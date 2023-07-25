Lancaster Resources Inc. Expands Lithium Exploration to Quebec's James Bay with Trans-Taiga Acquisition

Critical MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
West High Yield Resources Provides Strategic and Critical Minerals/ Magnesium Market Updates

West High Yield Resources Provides Strategic and Critical Minerals/ Magnesium Market Updates

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a comprehensive update on major strategic developments shaping the magnesium market. These insights are aimed at keeping the Company's valued stakeholders well-informed about the economic, geopolitical, and industrial trends influencing the sector's growth and future potential and supporting an energy transition to zero-carbon emission.

Market Growth Projections

The global metal magnesium market, valued at USD $4.8 billion in 2022, is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching USD$7.25 billion by 2030 (based on Skyquest's Global Magnesium Market Size report) and well-established market trends predating the COVID-19 pandemic. These figures primarily consider direct metal applications, such as iron and steel making, die casting, aluminum alloys, and titanium reduction. It is important to note that these estimates do not account for several secondary, higher-value applications, including extruded foams, structural cladding and fireproofing, medical devices, pharmaceutical applications and supplements, industrial coatings and metamaterials, and other emerging use cases. However, an exciting opportunity is the potential use of magnesium in the energy storage sector, specifically as an alternative to lithium batteries.

Advancements in Magnesium Batteries

Magnesium-based batteries have been a topic of research for many years due to their potential advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries. Magnesium ions have a double positive charge, which theoretically allows a magnesium battery to store almost twice as much energy as a lithium battery of the same size. Moreover, magnesium is more abundant and less expensive than lithium, making it a potentially more sustainable and cost-effective solution.

In recent months, there have been several breakthroughs in the development of magnesium-based batteries. Researchers have overcome previous challenges related to the stability and efficiency of magnesium electrolytes, which have historically hindered the commercialization of this technology. New magnesium-based electrolytes have been developed that are stable, non-toxic, and efficient, paving the way for the next generation of high-energy-density batteries.[1],2

Furthermore, several companies are now in the advanced stages of developing magnesium-ion batteries, including Pellion Technologies (US), Magnotec (Australia), MagPower Systems (Canada) and Magpie Technologies (US). These batteries are expected to hit the market within the next few years, offering a promising alternative to lithium-ion batteries. They are projected to have a higher energy density, longer lifespan, and better safety profile, with lower risk of overheating and combustion.

Notably, two papers have highlighted the environmental and safety benefits of transitioning to magnesium batteries: (i) The Environmental Benefits of Switching to Magnesium Batteries; and (ii) The Safety Advantages of Magnesium Batteries Over Lithium-ion. The first paper emphasizes the positive environmental impact of adopting magnesium batteries, while the second one outlines the safety advantages they hold over lithium-ion batteries. This further strengthens the case for embracing magnesium batteries as a sustainable and secure energy storage solution.

Canada's Geopolitical Resource Independence

The Trudeau administration recognizes the crucial role Canada must play in ensuring the geopolitical resource independence of Western democracies, securing full access to critical minerals, including magnesium. The country's critical minerals strategy, backed by a substantial federal budget allocation of $3.8 billion for mineral exploration and mining, sets a clear path for bolstering Canada's capability to supply both domestic and global markets with high-priority minerals, including lithium, cobalt, magnesium, and rare earth elements.[3]

Collaboration with the Current US Administration

In addition to Canada's efforts, there is a strong natural partnership between the Biden and Trudeau administrations to support North America's journey towards achieving resource independence. Collaborating on the production of lithium, cobalt, magnesium, and other critical minerals will empower both nations to reduce economic dependence on China, which currently dominates the market. This move is vital as countries worldwide pivot towards carbon emission reduction.[4]

West High Yield's Unique Advantage

The Company stands uniquely positioned to potentially provide onshore safe and secure access to a substantial magnesium resource. Located in a friendly jurisdiction with reliable infrastructure and strong regulatory engagement, the Company's Record Ridge magnesium project (the "Project") has received acceptance for permitting application review by the B.C. Ministry of Mines. West High Yield is committed to working collaboratively with regulators to advance the Project while ensuring environmental friendliness and ethical practices.

West High Yield's management team sincerely appreciates the unwavering support and patience demonstrated by shareholders throughout the challenging 18 months experienced in the Canadian capital markets. The Company acknowledges the numerous trials and tribulations involved in progressing a major resource project responsibly. With optimism, the Company anticipates a dynamic and eventful coming 12 months.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium, silica, and nickel deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge magnesium deposit is located 10 kilometres southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced preliminary economic assessment technical report prepared by SRK in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 829-2246
Email: barry@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

[1]Beyond lithium: A promising cathode material for magnesium rechargeable batteries.
2High-rate magnesium rechargeable batteries move one step closer to realization.
[3]The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy.
[4]Politico - United States and Canada Break China Tech Dominance - March 24, 2023.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174805

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High YieldWHY:CATSXV:WHYCritical Metals Investing
WHY:CA
West High Yield
Sign up to get your FREE

West High Yield Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
West High Yield

West High Yield


Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Provides an Update on Permit Application for Its Record Ridge Magnesium Project

West High Yield Resources Provides an Update on Permit Application for Its Record Ridge Magnesium Project

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its application for a mining permit for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia.

First Provincial Mining Development Review Committee Meeting introduced the technical review process

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR ")
MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Under Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing Under Equity Facility with Alumina Partners

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a sixth tranche closing (the "Sixth Tranche") under the drawdown equity financing facility (the "Facility") with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd. ("Alumina"), an affiliate of New York-based private equity firm Alumina Partners LLC. Terms of the Facility were set forth in the Company's news release dated December 14, 2021.

Under the closing of the Sixth Tranche, the Company issued 1,000,000 units (the "Units") to Alumina at a price of CAD$0.36 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$360,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Share" and collectively the "Shares") and one (1) Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant" and collectively the "Warrants"). The subscription price of the Units is based on an allowable discounted closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as reflected in the Form 4A filed with the TSXV by the Company on May 18, 2023. Each Warrant in the Sixth Tranche is exercisable into one additional Share at a price of CAD$0.5625 for 36 months from the date of closing. The closing of the Sixth Tranche is subject to the final approval of the TSXV. All securities issued pursuant to the Sixth Tranche are subject to the statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from their issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Announces B.C. Ministry of Mines Accepts Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine Permit Submission and Provides Terms of Reference for Final Technical Review

West High Yield Announces B.C. Ministry of Mines Accepts Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine Permit Submission and Provides Terms of Reference for Final Technical Review

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the next milestone achieved for obtaining its industrial mining permit (the "Permit") for the Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia.

RRIM Permit - Final Technical Review

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Provides a Corporate Update

West High Yield Provides a Corporate Update

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company")  is pleased to provide an update on the status of its mining permit progress for the Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometres southwest of Rossland, British Columbia ("Record Ridge" or the "Project") and on the status of its nearby Midnight Gold drilling program (the "Midnight Gold Drilling Program").

Record Ridge Mining Permit

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces $500,000 Private Placement

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces $500,000 Private Placement

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to raise up to $500,000 through a private placement (the "Financing") of up to 8,333,334 shares of E-Tech (each, a "Share") at $0.06 per Share. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to support the Company's ongoing exploration and operational activities.

To facilitate the Financing, E-Tech has entered into an agreement with Numus Capital Corp., a registered Exempt Market Dealer, to act as agent for the Financing. E-Tech has agreed to pay to the agent a cash fee equal to 7% of proceeds raised from investors introduced by the agent, except on subscriptions received from directors, officers, and employees of E-Tech, and to issue compensation warrants entitling the agent to purchase that number of Shares as is equal to seven percent (7%) of the Shares sold to investors introduced by the agent, except on subscriptions received from directors, officers, and employees of E-Tech. Each compensation warrant will be exercisable into a Share of E-Tech at $0.06 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Begins Extensive Auger and Reverse Circulation Drilling Campaign at Its Ionic Clay PCH Project, Brazil

Appia Begins Extensive Auger and Reverse Circulation Drilling Campaign at Its Ionic Clay PCH Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") Appia is pleased to announce that after the successful completion of its evaluation of historic and due diligence work conducted by the Company's consulting industrial minerals expert, Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, that it has commenced an aggressive auger and reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign to delineate a potential resource estimate on Target #4 on its ionic clay PCH project in Goias State, Brazil.

SUMMARY:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces CEO Appointment

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces CEO Appointment

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Burlingame as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.

Todd Burlingame brings a wealth of experience and expertise to E-Tech Resources Inc. with a successful career spanning several resource development companies and major projects. Todd played a pivotal role in advancing rare earth element projects in Labrador, Canada. During his tenure, the project achieved significant milestones, including the publication of a Preliminary Economic Assessment, completion of advance ore processing test work, and completion of ore body delineation drill program for the purpose of establishing a measured resource for the project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Confirms Spudding of Third Farmout Well

Helium Evolution Confirms Spudding of Third Farmout Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has confirmed that NAH has spud the third farmout well at 12-11-05-10W3 (" Test Well #3 ") on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan, pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (the " Farmout ") (see news releases dated October 21, 2022 and June 28, 2022 ). Test Well #3 is the third of seven wells to be drilled by NAH on HEVI lands by March 31, 2024. Test Well #3 is situated approximately 10 kilometers northwest of the NAH helium discovery at Mankota. NAH is responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well #3, while HEVI retains a 20% working interest in said well, supporting the Company's continued financial flexibility and capital conservation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Farm-in Partner Confirmed to Drill Five New Wells in the Next Nine Months

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-in Partner Confirmed to Drill Five New Wells in the Next Nine Months

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has confirmed it will proceed with drilling five new wells pursuant to the enhanced farm-out agreement (the " Amended Farmout Agreement " or " Farmout ") and the seismic agreement (the " Seismic Agreement " or " SA "), both announced on October 21, 2022 .

Upcoming Drilling Catalysts and Key Dates

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Updates on Its 2023 Diamond Drill Program at the Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Updates on Its 2023 Diamond Drill Program at the Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce it has completed the first phase of its 2023 drill program at the Magnet Ridge Zone to further test the extent of the mineralization to the south south-east (SSE).

"The identification of the Magnet Ridge Zone following last year's drill program was a major success to further delineate potential mineralization at Alces Lake, and our first drilling priority this year was to track the extent to which this low-to-medium grade zone continues along the structural corridor, and increases in potential grade and thickness," stated Stephen Burega, President. "We have now completed 11 step-out holes from eight collars, and we are seeing continued mineralization at significantly thicker intercepts."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield
Sign up to get your FREE

West High Yield Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of $2.5 Million Brokered Offering, With Participation by CEO

Slave Lake Zinc Initiates Summer Lithium Exploration Program to Expand "Critical Metals" Project

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Unit Private Placement

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Sébastien Perreault as Senior Director Mines, Storage Facilities and Camp

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Slave Lake Zinc Initiates Summer Lithium Exploration Program to Expand "Critical Metals" Project

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Sébastien Perreault as Senior Director Mines, Storage Facilities and Camp

Battery Metals Investing

Forward Water Technologies and a Leading Lithium Resource Developer Sign Heads of Agreement

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Base Metals Investing

Marvel JV Partner Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

×