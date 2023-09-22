Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Westhaven Announces Voting Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHN) is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 22 nd 2023.

The shareholders approved all motions put forth at the Meeting including the re-appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors, and the confirmation of the Company's Share Incentive Plan. The shareholders re-elected David Grenville Thomas, Gareth Thomas, Hannah McDonald, Victor Tanaka and Paul McRae to the Company's Board of Directors.

A total of 49,630,778 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 35.3% of all outstanding common shares.

The votes cast for each is as follows:

Resolution For % Withheld/Against %
Number of Directors 99.53 0.47
David Grenville Thomas 97.63 2.37
Gareth Thomas 99.46 0.54
Victor Tanaka 99.49 0.51
Paul McRae 99.49 0.51
Hannah McDonald 99.65 0.35
Appointment of Auditors 99.67 0.33
Share Incentive Plan 99.60 0.40
Other Business 89.01 10.99


On behalf of the Board of Directors
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

"Shaun Pollard"

Shaun Pollard, CFO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com .


Primary Logo

×