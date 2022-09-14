Gold Investing News

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHN) ("Westhaven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a financing arrangement with Franco-Nevada Corporation (TSX, NYSE: FNV) ("Franco-Nevada"), the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company.

Westhaven has agreed to sell a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") to Franco-Nevada for US$6,000,000 (the "NSR Transaction"). The NSR applies to all of Westhaven's claims across the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (the "SBGB") in Southwestern British Columbia, Canada. Westhaven has an option to buy-down 0.5% of the NSR for US$3,000,000 for a period of 5 years from the closing of the transaction. Westhaven has also agreed to sell to Franco-Nevada for US$750,000 the Talisker Resources Ltd. net smelter return royalty (the "Talisker Royalty") originally granted to Westhaven by Sable Resources Ltd. and referenced in Westhaven's news release dated October 16 th , 2018 (the "Talisker Royalty Transaction"). Link to news release: Westhaven news release October 16th, 2018

In addition, Franco-Nevada has agreed to subscribe for 2,500,000 shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.40 for gross proceeds of CAD$1,000,000 (the "Private Placement").

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, comments: "We are very pleased to welcome Franco-Nevada as a shareholder and stakeholder in Westhaven and the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Franco-Nevada's investment is a major endorsement of Westhaven's properties in Southwestern British Columbia. Westhaven's exploration activities across its projects are now fully financed until 2024."

Westhaven has an ongoing drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the SBGB and borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres (km) south of Merritt, British Columbia. Westhaven benefits from the B.C. Mining Exploration Tax Credit (the "METC") which is a permanent incentive to support investment in mining. The METC is a refundable B.C. income tax credit for eligible individuals and corporations conducting grassroots mineral exploration in B.C. and can be claimed on up to 30% of qualified mining exploration expenditures. Westhaven can claim the full 30% METC as its properties fall within mountain pine beetle affected areas.

The Private Placement remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and all securities issued in the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. Further, each of the NSR Transaction, the Talisker Royalty Transaction and the Private Placement remain subject to satisfaction of closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

"Shaun Pollard"

Shaun Pollard, CFO

Tel: 1.604.681.5558 Ext: 103
spollard@westhavengold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This new release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulators. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604- 681 - 5558 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com .


VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Not Time for Gold to Move (Yet), Next Calls for Oil and Uranium

Gareth Soloway: Not Time for Gold to Move (Yet), Next Calls for Oil and Uraniumyoutu.be

A strong US dollar is creating headwinds for gold, but the yellow metal is holding up well.

"When the dollar goes up, gold generally reacts and goes to the downside," said Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at InTheMoneyStocks.com. But this time around there's more to the story than that.

"The dollar's rallied 15 percent this year and gold is only down about 4 to 5 percent for the year," he continued, explaining that normally if the dollar was up 15 percent he would expect gold to be down 15 percent.

Breaker Resources

Global Lithium Reports High-Grade Diamond Drill Results At Manna Lithium Project

Please find attached an ASX release by Global Lithium Resources Limited (GL1) announcing the highest grade lithium intersections yet achieved from diamond drilling at the Manna Lithium Project, situated within Breaker Resources NL’s 1.7Moz# Lake Roe Gold Project. Mapping has also identified a new southwestern pegmatite target area up to 1.2km directly along strike from the main deposit.

Yamana Gold Announces the Completion of Technical Reports on Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Wasamac, and MARA Which Add to the Previously Filed Reports on Core Material Assets Including Canadian Malartic, Jacobina and El Peñón and Completes the Filing of Technical Reports on All of the Company's Major Mines and Projects

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") provides notice that it has completed technical reports under National Instrument 43-101 for the balance of its major mines and projects for which technical reports were not previously available. With the completion of technical reports for the Minera Florida gold mine in central Chile, the Cerro Moro gold and silver mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina, the Wasamac gold project in Quebec, Canada, and the MARA copper and gold project in Catamarca, Argentina, Yamana has now made public technical reports for all of its major mines and projects. Technical reports on the core material operations at the Canadian Malartic gold mine, the Jacobina gold mine and the El Peñón gold and silver mine were previously filed with Canadian securities regulators and remain current.

B2Gold Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.04 per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2022 of $0 .04 per common share (or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualized basis), payable on September 29 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 21, 2022 . All dollar figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

As part of the long-term strategy to maximize shareholder value, B2Gold expects to declare future quarterly dividends at the same level. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ). Dividends paid by B2Gold to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

Azimut Announces a Reduction in Outstanding Shares by 3.5% with the Closing of the Eleonore South Sale Transaction

TSXV: AZM
OTCQX: AZMTF

Azimut Exploration Inc. (" Azimut " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) is pleased to announce the closing of two transactions in respect of the Eleonore South and Wabamisk properties in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec (see press release of August 8, 2022 ).

Queen's Road Capital Announces Investment in Challenger Exploration Ltd.

Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) (the "Company" or "QRC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Challenger Exploration Ltd. (ASX: CEL) ("Challenger") whereby the Company will purchase US$15,000,000 of convertible debentures to be issued by Challenger. QRC's investment is being made concurrent with a A$2.6 million equity private placement by Challenger's largest shareholder at A$0.19 per share.

The convertible debentures will have a 4-year term, carry a 9% coupon, a 3% establishment fee and will be convertible into Challenger common shares at a price of A$0.25. The interest is payable quarterly, 7% in cash and 2% in shares at the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to each interest payment date.

