West Red Lake Gold Reports 7,859 Ounces of Gold Mined From The Madsen Deposit in Q3, 2026

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 29, 2026 Global Stocks News - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of West Red Lake Gold. On October 27, 2026, West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQX: WRLGF) provided an operational update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, for the Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario.
West Red Lake Gold is pursuing a hub-and-spoke growth strategy. The Madsen mill and infrastructure are intended to serve as a central processing hub for multiple past-producing, high-grade deposits across the Red Lake District.
This multi-asset approach is designed to provide greater operational flexibility, expand margins, extend mine life, and support a larger production profile over time.
"Q3 was another productive quarter for Madsen as we continued to advance the underground development and strengthen the operation to support our longer-term mine plan," stated Shane Williams, WRLG President and CEO, in the October 27 press release.
"September delivered our highest monthly gold production since restarting the Mine," continued Williams. "This demonstrates the operational momentum we have built through the quarter and provides a solid foundation as we move into the fourth quarter."
has job postings for Remote Scoop Operators, Long Hole Drillers, Underground Mine Supervisors, a Senior Metallurgist, a Junior Resource Geologist, Hoist-Millwrights, Industrial Electricians and Mill Operators.
"During the quarter, we continued to experience industry-wide challenges with the recruitment and retention of skilled underground personnel," confirmed Williams.
"Mining companies are competing heavily for skilled trades, engineers, and geologists," reports the CBC, "The current labour shortage stems from an aging workforce—with 21% of workers over age 55."
To support ongoing mining activities and maintain the pace of underground development, WRLG supplemented its workforce with specialized contractors in Q3.
During the quarter, mining focused on remnant areas of the Madsen deposit, with Q3 areas carrying lower average grades than certain new mining areas being developed.
Remnant mining requires more selective mining practices and additional ground control. These requirements, together with labour availability in certain specialized underground roles, affected mining rates during the quarter.
Click Image To View Full Size
"The extraction of certain remnant pillars proved more challenging than anticipated as mining activities remained concentrated in previously mined areas," stated Williams. "At the same time, we continued to advance development toward additional mining fronts, including previously unmined areas deeper in the Madsen deposit."
"Our team remains focused and has been actively addressing these challenges, and we are seeing positive progress entering into the fourth quarter," continued Williams. "We also took targeted steps to improve material handling and support our underground workforce, including commissioning the secondary crusher and adding specialized contractors."
"Looking ahead, our focus is on carrying this progress forward at Madsen while advancing the additional high-grade mining areas and satellite deposits that form part of our hub and spoke strategy."
"We also expect to release our integrated Madsen and Rowan Pre-Feasibility Study imminently, providing an updated view of the longer-term production profile and growth opportunity across this district."
West Red Lake Gold previously provided 2026 gold production guidance for the Madsen Mine of 35,000 to 45,000 ounces. However, given industry-wide labour challenges, as evidenced at the Madsen Mine during Q3, and the ongoing production ramp-up expected through the remainder of H2 2026, the Company has revised its 2026 guidance to 27,000 to 32,000 ounces.
Mining and development in these remnant areas are part of the planned mine sequence as WRLG advances access deeper into the Madsen deposit, including toward unmined areas such as the 904 Complex.
On September 22, 2026, WRLG reported drill results from the mineralized panels within the 904 and 955 complexes. The complexes are located close to existing underground infrastructure.
The Austin 955 Complex holes were drilled from the 12 Level of the Madsen Mine at approximately 600 metres depth. The 904 holes were drilled from the 13 and 14 Levels of the Madsen Mine at approximately 650 metres and 700 metres depth, respectively.
The 904 complex represents non-remnant mineralization. It represents a unique opportunity within the Madsen deposit, comprising an approximately 200m by 200m panel of intact gold mineralization that was not historically mined.
One of WRLG's key spokes is the satellite Rowan Project, located within trucking distance of the Madsen mill. On June 9, 2026, WRLG announced an updated 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Rowan Project and a maiden MRE for the nearby Mount Jamie deposit, located 2 kilometres from Rowan.
Rowan Indicated gold ounces increased by 70% to 335,058 ounces @13.04 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, up from 196,747 ounces @12.78 g/t gold in the 2025 MRE.
Rowan Inferred gold ounces increased by 52% to 179,029 oz grading 15.31 g/t Au, compared to 421,181 tonnes containing 118,155 oz grading 8.73 g/t Au in the 2025 MRE.
Minimal exploration expenditure of C$3.5 million, combined with low drilling of 6,300 metres, resulted in a modest discovery cost of about C$17.60/oz gold.
In the coming weeks, WRLG expects to release its Integrated Madsen and Rowan Pre-Feasibility Study, positioning Madsen and Rowan within a single production plan, with the Madsen mill serving as the central processing hub and Rowan as a high-grade underground satellite mine.
Together with additional mining areas being developed at Madsen and the advancement of Fork, the Integrated PFS will provide an updated view of WRLG's longer-term production and growth plans in Red Lake.
Mining and development through remnant areas is part of the mine sequence as WRLG advances access deeper into the Madsen deposit, including toward unmined areas such as the 904 Complex.
The technical information presented in this release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, and by Hayley Halsall-Whitney, P.Eng., Vice President of Operations for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for technical services at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Robinson and Ms. Halsall-Whitney are not independent of WRLG.
Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com
Disclaimer: West Red Lake Gold paid Global Stocks News (GSN) $1,750 for the research, writing and dissemination of this content.
Full Disclaimer: GSN researches and fact-checks diligently, but we cannot ensure our publications are free from error. Investing in publicly traded stocks is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. GSN publications may contain forward-looking statements such as "project," "anticipate," "expect," which are based on reasonable expectations, but these statements are imperfect predictors of future events. When compensation has been paid to GSN, the amount and nature of the compensation will be disclosed clearly.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.