WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) today announced the departure of Ken Engquist Chief Operating Officer, effective October 18, 2023 .  His responsibilities will be assigned to other members of the management team.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

"I would like to thank Ken for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/18/c9011.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and GoldWRN:CATSX:WRNBase Metals Investing
WRN:CA
Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD RECEIVES ASSESSMENT GUIDELINES FOR CASINO PROJECT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD RECEIVES ASSESSMENT GUIDELINES FOR CASINO PROJECT

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation (" Casino ") has received the Revised Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement Guidelines (the "Guidelines") from the Executive Committee of the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") prior to the deadline of September 15, 2023 . The Guidelines set out the information that the Company must provide in their Environmental and Socio-economic Statement ("ESE Statement") submission to YESAB.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Company is currently reviewing the Guidelines and will prepare a schedule for submission of the ESE Statement for the Casino Project by November 11, 2023 , as required by the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Act.

"We are pleased to receive the Guidelines, and appreciate the efforts made by the team at YESAB, and all participants in the Casino Project assessment process," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "This is an important step in moving the project forward in a way that reflects Yukoners values."

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/13/c0004.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES DRILLING PROGRAM AT CASINO AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON GOVERNMENT INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES DRILLING PROGRAM AT CASINO AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON GOVERNMENT INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce its 2023 drilling program (the "Program") at its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project (" Casino ").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Program was developed by Western's Technical and Sustainability Committee, which is comprised of members from Western, Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Materials, as outlined in the Investor Rights Agreements entered as part of investments by Rio Tinto Canada and Mitsubishi Materials into Western (see news releases dated May 17, 2021 and March 24, 2023 respectively). The program is outlined below:

Metallurgical and Infill Drilling

A diamond drill program consisting of approximately 2,200 m of drilling in seven drill holes, ranging from 130 m to 560 m in depth, has been initiated. These drill holes are located inside the current pit boundaries and upon completion, this program is expected to result in upgrading of some of the Indicated Resource to the Measured Resource category.

A metallurgical program, using drill core collected from this program, will commence upon completion of drilling and receipt of assays. The program will focus on developing a more detailed geometallurgical model of the deposit, with a focus on an updated recovery and concentrate model.

Geotechnical and Hydrogeological Drilling

The Program also includes roughly 800 m of geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling designed by Knight-Piesold Consulting. This will target the ground conditions of the proposed open pit, stockpiles, tailings management facility, heap leaching facility, new airstrip, and the proposed Ranney well site.

"This is the first drill program developed by our new combined Technical and Sustainability Committee," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "We are excited to be working with Rio and Mitsubishi, and look forward to working with them as this Program moves forward."

INFRASTRUCTURE AND GOVERNMENT RELATIONS

In August, Yukon Premier Pillai and the Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne toured Western's Casino Copper-Gold Project while discussing infrastructure development to support Yukon's economic growth. Premier Pillai stated, "We are committed to responsible mining practices that will contribute positively to the territory's development and long-term prosperity. We look forward to continued work with our federal partners to develop the infrastructure necessary to unlock these opportunities." The full statement is available by clicking this link .

QUALIFIED PERSON

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Schulze , P.Geo, and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/23/c4027.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WRN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WRN

Trading resumes in:

Company: western copper and gold corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2023 .

Western Copper And Gold Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five (5) and elected all directors, as follows:

Director

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Tara Christie

71,492,356

98.09 %

1,391,025

1.91 %

Michael Vitton

71,981,699

98.76 %

901,682

1.24 %

Bill Williams

72,321,112

99.23 %

562,269

0.77 %

Kenneth Williamson

72,164,913

99.01 %

718,468

0.99 %

Klaus Zeitler

71,323,374

97.86 %

1,560,007

2.14 %


Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to set their remuneration.

The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), and on the Company's website.

CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT

The Company informs that Mr. Cam Brown is stepping down from his position as Vice President Engineering and effective July 1, 2023 will no longer be an officer of the Company, but will continue to remain employed by the Company as a Special Technical Advisor. The Company would like to thank Mr. Brown for his valued contribution as an officer of the Company and congratulates him in his new role.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/27/c2073.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$2.3 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION BY RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$2.3 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION BY RIO TINTO

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$2.3 million subscription by Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto").

Western Copper And Gold Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto acquired 878,809 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$2.63 per Share for proceeds of approximately C$2.3 million , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 7.84%.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/01/c0884.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Provides a Cangrejos Project Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that activities at the Cangrejos project are proceeding on schedule. The Company has been actively executing its 2023 Feasibility Study drill plan with nine rigs currently at site. The Company has also been advancing work related to the Feasibility Study expected to be completed in Q1 2025.

Drilling Update

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Inc. Undertakes Updating NI43-101 Mineral Resources Report for the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project

Canadian North Resources Inc. Undertakes Updating NI43-101 Mineral Resources Report for the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project

Highlights:

  • Adding results of 39,270 meters in 145 holes of new diamond drilling to the project database for the completion of an updated Mineral Resources estimation.
  • New Mineral Resource model to include both mineralization types and significant extensions of mineralized zones defined by the Company drilling to September 2023.
  • SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and Ronacher McKenzie Geosciences Inc. have been engaged for an independent technical review of the project, an update of the 2022 resource estimate and preparation of the new NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Report.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company'; TSXV:CNRI; OTCQX:CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce it has commissioned a new Mineral Resource estimation in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for its Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - October 17, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce drill results (holes 1-6) from its Phase 1, 2023 program in the Alcona Area at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project (" DBL Project "). The drill program totaled 2,208m of NQ2 diamond drill core in 9 holes within the Alcona Area (holes 7, 8 and 17 pending).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the arrival of a second drill rig at its Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona. Drilling has commenced at the South Canyon zone, where multiple targets are being tested in the first hole.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

FABLED COPPER Samples Three Road Side Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Outcrops on Volt 1 Property, Quebec

FABLED COPPER Samples Three Road Side Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Outcrops on Volt 1 Property, Quebec

Fabled Copper Corp. (" Fabled " or the " Company ") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce the first Phase sampling program on the Volt 1 Property in Quebec

The VOLT 1 Property is comprised of 9 contiguous cells with a total size of 504 hectares. The VOLT 2 Property is comprised of 2 contiguous cells nearby with a total size of 112 hectares. Both properties are located due east of the village of Miquelon, Quebec and are surrounded by Mosaic Minerals Corp.'s (CSE: MOC) "Lithium SM Project."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and Gold
