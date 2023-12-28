Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Western Potash Corp. Announces Closing of CAD$10 Million Exchangeable Debenture

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that Western Potash Corp. ("Western Potash"), the Company's 100% owned subsidiary, received the second tranche of funds in the amount of CAD$5 million from Vantage Chance Limited ("Vantage"). The transaction, set out in the Company's news release of August 15, 2023, has now closed.

On August 15th, 2023, Western Potash signed an exchangeable debenture subscription agreement with Vantage, pursuant to which Vantage agreed to subscribe for a CAD$10 million exchangeable debenture (the "Exchangeable Debenture") to be issued by Western Potash upon receipt of the full amount. Western Potash received the first tranche payment of CAD$5 million in September 2023. This CAD$5 million payment is the second and final payment required to be made by Vantage to Western Potash under the terms of the Exchangeable Debenture.

The Company will file the Exchangeable Debenture under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Xue
Chairman and CEO

For more information on the contents of this release please contact Jack Xue, Corporate Secretary, at 306-924-9378.


TSXV:LBI

Lions Bay Capital to Become Major Shareholder in Parkway Minerals and Davenport Resources

Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV:LBI) (“Lions Bay” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that Parkway Minerals NL (“Parkway Minerals”), an Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) listed fertiliser minerals company, has signed binding term sheets to acquire 97.79% of the outstanding shares in Consolidated Potash Corporation (CPC), (the “Transaction”), including 100% of the shares held by Lions Bay.

Lions Bay is currently the largest shareholder of CPC (owns 48% of the issued capital) and has also provided working capital by way of loan funds of approximately C$550,000 to CPC. Following the satisfaction of all the conditions precedent (including Parkway Minerals shareholder approval) outlined in the term sheet, at completion of the Transaction, Lions Bay will receive approximately:

Keep reading...Show less
TransAlta and BHP Announce Commercial Operation of Innovative Hybrid Renewables Facility to Power Remote Mining Operations in Western Australia

TransAlta and BHP Announce Commercial Operation of Innovative Hybrid Renewables Facility to Power Remote Mining Operations in Western Australia

TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta" or the "Company") (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) and BHP Group Limited ("BHP") (NYSE: BHP) (ASX: BHP) announced today that the 48 MW Northern Goldfields solar and battery storage facility ("Northern Goldfields Solar and Battery Facility") has achieved commercial operation and is now supplying reliable electricity to BHP's remote nickel mining operations in Western Australia .

"We are extremely pleased that this innovative hybrid renewable solution is now supplying reliable, emissions-free power to BHP's mining operations in the outback of Western Australia . The Northern Goldfields Solar and Battery Facility is our first renewable electricity facility in Australia and is made possible through our longstanding relationship with BHP," said John Kousinioris , President and Chief Executive Officer of TransAlta. "The fully contracted facility showcases our expertise in integrating renewable energy into remote power systems," added Mr. Kousinioris.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sage Potash Announces Engagement of Connecticut-Based Investment Bank ACP Capital Markets as Exclusive Financial Advisor

Sage Potash Announces Engagement of Connecticut-Based Investment Bank ACP Capital Markets as Exclusive Financial Advisor

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its collaboration with Connecticut -based investment bank, ACP Capital Markets (referred to as " ACP "). ACP will serve as the exclusive financial advisor to Sage Potash, bolstering the company's near-term financing goals. This collaboration is poised to ignite Sage Potash's district-scale Sage Plains Potash Project situated in Utah's prolific Paradox Basin.

Sage Potash (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

Sage Potash is actively advancing the Sage Potash project, focusing Resource Definition, and permitting that will allow for drilling of geological wells that will double as water access, cavern development and waste disposal wells, all of which will support the establishment of an initial demonstration (pilot potash recovery) plant. ACP will work closely with Sage Potash to secure the necessary funding required to execute the establishment of a 20,000 to 50,000 TPY operation. This initial production phase will not only kickstart project cash flow but also provide valuable insights into solution mining production methods, facilitating further refinement and scalability.

This partnership underscores Sage Potash's commitment to the success of the Sage Plains potash project and represents a significant step toward realizing its full potential.

Peter Hogendoorn , CEO of Sage Potash Corp., expressed, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with ACP Capital Markets. Their expertise and deep reach to knowledgeable AG investors and strategic partners will be key to creating a financial structure that leverages valuation at the project level. ACP has a proven track record of unlocking agriculture asset value throughout the agriculture supply chain, making them the perfect collaborator for our journey ahead. Their involvement will play a significant role in driving our mission to advance the Sage Plain Project as the only significant potash deposit that is able to insulate American potash production from global market fluctuations. ACP's client universe understands these growing complexities and the need to establish domestic supply of potash for national food security."

Mark Bishop , Managing Director and Head of Resources at ACP Capital Markets, commented, "As long-term players in the US and Latin American agribusiness sector, partnering with Sage Potash represents an exceptional opportunity for our relationship base and for Sage. Sage's commitment to revolutionising the landscape by bringing a strategic asset to production aligns perfectly with our mission to drive exceptional financial growth and set new benchmarks within this sector. We share the vision to provide America with a domestic supply of potash, essential for retaining true food independence. This partnership heralds an exciting journey ahead, marking a significant step towards unlocking shareholder value. ACP is proud to be a key piece in this transformative puzzle and are enthusiastic about the imense potential for Sage."

About ACP Capital Markets

ACP Capital Markets specializes in providing capital markets services to companies seeking assistance with private debt and private equity needs typically within underserved geographies and sectors as well as to provide M&A/Advisory services. The firm is staffed by 15 producing bankers, many of whom were previously at Salomon Brothers, UBS and other bulge bracket institutions, and focuses primarily on asset-driven sectors including resources and their verticals (mining, commercial scale agribusiness, water and upstream energy), power generation, transportation/logistics, telecommunications and defense/security. ACP specializes in cross-border financing principally within Latin America and supports issuers within the OECD including North America and Australia within its sector disciplines. The firm sources capital primarily from its established network of institutional investors including private equity, special credit funds and selectively from strategic operators globally.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Hogendoorn
CEO & Executive Chairman
+1 (236) 836-4182
info@sagepotash.com

Website: www.sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage, including completing a step out pilot production well that will double as a resource definition drill hole, advancing preliminary engineering and feasibility towards a PEA, completing 3D seismic and step-out well and new resource calculations [MA1] , and management's expectations regarding Sage's growth. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Sage to control or predict, that may cause Sage's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated March 2, 2023 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

ACP Capital Markets (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/21/c1594.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
crane puts a sack of fertilizer on a trailer in a field in the spring

Potash Fertilizers: What’s the Difference Between SOP and MOP?

The world’s population continues to grow, and so too does demand for agricultural crops. Not surprisingly, it is becoming increasingly important for farmers to grow more crops more efficiently.

That’s where potash fertilizers come into play — these nutrients not only increase food quality, but also boost crop yield. Farmers use various fertilizers to grow crops, but the two most common are sulfate of potash (SOP) and muriate of potash (MOP).

Canada is the world’s top potash country by far, with annual output topping 16 million metric tons (MT) in 2022. China took the second spot in terms of total potash production at 6 million MT, followed by Russia in third place at 5 million MT.

Keep reading...Show less
wheat in field

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

Robust demand for potash pushed prices to a 13 year record high in 2021, and that trend continued in the first half of 2022 as potash prices rose on supply chain concerns sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In mid-May 2022, the World Bank said global fertilizer prices were up 30 percent for the year so far, adding that those price-positive conditions were expected to continue through the year and beyond. In fact, bullish sentiment in the potash industry had major market participants such as BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BLT) investing billions in new potash fertilizer production.

All of this was welcome news for potash investors — many potash-mining operations have closed in recent years, and some are waiting on the sidelines for better days and improvements in the potash price.

Keep reading...Show less
farm field

5 TSX and TSXV Potash Companies

The global potash market is dominated by Canada, the world's leading potash producer, with Canadian potash companies producing an impressive 16 million metric tons (MT) of the material in 2022.

The potash industry has faced difficulties in the past few years, including challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but potash producers continue to push ahead despite headwinds. Meanwhile, potash exploration and development companies are working hard at projects that can take advantage of rising demand for agricultural products.

For those interested in the market, here's a list of Canadian potash stocks listed on the TSX and TSXV; companies are listed from largest to smallest, and all had market caps of at least C$10 million as of September 25, 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

Western Potash Corp. Receives CAD$5 Million Investment from Vantage Chance Limited

Western Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "WRX") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that Western Potash Corp. ("Western Potash"), the Company's 100% owned subsidiary, received today funds in the amount of CAD$5 million from Vantage Chance Limited ("Vantage"), in accordance with the terms of the transaction detailed in the Company's news release dated August 15, 2023.

On August 15th, 2023, Western Potash signed an exchangeable debenture subscription agreement with Vantage, pursuant to which Vantage agreed to subscribe for a CAD$10 million exchangeable debenture (the "Exchangeable Debenture") issued by Western Potash. The CAD$5 million payment is part of the total payment, in the amount of CAD$10 million, required to be made by Vantage to Western Potash under the terms of the Exchangeable Debenture.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

