Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2023 Results, Including Net Income of $114.26 million, $143.61 million of Working Capital, $19.34 million of Uranium and Vanadium sales and Commencement of Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

Western Potash Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Loan Transaction With Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp. ("Western"), has closed the second tranche, in the amount of US$31 million, equivalent of C$41.6 million of its C$85 million Loan transaction with Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian"), the terms of which were previously announced in the press release of April 28, 2022.

The second tranche of funds from the Loan transaction will be used by Western to finish the construction of the Milestone Phase 1 Project ("Project") and continue with the development of the optimized mining plan. The construction of the processing plant is expected to be completed in early May, 2023, with plant production to be initiated in December 2023.

Mr. Bill Xue, Western Potash Corp. CEO, commented, "We are pleased to have closed this final tranche of the loan with Appian. This will help secure our financial conditions to work with contractors and suppliers to complete the Project. I am confident that our team will be able to bring this project into completion in a timely and efficient manner."

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP
Appian is a London-based leading investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets. Appian has a global operating portfolio and a team of 54 experienced professionals with presences in London, Toronto, Vancouver, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Montreal and Sydney overseeing nearly 5,000 employees in the projects and the companies it invested.

About Western Resources Corp.
Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("the Company") and the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Western Potash Corp. are constructing one of Canada's newest and most innovative, environmentally friendly and capital-efficient potash mines. It is expected to be the first potash mine internationally to leave no salt tailings at the surface, thereby reducing the water consumption by approximately half as well as significantly improving energy efficiency. Successful completion of the Project will form the basis for further expansion.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Xue
Chairman and CEO 


For more information on the contents of this release please contact Jack Xue, Corporate Secretary, at 306-924-9378.

TSXV:LBI

Lions Bay Capital to Become Major Shareholder in Parkway Minerals and Davenport Resources

Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV:LBI) (“Lions Bay” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that Parkway Minerals NL (“Parkway Minerals”), an Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) listed fertiliser minerals company, has signed binding term sheets to acquire 97.79% of the outstanding shares in Consolidated Potash Corporation (CPC), (the “Transaction”), including 100% of the shares held by Lions Bay.

Lions Bay is currently the largest shareholder of CPC (owns 48% of the issued capital) and has also provided working capital by way of loan funds of approximately C$550,000 to CPC. Following the satisfaction of all the conditions precedent (including Parkway Minerals shareholder approval) outlined in the term sheet, at completion of the Transaction, Lions Bay will receive approximately:

crane puts a sack of fertilizer on a trailer in a field in the spring

Potash Fertilizers: What’s the Difference Between SOP and MOP? (Updated 2023)

The world’s population continues to grow, and so too does demand for agricultural crops. Not surprisingly, it is becoming increasingly important for farmers to grow more crops more efficiently.

That’s where potash fertilizers come into play — these nutrients not only increase food quality, but also boost crop yield. Farmers use various fertilizers to grow crops, but the two most common are sulfate of potash (SOP) and muriate of potash (MOP).

Canada is the world’s top potash country by far, with annual output topping 16 million metric tons (MT) in 2022. China took the second spot in terms of total potash production at 6 million MT, followed by Russia in third place at 5 million MT.

hands holding potash

Securing the Potash Supply Chain

The sanctions implemented against Russia and Belarus in connection with the war against Ukraine have caused many nations to reconsider their supply chains.

Potash, a key mineral in agriculture, is one of many resources impacted by this shakeup. Until recently, Russia and Belarus together accounted for 40 percent of global potash exports.

There is now a global push to reduce reliance on unstable and questionable jurisdictions such as these two countries. This creates both significant growth and considerable investment opportunity for investors interested in potash production, and one potential player investors might not be aware of is the African country of Gabon.

Potashâs Crucial Role: Boosting Yields and Supporting Eco-Friendly Agriculture

ValueTheMarkets News Commentary As the global population continues to grow, the demand for agricultural production is increasing exponentially. To meet this demand while protecting the environment, sustainable agriculture practices are playing a more important role. One essential nutrient significant in sustainable agriculture is potash, a potassium-rich compound. Here we discuss agricultural protection with regards to BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP), Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR), Sage Potash (TSX.V: SAGE), AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) and Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA).

SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF LAND PACKAGE IN POTASH-RICH PARADOX BASIN EXPANDING SAGE PLAIN PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the expansion of its district-scale potash project situated in Utah's prolific Paradox Basin, known to host extensive underdeveloped world-class potash resources (approximately 2 billion tons, according to the US Geological Survey ).

Additionally to the previously disclosed land portfolio consisting of 83,000 acres of State and Private Mineral leases and BLM prospecting permit applications, the company has negotiated and agreed on terms for the acquisition of 5,118.78  acres of private leases.

Averting Food Crises: The Synergy of Fertilizers and Predictive Analytics for Food Security

Averting Food Crises: The Synergy of Fertilizers and Predictive Analytics for Food Security

Food security is a global concern, with the world's population rising, a struggle to meet climate targets and the war in Ukraine triggering particularly severe disruptions to global markets for critical raw materials. Food crises create human suffering and require emergency relief, which is why we must find ways to prevent them from happening. One route is safeguarding fertilizers, which are critical to enhancing agricultural productivity and crop yields. Another is using predictive analytics. This article discusses fertilizer production with reference to CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), IBM (NYSE: IBM), and Sage Potash (TSX.V: SAGE).

SAGE POTASH CORP. PARTNERS WITH LEADING GLOBAL ENGINEERING FIRM RESPEC LLC. TO ADVANCE SAGE PLAINS POTASH PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

SAGE POTASH CORP. PARTNERS WITH LEADING GLOBAL ENGINEERING FIRM RESPEC LLC. TO ADVANCE SAGE PLAINS POTASH PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its ongoing partnership with RESPEC LLC. ("RESPEC"), a best-in-class global engineering firm specializing in integrated technology solutions for mining, energy, infrastructure, water and natural resources. As leaders in potash solution mining consulting and engineering, RESPEC has successfully executed numerous projects worldwide and consulted for some of the largest potash producers including Rio Tinto, North Atlantic Potash, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (PCS) (now Nutrien), CanPacific, Sennen Resources and others.

Beginning in January 2022 , RESPEC was engaged by Sage Potash to reinitiate engineering preparations to include the planning, design and execution of a Phase 1 Drill Hole Program and the preparation of a Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) toward the development of a pilot potash production facility. RESPEC will also be completing the corresponding permit applications for the Sage Plains project.

