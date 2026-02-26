Westhaven Gold Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Westhaven Gold (TSXV: WHN,OTC:WTHVF) (OTCQB: WTHVF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.
The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel on February 26-27, 2026.
Ken Armstrong, President & CEO, will be present on February 27th at 10:00 Eastern Standard time, providing an update on the Company's Strategy, recent developments and next-phase initiative.
Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase brings together senior mining executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals for two days of focused presentations and one-on-one meetings.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2026/.
We look forward to seeing you there.
About Westhaven Gold
Westhaven is a gold and silver focused exploration and development company targeting low sulphidation, high-grade, epithermal style gold and silver mineralization within the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in southern British Columbia. Westhaven controls ~60,263 hectares within four gold properties spread along this underexplored belt.The Shovelnose gold project is the most advanced property, with a recently updated 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment that validates the project's potential as a robust, low-cost and high-margin 11-year underground gold mining opportunity with average annual life-of-mine production of 56,000 ounces gold and 313,000 ounces silver with a CDN$454million after-tax net present value (at a 6% discount rate) and 43.2% IRR (base case parameters of US$2,400 per ounce gold, US$28 per ounce silver and CDN/US$ exchange rate of CDN$1.00=US$0.72). See Westhaven's news release entitled "Westhaven Announces Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Shovelnose Gold Project, British Columbia" and dated March 3, 2025 here: https://www.westhavenventures.com/news-and-media/news/news-display/westhaven-announces-updated-preliminary-economic-assessment-for-the-shovelnose-gold-project-british-columbia-after-tax-npv-doubled-to-454-million-after-tax-irr-of-432-payback-of-initial-capital-costs-of-21-years
For further information:
Westhaven Gold
Kaeli Gattens
VP Communications
604-681-5558
info@westhavengold.com
https://westhavengold.com/