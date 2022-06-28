Base MetalsInvesting News

$2.3 billion After-Tax NPV (8%) at Base Case metal prices
After-Tax IRR 18.1% at Base Case metal prices
Cashflow over the first four years of $951 million per year at Base Case metal prices

Base Case development contemplates 27-year mine life
Base Case metal prices:  Cu: US$3.60 /lb, Au: US$1,700 /oz, Ag: US$22 /oz, Mo: US$14 /lb

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN) is pleased to release the results of its Feasibility Study (the "Study") on its wholly-owned Casino copper-gold-molybdenum deposit in the Yukon, Canada ("Casino" or the "Project").  The Study considered the Project being constructed as an open pit mine, with a concentrator processing 120,000 tonnes per day (td) to recover copper, gold, molybdenum and silver, as well as a 25,000 td oxide heap leach facility to recover gold, silver and copper.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Study supersedes all previous studies and incorporates an updated mineral resource and mineral reserve with an effective date of April 29 , 2022.  The Study examines the development of the Casino Project, which comprises the processing of 1.43 billion tonnes of Mineral Reserve for both the mill and heap leach, with deposition of mill tailings and mine waste in the Tailings Management Facility ("TMF") consistent with the design concepts considered during the Best Available Tailings Technology ("BATT") Study as a base case development.

"The results from the Feasibility Study confirm the project's robustness and ability to withstand inflationary pressures.", said Paul West-Sells , President & Chief Executive Officer. "This Study reaffirms Casino as one of the very few long-life copper-gold projects with robust economics in a top mining district, the Yukon.  We are continuing to collaborate with our strategic investor, Rio Tinto, and continue to engage with First Nations and community stakeholders to advance this project toward the submission of Casino's Environmental and Socio-Economic statement in mid-2023."

In this news release, unless otherwise indicated, all references to "$" are to Canadian dollars and references to "US$" are to United States dollars.

HIGHLIGHTS

Base Case*

Payback period, years

3.3



NPV pre-tax (8% discount)

$3.47 billion

NPV after-tax (8% discount)

$2.33 billion



LOM pre-tax free cash flow

$13.71 billion

LOM after-tax free cash flow

$10.02 billion



IRR pre-tax (100% equity)

21.2 %

IRR after-tax (100% equity)

18.1 %



Initial Capital Investment

$3.62 billion

Total Reserve

1.4 billion tonnes

Mill Reserve

1.2 billion tonnes

Heap leach Reserve

210 million tonnes



Mill operation

27 years

Heap leach operation

24 years

LOM strip ratio

0.43:1

Base Case metal prices: Cu: US$3.60 /lb, Au: US$1,700 /oz, Ag: US$22 /oz, Mo: US$14 /lb.

KEY CHANGES FROM PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT

The Study in general took the design from the 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and brought the engineering to a Feasibility Study level; however, there are some notable changes from the PEA.

Heap Leach Operation

Metallurgical results obtained in 2021 indicated that gold recovery from the heap leach could be increased from 70% as outlined in the PEA to 80% by crushing the ore going to the heap leach to a p80 of 16 mm.  This updated gold recovery and crush size have been incorporated in the Feasibility Study along with additional capital for the crushing circuit.

This change, along with minor changes in grades and tonnage reporting to the heap leach pad, resulted in 20% greater gold predicted to be recovered through the heap leach circuit.

Milling Operation

Minor changes to the grades in tonnage treated through the mill resulted in 4.4% greater metal production predicted to be recovered through the heap leach circuit as compared to the PEA.

Cost Escalation

Due to inflation over the past 12 months since the PEA was issued, there were cost increases to certain capital and operating cost inputs.  Items of particular note were diesel price, which saw a price increase of 40.3%, and steel, reflected by a price increase in grinding media of 33.2%.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Study indicates that the potential economic returns from the Project justify its further development and securing of the required permits and licenses for operation.

The financial results of the Study were developed under commodity prices that were based on analyst projections of long-term metal prices and a CAN$:US$ exchange rate of 0.80 ("Base Case" prices).

The following table summarizes the financial results:


Base Case

Copper (US$/lb)

3.60

Gold (US$/oz)

1,700

Molybdenum (US$/lb)

14.00

Silver (US$/oz)

22.00

Exchange Rate (C$:US$)

0.80



NPV pre-tax (5% discount, $millions)

5,768

NPV pre-tax (8% discount, $millions)

3,473

IRR pre-tax (100% equity)

21.2



NPV after-tax (5% discount, $millions)

4,059

NPV after-tax (8% discount, $millions)

2,334

IRR after-tax (100% equity)

18.1



LOM pre-tax free cash flow ($millions)

13,713

LOM after-tax free cash flow ($millions)

10,019



Payback period (years)

3.3

Net Smelter Return ($/t milled)

29.08



Copper Cash Cost (net of by-product credits) ($/lb)

(1.00)

Copper Cash Cost (co-product basis) ($/lb)

1.92

Gold Cash Cost (co-product basis) ($/oz)

908.53

The financial results of the Study are significantly influenced by copper and gold prices, as is shown in the tables below:

Copper Price (US$/lb)*

$3.00

$3.50

$3.60

$4.00

$4.50

$5.00

NPV pre-tax (8%) ($M)

2,547

3,318

3,473

4,090

4,862

5,634

NPV after-tax (8%) ($M)

1,655

2,221

2,334

2,786

3,351

3,917

IRR pre-tax

18.2 %

20.7 %

21.2 %

23.0 %

25.3 %

27.4 %

IRR after-tax

15.5 %

17.7 %

18.1 %

19.7 %

21.6 %

23.5 %

Payback (years)

3.8

3.4

3.3

3.0

2.8

2.6

Gold Price (US$/oz)*

$1,300

$1,500

$1,700

$1,850

$2,050

$2,200

NPV pre-tax (8%) ($M)

2,412

2,943

3,473

3,871

4,402

4,800

NPV after-tax (8%) ($M)

1,551

1,944

2,334

2,627

3,017

3,310

IRR pre-tax

17.5 %

19.4 %

21.2 %

22.5 %

24.2 %

25.5 %

IRR after-tax

14.9 %

16.5 %

18.1 %

19.2 %

20.7 %

21.8 %

Payback (years)

4.0

3.6

3.3

3.1

2.9

2.8

*All other metal prices except those noted are the same as the Base Case.

Higher grade material is fed to the concentrator during the first four years of the concentrator operation. This factor, combined with the concurrent heap leach facility operation, results in higher yearly cash flows and other metrics during this period and contributes significantly to the Project's financial performance.


Years 1-4

Life of Mine

Average Annual Pre-tax Cash Flow ($millions)

1,033

662

Average Annual After-tax Cash Flow ($millions)

951

517

Average Net Smelter Return (NSR) ($/t ore milled)

43.15

29.08

% of Revenue - Copper

48.5

46.8

% of Revenue - Gold

38.8

36.0

% of Revenue - Silver

2.1

2.4

% of Revenue - Molybdenum

10.6

14.8

CAPITAL COSTS

Total initial capital investment in the Project is estimated to be $3.62 billion , which represents the total direct and indirect cost for the complete development of the Project, including associated infrastructure and power plant.  The following table shows how the initial capital is distributed between the various components.

Cost Item

Total ($M)

Process Plant and Infrastructure


Project Directs including freight

2,116

Project Indirects

431

Contingency

369

Subtotal

2,916

Mining


Mine Equipment

433

Mine Preproduction

228

Subtotal

661

Owner's Costs

41

Total Initial Capital Costs

3,618

Sustaining Capital

751

Total Life of Mine Capital Costs

4,369

OPERATING COSTS

Operating costs for the milling operation were calculated per tonne of material processed through the mill over the life of mine:


LOM


($/tonne)

Milling

$6.42

General & Administrative

$0.46

Total

$6.88

Heap leach operating costs were calculated per tonne of material processed through the heap leach over the life of the heap leach.


LOM


($/tonne)

Heap Leach Operation

$1.93

ADR/SART

$4.80

Total

$6.73

Mining costs were calculated to average $2.30 per tonne of material moved and $3.65 per tonne of mineralized material.


($/tonne)

Cost per tonne material (material moved)

$2.30

Cost per tonne mill feed (mill + heap leach material)

$3.65

Cost per tonne mill feed

$4.28

The combined mining and milling costs are $11.16 per tonne material milled for the life of mine, which compares favorably to the life-of-mine net smelter return of $29.08 per tonne at Base Case metal prices.

DEVELOPMENT PLAN

The Study evaluates the development of the Casino deposit as a conventional open pit mine, concentrator complex, and heap leach operation. The initial production will focus on the deposit's oxide cap as a heap leach operation to recover gold and silver in doré form. The main sulphide deposit will be processed using a conventional concentrator to produce copper-gold-silver and molybdenum concentrates.  Key metrics of the processing plant are shown below:


Years 1-4

Life of Mine

Strip ratio

0.26

0.43

Nominal Throughput



Mill (t/d)

120,000

120,000

Heap (t/d)

25,000

25,000

Average Annual Metal Production



Copper (Mlbs)

241

163

Gold (kozs)

333

211

Silver (kozs)

1,596

1,277

Molybdenum (Mlbs)

15.5

15.1

Average Annual Mill Feed Grade



Copper (%)

0.300

0.189

Gold (g/t)

0.352

0.217

Silver (g/t)

2.054

1.659

Molybdenum (%)

0.025

0.021

Average Annual Heap Leach Grade*



Gold (g/t)

0.366

0.265

Silver (g/t)

2.356

1.95

Copper (%t)

0.042

0.036

Recovery (Mill)



Copper (%)

83.9

86.5

Gold (%)

67.7

67.1

Silver (%)

55.6

53.1

Molybdenum (%)

64.1

71.2

Recovery (Heap)



Gold (%)

80.0

80.0

Copper (%)

18.0

18.0

Silver (%)

26.0

26.0

Annual Concentrate Production



Cu (dry kt)

390

264

Mo (dry kt)

13

12

Average Concentrate Grade



Copper Concentrate



Cu (%)

28.0

28.0

Au (g/t)

26.5

24.9

Ag (g/t)

127.2

150.7

Molybdenum Concentrate



Mo (%)

56.0

56.0

*Heap leach first four years grades taken from the start of the heap leach.

UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE

The Mineral Resource has been updated for this Study, based on an updated resource block model developed during December 2021.  The updated model incorporated 2020 drilling and updated geologic models that were not available for previous studies.  The Mineral Resource includes Mineral Resources amenable to milling and flotation concentration methods ("Mill Material") and Mineral Resources amenable to heap leach recovery methods ("Leach Material").  Mill Material includes the supergene oxide ("SOX"), supergene sulphide ("SUS") and hypogene sulphide ("HYP") mineral zones.

Leach material is oxide dominant leach cap ("LC") mineralization.  The emphasis of leaching is the recovery of gold in the leach cap.

The first two following tables present the Mineral Resource for mill and leach material.  The third table presents the Mineral Resource for combined Mill and Leach Material for copper, gold, and silver.  The Mineral Resource for molybdenum is as shown with Mill Material since it will not be recovered for leach material.  The Mineral Resource is inclusive of the Mineral Reserve.

Mineral Resource for Mill Material at C$6.11 NSR Cutoff

Resource
Category

Tonnes
(Mt)

NSR
(C$/t)

Copper
(%)

Gold
(g/t)

Moly
(%)

Silver
(g/t)

CuEq
(%)

Copper
(Mlbs)

Gold
(Moz)

Moly
(Mlbs)

Silver
(Moz)

Measured

144.9

40.09

0.30

0.38

0.024

2.1

0.64

953

1.8

75.2

9.6

Indicated

2,114.2

20.34

0.14

0.16

0.015

1.4

0.29

6,493

11.1

716.0

93.5

M+I

2,259.0

21.60

0.15

0.18

0.016

1.4

0.31

7,446

12.9

791.2

103.1

Inferred

1,371.5

15.41

0.10

0.14

0.009

1.1

0.21

3,029

6.1

286.0

50.5

Mineral Resource for Leach material at C$6.61 NSR Cutoff

Resource
Category

Tonnes
(Mt)

NSR
(C$/t)

Copper
(%)

Gold
(g/t)

Silver
(g/t)

AuEq
(g/t)

Copper
(Mlbs)

Gold
(Moz)

Silver
(Moz)

Measured

43.3

23.79

0.05

0.44

2.7

0.47

51.5

0.62

3.7

Indicated

188.4

11.47

0.04

0.21

1.7

0.23

145.4

1.27

10.4

M+I

231.7

13.77

0.04

0.25

1.9

0.27

196.9

1.88

14.1

Inferred

40.9

11.33

0.05

0.20

1.4

0.22

46.9

0.27

1.9

Mineral Resource for Copper, Gold, and Silver (Mill and Leach)

Resource
Category

Tonnes
(Mt)

NSR
(C$/t)

Copper
(%)

Gold
(g/t)

Silver
(g/t)

Copper
(Mlbs)

Gold
(Moz)

Silver
(Moz)

Measured

188.2

36.34

0.24

0.40

2.2

1,005.0

2.4

13.3

Indicated

2,302.6

19.61

0.13

0.17

1.4

6,638.1

12.4

103.9

M+I

2,490.7

20.88

0.14

0.18

1.5

7,643.1

14.8

117.2

Inferred

1,412.5

15.30

0.10

0.14

1.2

3,075.5

6.3

52.3

Notes:

1. The Mineral Resources have an effective date of 29 April 2022 and the estimate was prepared using the definitions in CIM Definition Standards (10 May 2014).

2. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate and therefore numbers may not appear to add precisely.

3. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

4. Mineral Resources for leach material are based on prices of US$3.50/lb copper, US$1650/oz gold and US$22/oz silver.

5. Mineral Resources for mill material are based on prices of US$3.50/lb copper, US$1650/oz gold, US$22/oz silver, and US$12.00/lb molybdenum.

6. Mineral Resources are based on NSR Cutoff of C$6.61/t for leach material and C$6.11/t for mill material.

7. NSR value for leach material is NSR (C$/t) = $15.21 x copper (%) + $50.51 x gold (g/t) + $0.210 x silver (g/t), based on copper recovery of 18%, gold recovery of 80% and silver recovery of 26%.

8 NSR value for hypogene sulphide mill material is NSR (C$/t) = $73.81 x copper (%) + $41.16 x gold (g/t) + $213.78 x moly (%) + $0.386 x silver (g/t), based on recoveries of 92.2% copper, 66% gold, 50% silver and 78.6% molybdenum.

9. NSR value for supergene (SOX and SUS) mill material is NSR (C$/t) = $80.06 x recoverable copper (%) + $43.03 x gold (g/t) + $142.11 x moly (%) + $0.464 x silver (g/t), based on recoveries of 69% gold, 60% silver and 52.3% molybdenum.  Recoverable copper = 0.94 x (total copper – soluble copper).

10. Mineral Resources are reported in relation to a conceptual constraining pit shell in order to demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction, as required by the definition of Mineral Resource in NI 43-101; mineralization lying outside of the pit shell is excluded from the Mineral Resource.

11. AuEq and CuEq values are based on prices of US$3.50/lb copper, US$1650/oz gold, US$22/oz silver, and US$12.00/lb moly, and account for all metal recoveries and smelting/refining charges.

12. The NSR calculations also account for smelting and refining charges and payables.

MINERAL RESERVES

The Mineral Reserve estimate is based on an updated open pit mine plan and mine production schedule using commodity prices of US$3.25 per pound copper, US$1,550 per ounce gold, US$12.00 per pound molybdenum and US$22.00 per ounce silver.

All of the mineralization comprised in the Mineral Reserve estimate with respect to the Casino Project is contained on mineral titles controlled by Western Copper and Gold.  The following table presents the Mineral Reserve that is the basis for this Study.

Mineral Reserve



Tonnes

NSR

Cu

Au

Mo

Ag

CuEq

Cu

Au

Mo

Ag

Mill Ore Reserve:

(Mt)

($/t)

( %)

(g/t)

( %)

(g/t)

( %)

(Mlbs)

(Moz)

(Mlbs)

(Moz)

Proven Mineral Reserve

140.1

38.50

0.31

0.39

0.024

2.1

0.67

944

1.8

74.9

9.4

Probable Mineral Reserve

1,076.9

23.68

0.17

0.19

0.021

1.6

0.36

4,135

6.7

497.1

55.5

Proven/Probable Reserve

1,217.1

25.38

0.19

0.22

0.021

1.7

0.40

5,079

8.5

571.9

64.9



Tonnes

NSR

Au

Cu

Mo

Ag

AuEq

Au

Cu

Mo

Ag

Heap Leach Reserve:

(Mt)

($/t)

(g/t)

( %)

( %)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(Moz)

(Mlbs)

(Mlbs)

(Moz)

Proven Mineral Reserve

42.9

22.52

0.45

0.055

N/A

2.7

0.47

0.62

51.8

N/A

3.7

Probable Mineral Reserve

166.8

11.14

0.22

0.031

N/A

1.8

0.23

1.17

113.5

N/A

9.4

Proven/Probable Reserve

209.6

13.47

0.26

0.036

N/A

1.9

0.28

1.78

165.3

N/A

13.1

Notes:

1. The Mineral Reserve estimate has an effective date of June 13, 2022 and was prepared using the CIM Definition Standards (10 May 2014).

2. Columns may not sum exactly due to rounding.

3. Mineral Reserves are based on commodity prices of US$3.25/lb Cu, US$1550/oz Au, US$12.00/lb Mo, and US$22.00/oz Ag.

4. Mineral Reserves amenable to milling are based on NSR cutoffs that vary by time period to balance mine and plant production capacities.  They range from a low of $6.11/t to a high of $25.00/t.

5. NSR value for supergene (SOX and SUS) mill material is NSR (C$/t) = $73.63 x recoverable copper (%) + $40.41 x gold (g/t) + $142.11 x moly (%) + 0.464 x silver (g/t), based on recoveries of 69% gold, 52.3% molybdenum and 60% silver.  Recoverable copper = 0.94 x (total copper – soluble copper).

6. NSR value for hypogene (HYP) mill material is NSR (C$/t) = $67.88 x copper (%) + $38.66 x gold (g/t) + $213.78 x moly (%) + $0.386 x silver (g/t), based on recoveries of 92.2% copper, 66% gold, 78.6% molybdenum and 50% silver.

7. Mineral Reserves amenable to heap leaching are based on an NSR cutoff of $6.61/t.

8. NSR value for leach material is NSR (C$/t) = $14.05 x copper (%) + $47.44 x gold (g/t) + $0.210 x silver (g/t), based on recoveries of 18% copper, 80% gold and 26% silver.

9. AuEq and CuEq values are based on prices of US$ 3.25/lb Cu, US$ 1550/oz Au, US$ 12.00/lb Mo, and US$ 22.00/oz Ag, and account for all metal recoveries and smelting/refining charges.

10. The NSR calculations also account for smelter/refinery treatment charges and payables.

INFRASTRUCTURE

A new 132-km all-weather access road will be developed, extending from the end of the existing Freegold Road and generally following the alignment of the existing "Casino Trail" to the mine site. The Study assumed that concentrates will be transported, stored and loaded on ships via upgraded facilities provided by the Port of Skagway, Alaska . The Project operating cost estimate includes the anticipated concentrate handling service charges based on use of the upgraded facilities.

ENVIRONMENT, FIRST NATIONS AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

The Project is located within the traditional territory of Selkirk First Nation. Aspects of the Project impact the traditional territories of the Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation, Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, Kluane First Nation and White River First Nation.  The nearest communities are Pelly Crossing and the Village of Carmacks .

Western is committed to developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially responsible manner. Western has been consulting extensively on the Project since 2008, and First Nations and their technical advisors have participated directly in the refinement of the tailings and mine waste strategy at the Project, as reflected in the design presented in the Study.

Since 2006, Western has worked with over 50 different Yukon and First Nations joint venture companies during the development of the project. Western is active in the local community, with longstanding support and sponsorship of many local organizations and charities.

LOOKING FORWARD

Building on over ten years of baseline and analysis, the Company has assembled a team of best-in-class technical experts to design and lead the Environmental Assessment through the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") panel process. Western continues to collaborate with First Nations and communities on valued environmental and socio-economic components and project design. As the Project is further refined, Western will continue to seek feedback from and partnerships with local First Nations and communities and is committed to developing the Project with First Nations' and local community input.

CONFERENCE CALL

Western will hold a conference call on Tuesday , June 28, 2022 at 8 am Pacific Time ( 11 am Eastern Time ) to discuss the Study.

Telephone access:
Vancouver local and International    1-604-638-5340
Toll Free North America:                   1-800-319-4610

An archived recording of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-604-638-9010 or 1-800-319-6413 within North America , passcode is 7194.  The call will be archived on the Company's website www.westerncopperandgold.com .

TECHNICAL REPORT & QUALIFIED PERSONS

M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation ("M3"), a full-service Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Management firm, is recognized for its experience in copper processing and capabilities in the development and construction of mines and mineral processing plants.  A technical report prepared in accordance to National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") by the following Qualified Persons will be posted on the Company's website ( www.westerncopperandgold.com ) as well as on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), and on EDGAR within 45 days:

  • Daniel Roth , P.Eng., of M3 – Project infrastructure, capital costs, and economic analysis.
  • Laurie Tahija , MMSA-QP, of M3 – Metallurgy, recovery methods, and process operating costs.
  • Patrick Dugan, P.E., of M3 – Power plant and associated infrastructure.
  • Michael G. Hester , F Aus IMM, of Independent Mining Consultants – Mineral Resources.
  • John Marek , P.Eng., of Independent Mining Consultants – Mineral Reserves, mining methods and mining costs.
  • Carl Schulze , P.Geo., of Aurora Geosciences – History, geology, exploration, drilling, sampling, and data verification.
  • Daniel Friedman , P.Eng., of Knight Piésold Ltd. – Tailings and heap leach facilities.
  • Scott Weston , P.Geo., of Hemmera – Environmental.

The Qualified Persons have reviewed and approved the scientific, technical, and economic information contained in this news release. Readers are encouraged to read the technical report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the details summarized in this news release. The technical report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"
Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-announces-positive-feasibility-on-casino-301576649.html

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/28/c3073.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and GoldTSX:WRNBase Metals Investing
WRN:CA
Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE MKT: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2022 .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five (5) and elected all directors, as follows:

Director

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Tara Christie

64,325,842

97.70 %

1,515,766

2.30 %

Michael Vitton

65,124,385

98.91 %

717,224

1.09 %

Bill Williams

65,523,917

99.52 %

317,691

0.48 %

Kenneth Williamson

64,824,195

98.45 %

1,017,413

1.55 %

Klaus Zeitler

64,699,314

99.28 %

1,142,295

1.73 %

Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to set their remuneration.

The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), and on the Company's website.

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/27/c0419.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) has filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Company filed Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 , with the SEC on March 25 , 2022.  The Form 40-F includes Western's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). The Form 40-F is available for viewing and retrieval through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

The Company has also filed its AIF, audited consolidated financial statements, and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the appropriate Canadian regulatory bodies. These filings are available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The filings described above are also available on the Company's website: westerncopperandgold.com/investors/forms . Western will also provide a copy of the filings to any shareholder, without charge, upon request.  Requests may be made by email, telephone, or regular mail.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c6749.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES CASINO COPPER-GOLD PROJECT DRILLING RESULTS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES CASINO COPPER-GOLD PROJECT DRILLING RESULTS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce assay results from the remaining 13 holes of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its wholly-owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino") in the Yukon Territory, Canada . The program, developed with input from Rio Tinto, comprised a total of 6,074.97 m in 22 holes. Highlights of the first nine drill holes were reported in Western's Nov. 29, 2021 news release, and are included herein. Drill assay results are shown in Table 1 and collar data in Table 2.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD AND CASINO MINING PROVIDE UPDATE ON YUKON ACTIVITIES AND PERMITTING PROCESS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD AND CASINO MINING PROVIDE UPDATE ON YUKON ACTIVITIES AND PERMITTING PROCESS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN), through its wholly owned subsidiary Casino Mining Corp. is pleased to provide an update on the process to permit its wholly-owned Casino copper-gold project ("Casino" or "Project") and other activities in the Yukon that impact the Project.

logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Yukon Government has commenced construction of the Carmacks Bypass Project, required for Casino's construction and operation, following award of the contract in November 2021 (see Press Release dated November 9 th , 2021). The Carmacks Bypass will allow industrial vehicles to circumvent the Village of Carmacks ; reducing heavy traffic and increasing community safety, while improving access to the Casino Project site located approximately 200 km from the community.

Advancing permitting, the Company has retained leading Canadian environmental consultancy firm Hemmera to lead preparation of an Environmental and Socio-economic Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Project. The ESE Statement, which is anticipated for submission to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") in the second quarter of 2023, is a key component in YESAB's assessment process for the proposed Casino Project.

Hemmera is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. with primary office locations in Vancouver , Whitehorse , Burnaby , Victoria , Calgary , Toronto , and Halifax and a strong project presence in Northern and Western Canada . Hemmera is managing the regulatory process for Newmont Corporation's Coffee Gold Mine Project ("Coffee"). Earlier this year, YESAB issued its recommendation that Coffee proceed. Coffee is located 20 km from the Casino Project.

"The Casino Project continues to advance with construction starting on the Carmacks Bypass and bringing in Hemmera to lead our ESE statement preparation," stated Dr. Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "Hemmera's team, many of whom are based in Whitehorse , know the Yukon's regulatory environment and socio-economic situation well. Their team, like ours, understands the importance of engagement and consultation with First Nations and communities to ensure our Project reflects Yukoners' priorities and values."

Since 2016, when the Casino Project was referred to Panel Review by YESAB, Casino has continued to advance the Project by engaging with affected Yukon First Nations governments and communities, completing several Traditional Knowledge and environmental studies, conducting several drill campaigns, and finalizing a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Project.

The PEA includes important refinements to many Casino Project components, including to the tailings and waste management infrastructure, which incorporated improvements identified by the Best Available Tailings Technology Study ("BATT Study") completed in 2018 with participation by Yukon First Nations, YESAB and the Yukon Government.

In October 2021 , Casino engaged the services of M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation to conduct a Feasibility Study of the Casino Project, which remains on schedule to be complete in the second quarter of 2022.

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; capital expenditures; feasibility study results (including projected economic returns, operating costs, and capital costs in connection with the Casino Project); exploration results at the Company's property; budgets; permitting or other timelines; economic benefits from the mine and/or the access road; strategic plans; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, although evolving, will stabilize or at least not worsen; that the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company, including without limitation disruptions to the mobility of Company personnel, increased labour and transportation costs, and other related impacts, will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all regulatory approvals required to complete the Company's planned exploration and development activities will be received in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that the Company is able to procure personnel, equipment and supplies required for its exploration and development activities in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; and that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; COVID-19 risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c5565.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

 Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Engquist as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") effective January 15, 2022 . Mr. Engquist will oversee operations for Western Copper and Gold and its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Deposit in Yukon, Canada ("Casino").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mr. Engquist brings nearly 30 years of leadership and extensive development experience overseeing the de-risking and advancement of numerous mining projects from early-stage exploration through start-up and operations. Most recently, he led operations, technical studies, work programs, permitting, and stakeholder relations as COO of First Mining Gold. Some recent development projects of his include First Mining's Springpole gold project, Tinka Resources' Ayawilca zinc project, and South32's Hermosa zinc project. He holds a B.Sc. in Engineering from Michigan Technological University .

Mr. Engquist's significant large copper deposit experience will be a great asset to the Company as it continues to move the Casino project forward. During his career he led the infrastructure engineering for the underground design of the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia for Rio Tinto and all aspects of the development of the Timok copper project in Serbia for Nevsun.

Dr. Paul West-Sells , Western's CEO, stated, "I am pleased to welcome Ken to the executive team at Western Copper and Gold. Ken has demonstrated leadership and success throughout his career with the advancement of assets through various stages including development. His experience will be a great asset to the team as we continue to move Casino forward and build the Company."

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"
Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/13/c1777.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Advances Smokey Lithium Exploration with Completed Ground Sample Program

Victory Advances Smokey Lithium Exploration with Completed Ground Sample Program

  • Victory's Exploration Team is engaged in a comprehensive effort to d to delineate and extend significant lithium mineralization on its Smokey Lithium Property
  • In response to drilling results, the Company has completed an extensive ground sampling program aimed at helping to develop a clear picture of the best potential drill locations for its next round of drilling
  • Based on results from its overall efforts, the Company anticipates a beneficial revision to its drilling application with the relocation of several holes, which will be an expedited process once undertaken

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has completed an extensive ground sampling program, building upon favourable drill results, aimed at guiding prime drill locations for its next round of drilling on the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

The ground sampling program focused on sampling the Esmeralda Formation on and throughout the surrounding grounds of the Smokey Lithium property and has led to the Company locating a zone of higher values to the south and southwest. Mapping was done to locate controls on lithium clay deposition and locate clay beds, which have informed additional staking to protect the interests of Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Provides Update on Name Change to 'Fireweed Metals Corp.'

Fireweed Provides Update on Name Change to 'Fireweed Metals Corp.'

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce  as a follow-up to its news release dated June 21, 2022, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has approved the change of name to " Fireweed Metals Corp. ".  The Company will begin trading under its new name on Thursday, June 30, 2022.  Fireweed will continue to trade under the same symbol ‘FWZ' on the TSX Venture Exchange and the number of shares outstanding will not change.

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F ): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. The Company has three projects located in northern Canada:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Considers Quebec Ministry of Forests' Letter Regarding Exploration Permit for the Vortex Property

1844 Considers Quebec Ministry of Forests' Letter Regarding Exploration Permit for the Vortex Property

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") reports that on May 17, 2022, the Quebec Ministry of Forests, Fauna and Parks (the "MFFP") issued a letter to the Company (the "Letter"), announcing the MFFP's intention to deny the Company's application for an intervention permit relating to the development of eight exploratory drilling sites at the Company's Vortex property. The Company has decided not to pursue any work programs at the Vortex property for at least the next 12 months while the Company considers the Letter.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Exploration Update: Noble Retains Dr. Ed van Hees

Exploration Update: Noble Retains Dr. Ed van Hees

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - June 27, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has retained Dr. Ed van Hees as a Consultant to Noble.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tests Demonstrate Carbon Capture Potential of Inomin's Beaver Critical Minerals Project

Tests Demonstrate Carbon Capture Potential of Inomin's Beaver Critical Minerals Project

Property's Magnesium-rich Composition Key for Greenhouse Gas Mitigation

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive initial test results demonstrating the potential for carbon capture and storage at its Beaver critical minerals project (magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt) in south-central British Columbia. The tests, carried-out by researchers at the University of British Columbia ("UBC"), demonstrate that samples from the Company's 2021 critical mineral discovery, contain key minerals that sequester carbon dioxide (CO2.) from the atmosphere.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Company Announces Assay Results and Confirms Discovery at Reid Property

Canada Nickel Company Announces Assay Results and Confirms Discovery at Reid Property

Highlights

  • Assays achieved expected grades over entire core length of 354 metres: 0.24% nickel including 15 metres of 0.39% nickel and 6 metres of 0.57% nickel
  • Confirmed same mineralogy as Company's flagship Crawford Project
  • Reid property has larger geophysical footprint than Crawford
  • Crawford resource update expected to be released by July 6, 2022

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today assay results at its Reid property, where two drill holes have been completed as part of its regional exploration program. Drilling was highlighted by hole REI21-02 which intersected 354 meters of 0.24% nickel and includes 15 meters of 0.39% nickel and 6 meters of 0.57% nickel. Mineralogy completed on samples from these holes confirmed that they contain the same heazlewoodite-pentlandite-awaruite minerals as Crawford.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×