen system, reported significant helium concentrations, expanded drilling across the Lawson Complex and begun exploring potential end uses and ways to leverage the exploration intelligence being generated through MAXX LEMI. The Kyndryl engagement adds another dimension to that strategy, bringing independent technology and commercialization expertise to MAX Power's effort to determine whether MAXX LEMI can evolve from an internal exploration tool into a broader commercial platform.
Natural hydrogen does not need to replace existing energy sources to become significant; it needs to demonstrate that it can become another economically viable, scalable source of reliable primary energy. With AI driving extraordinary new electricity demand and Saskatchewan requiring future data centers to bring their own power, MAX Power is working to determine whether part of the answer could already exist beneath the province — and whether the future might increasingly be built where the energy is.
AI Leaders Rewire How the World Works
Artificial intelligence is moving out of the lab and into the core of how governments, enterprises, and institutions operate. Across the ecosystem, leading operators are embedding AI into supply chains, public-sector workflows, customer engagement, and even healthcare and assistive technology. The focus is no longer on what AI might do someday, but on delivering secure, practical, and scalable tools that people can use now. That momentum is also reshaping the demand picture for the raw materials that underpin the digital economy, from the metals used in advanced hardware to the infrastructure that powers it. Here's a look at the latest developments from four leading operators, and why they matter to the broader ecosystem that includes Max Power Mining Corp.
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is collaborating with Palantir Technologies Inc. to bring sovereign AI to critical supply chains, starting with NVIDIA's own operations. The deployment creates an AI stack that brings NVIDIA Nemotron(TM) open models into Palantir Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform ("AIP"), grounded in the Palantir Ontology, which aims to create unprecedented supply chain visibility, identify constraints, continuously codify operational expertise and guide decisions at machine speed — maintaining the reliability and efficiency of NVIDIA's AI infrastructure supply chain while retaining control and ownership of proprietary data.
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is launching Microsoft 365 G7, the Frontier Suite for government, to Government Community Cloud ("GCC") environments. G7 extends the Intelligence + Trust vision introduced with Microsoft 365 E7 to government agencies, bringing together productivity, AI, agents, security, identity, compliance, and governance to support government organizations as they help accelerate mission outcomes and further mature their governed approach to adopting AI at organizational scale. Both Microsoft 365 G7 and Agent 365 will be available for GCC customers to purchase on October 1, with capabilities expanding in phases.
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is expanding Amazon Connect into a set of four agentic AI solutions, each purpose-built for a specific business challenge: Amazon Connect Decisions, Amazon Connect Talent, Amazon Connect Customer and Amazon Connect Health. All four are designed to integrate into how existing teams already work, not the other way around. These new Connect solutions draw on the company's expertise incorporating agents throughout Amazon's operations.
Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) models are helping the University of Pittsburgh transform assistive robotics. The university's Robotic Assistive Mobility and Manipulation Platform (RAMMP) project aims to address the shortcomings in current robotic mobility platform design through integration of advanced robotics, novel operating systems, and digital twin technology, creating a virtual simulation environment for safe, scalable testing and development. RAMMP's approach also integrates artificial intelligence, including the use of several of META's open source AI vision models, including DINO and Segment Anything Model (SAM).
These notable developments show an AI ecosystem that is maturing quickly, with innovation spreading across hardware, software, cloud platforms and real-world applications. Each advance depends on a deep and growing foundation of physical resources, including the critical minerals and energy that make large-scale computing possible. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, the companies that power both the digital and physical layers of this buildout will remain ones to watch.
For more information, visit MAX Power Mining.
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