WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) has completed its previously announced management succession process. Dr. Paul West-Sells' role as President of the Company concluded on December 31, 2024 and Mr. Sandeep Singh has assumed the role of President alongside his existing responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

"I want to thank Paul for his many contributions towards advancing Casino into a globally significant project. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors." said Sandeep Singh , President & CEO. "Over the course of 2024, we recruited several high caliber professionals to the senior management team and to the Board of Directors. Those additions, together with the strength and dedication of our Yukon -led projects team, have positioned us for success. We look forward to an exciting 2025 for the Casino project."

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
President and Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding the successful transition of leadership roles, the anticipated contributions of the senior management team and Board of Directors, the continued advancement of the Casino project, and the Company's expectations for 2025.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to   the smooth transition of leadership roles, the successful integration of new senior management and Board members, the continued advancement of the Casino project according to established timelines, stable market and regulatory conditions, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-announces-completion-of-leadership-transition-302341535.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/02/c2012.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and Gold
WRN:CA
Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS RAYMOND THRELKELD AS CHAIRMAN

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS RAYMOND THRELKELD AS CHAIRMAN

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raymond Threlkeld as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Threlkeld, who joined the Board on June 27, 2024 succeeds Dr. Bill Williams who served as Interim Chairman since February 22, 2024 . Dr. Williams will continue to serve on the Board as a director.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

"I am pleased with the progress made during my tenure as Interim Chairman," said Bill Williams . "With Ray's extensive background in project development, construction, and executive management, I am confident he is the right person to lead the Board moving forward".

"I am excited to step into the role of Chairman and to lead the Board during this pivotal time for Western," said Raymond Threlkeld . "I look forward to collaborating with my fellow directors and management to unlock the full potential of the Casino Project".

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-appoints-raymond-threlkeld-as-chairman-302260782.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/27/c3353.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD WELCOMES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR B.C.-YUKON GRID CONNECT PROJECT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD WELCOMES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR B.C.-YUKON GRID CONNECT PROJECT

 western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) welcomes the recent announcement by Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan"), conditionally approving C$40 million in federal funding to undertake pre-feasibility activities to advance a high-voltage transmission line network connecting the Yukon electrical grid to the North American grid in British Columbia . This funding would be provided through the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund ("CMIF").

The announcement was made on September 20, 2024 , by the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, with the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, and the Honourable Ranj Pillai, Premier of the Yukon .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES PROJECT UPDATE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES PROJECT UPDATE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation (" Casino ") has submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") Executive Committee an updated and refined schedule for submission of the Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Mine Project. The ESE Statement will form the basis for the Company's assessment application for the Panel Review and will include all the material outlined in the Revised ESE Statement Guidelines issued on September 12, 2023 .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

In the schedule, Casino indicates that it plans to submit the ESE Statement in or around July 2025 , which is an update from the previously estimated submission date of the second half of 2024. Ongoing detailed review of the guidelines during the winter of 2023, followed by updated work planning and schedule mapping of our technical consultants, in conjunction with further conversations and development of engagement plans with First Nations, have led to have a clearer picture of the level of effort and associated timelines to produce our ESE Statement.

"Western is committed to ensuring a robust review of the Casino project, as the first and only project in the Yukon going through the highest level of review and relying on the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment." stated Sandeep Singh , Chief Executive Officer. "It was paramount to me when I joined that I became comfortable with our permitting plan before launching into the panel review process and that we were well funded to navigate the assessment process successfully.

We look forward to compiling all the hard work and proper science that has already gone into the project and moving steadily towards submission. We also continue to closely monitor the situation in the Yukon following the Eagle mine failure. The Company welcomes the proposed investigation of the failure and believe that Casino 's assessment timeline will more than allow for the incorporation of any lessons learned through that process.

We are confident that the Casino project can be a sustainable critical minerals asset for the Yukon , and can be the type of mine that helps improve the Yukon's mining legacy, to the benefit of all Yukoners."

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/12/c9108.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global Copper Market Expected to Reach $548 Billion By 2034 as Bullish Sentiment is Projected Long Term

Global Copper Market Expected to Reach $548 Billion By 2034 as Bullish Sentiment is Projected Long Term

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - In the global copper market, the demand for copper is projected to increase in coming years. An article in Forbes said: "The world is running short of copper, and companies and countries are scrambling. This essential metal, a staple of civilization going back to the bronze age, is the lifeblood of existing energy infrastructure and cutting-edge technology. Unfortunately, it faces a projected supply shortfall by 2025 with projections showing a 20% price jump by May 2027 . Annual demand will surge to 36.6 million metric tons by 2031 up from 25.3 million in 2021." Another article in industry source, MetalMiner added : "… the world knows that although the current global copper reserves are sufficient to meet demand, extraction continues to lag behind consumption. As a result, many inside and outside the copper market fear there will be a shortage in the coming years. Predictions say that the annual global demand for copper will increase by about 40% by 2040. There are multiple factors fueling this expected growth, including the global move toward renewable energy and sustainable transportation. Given this current environment, any developments around copper and its mining remain guaranteed to hit the headlines." Active Companies mentioned in the article includes: Brixton Metals Corporation (OTCQB: BBBXF) (TSX-V: BBB), BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP), Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE: IE) (TSX: IE), western copper and gold corporation (NYSE: WRN) (TSX: WRN), Copper Fox Metals Inc. (OTCQX: CPFXF) (TSX-V: CUU).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce additions to the Company's senior management team.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

In early August, Michael Psihogios will be taking over the role of Chief Financial Officer from Varun Prasad , and Jeff Eng will be assuming the role of Vice President Projects.

Sandeep Singh , CEO of Western, stated: "We are extremely pleased to be adding two high quality professionals to the Western team. Both Michael and Jeff bring highly relevant experience and an operational mindset to their positions. Coupled with our strong Yukon based team, they will be integral to advancing the Casino project through the assessment and permitting phase.

I would like to thank Varun Prasad for his 13 years of dedicated service to the Company. Over a short period of overlap, Varun has proven to be a great partner and we wish him the best as he focuses more time on his young family and future endeavours. He will continue in his role for the next two months to assist with the CFO transition."

Mr. Psihogios is an experienced financial executive working with public, private and investment companies in the natural resource industry over the past 20 years. Mr. Psihogios is currently the CFO of Atlas Salt Inc. and will transition roles over the coming months. Previously, he was the CFO of DUMAS Mining, an underground mine builder from 2016 to 2021, where he established the systems and controls for a successful business turnaround and profitable growth strategy. Prior to DUMAS Mining, Michael worked with an international natural resource private equity fund on numerous senior executive, financial and corporate development secondment roles within portfolio companies.

Mr. Eng brings experience across a number of disciplines leading to successful project studies and the development of mining projects. Most recently he was a Project Director for Teck Resources working on the mine life extension for the Red Dog mine, among other projects. Prior, he was Director of Engineering and Interim VP Project Development for Sabina Gold and Silver during the permitting and early execution phases of the Back River project. Mr. Eng spent 13 years with AMEC in several different, and increasingly senior, roles including Site Engineering Manager for the construction of the Mount Milligan mine in BC and lead roles in numerous studies and execution projects ranging from the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan to Snap Lake Diamond Mine in Northwest Territories .

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: strengthening the Company's management capabilities to better unlock the value potential of the Casino project, the remaining upside from additional resources or optimizations to the project and the expected closing of the Placement; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/16/c5884.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Exercises Option to Acquire 100% Interest in the Zarn Lake Claims forming a portion of the Drayton-Black Lake Project

Heritage Exercises Option to Acquire 100% Interest in the Zarn Lake Claims forming a portion of the Drayton-Black Lake Project

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - January 2, 2025 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has exercised its option (the " Option ") to acquire 40 mining claims in Ontario (the " Zarn Lake Claims ") pursuant to an option agreement dated January 6, 2021 (the " Option Agreement ")  between the Company and Paul Riives (" Paul Riives "). The Zarn Lake Claims are contiguous with and form a portion of the Company's flagship Drayton - Black Lake Project (Figure 1,2,3).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NUVAU MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

NUVAU MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the " Company " or " Nuvau ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") pursuant to which the Company issued an aggregate 2,114,572 Flow-Through Shares (as defined herein) for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,974,236.11 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quetzal Copper Announces Closing First Tranches of Financing

Quetzal Copper Announces Closing First Tranches of Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it closed a first and second tranche of a previously announced non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$1,918,425 (collectively, the "First Tranches").

Under the First Tranches, the Company issued an aggregate of 11,284,853 flow-through units at $0.17 per unit (the "FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (the "FT Share") and one half of a warrant. The Company issued 5,672,427 warrants as part of the FT Unit issuance. Each whole warrant exercisable at $0.25 per share for 24 months from the issuance date (the "FT Warrants").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NUVAU MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

NUVAU MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the " Company " or " Nuvau ") is pleased to announce the terms of a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 2,222,222 common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the " Offering "). The Offering will include the issuance of any combination of Common Shares issued at a price of $0.90 per Common Share (the " National FT Shares ") andor Common Shares issued at a price of $1.03 per Common Share to certain purchasers located in or subject to tax in the Province of Québec (the " Québec FT Shares " and, together with the National FT Shares, the " Flow-Through Shares "). Each Flow-Through Share will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (the " Tax Act ") and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec) (the " Québec Tax Act "), as applicable.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Heritage Mining Prospecting Program Reports up to 7.38g/t within Granitic Intrusion at Zone 3 Extension

Heritage Mining Prospecting Program Reports up to 7.38g/t within Granitic Intrusion at Zone 3 Extension

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - December 19, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results from its Zone Three Extension exploration and prospecting program located in the southeast side of its flagship project Drayton Black Lake ("DBL") totalling ~18,907Ha. The program included 62.3km traversed, 185 outcrops described with 83 grab samples (Figure 1). The program was undertaken to provide on-the-ground clarity where possible of the contact between the Mafic Metavolcanics and the Lake of the Bays Batholith. DBL is located approximately 20km northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario (Figure 5) and covers 30 km of the Central Volcanic and Southern Sedimentary domains within the Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou (" EWM ") Greenstone Belt, which also hosts NexGold's (TSX.V: NEXG) Goliath Gold-Silver Complex immediately to the southwest.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

×