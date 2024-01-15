West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Critical Minerals Permit Application Update and Invites Investors and Interested Parties to Radius Research Webinar

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Peter Grandich: Gold, Uranium, Copper — Outlook and Strategies for 2024

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals

NASDAQ Listing Update

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Robotics Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Critical Minerals Permit Application Update and Invites Investors and Interested Parties to Radius Research Webinar

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Critical Minerals Permit Application Update and Invites Investors and Interested Parties to Radius Research Webinar

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its permit application for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") and to invite investors and other interested parties to join an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research.

Following the Company's October 25, 2023 press release announcing the submission of the RRIMM amended permit application (the "Amended Permit Application"), the Company participated in the next step of the Application by meeting with the Mine Development Review Committee ("MDRC") committee on December 6, 2023. At this meeting, the Company provided MDRS with an update and answered questions regarding the Amended Permit Application and a corresponding socio-economic report thereon. The MDRC committee chair, after having received the Company's submissions at the December 8, 2023 meeting, requested that the MDRC provide technical comments to the Company relative to the Amended Permit Application by January 15, 2024. The Company, in conjunction with its consultants, will address the comments it receives from the MDRC before its next scheduled meeting with the MDRC set for February 14, 2024. The Company anticipates further feedback and details at this February 14, 2024 meeting pertaining to the next steps in the technical review process of the Amended Permit Application.

As previously communicated, the Company outlined numerous proposed Project mitigation strategies to address concerns and interests that had been expressed through its public engagement efforts, announced by the Company in a press release dated July 4, 2023. The positive changes to the Project were incorporated into the Amended Permit Application with the utmost consideration for the environment, the community, and all associated stakeholders. West High Yield eagerly anticipates the next phase of the MDRC technical review process while it awaits feedback from the MDRC committee members. The Company continues to plan for RRIM mine site construction development and mining during 2024.

Radius Research Webinar

The Company has confirmed a webinar with Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research to discuss the Project in further detail. Market Radius Research gives individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius Research is hosted by Mr. Gagel, a former top-ranked technology analyst.

Accompanying Mr. Gagel will be the following Company representatives: Frank Marasco Jr., director, Chief Executive Officer and President; Barry Baim, director and Corporate Secretary; and Fouad Kamaleddine PhD/P.Eng, strategic advisor. The information for the webinar is as follows:

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A with West High Yield Resources Ltd.

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2017050004112/WN_3zej1Ip4SVa2nDhmwsapYA

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees will be invited to ask the Company representatives questions in real-time following the interview portion of the webinar. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join live on the day of the webinar.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral magnesium, silica, and nickel deposits using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 829-2246
Email: barry@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194294

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High YieldWHY:CATSXV:WHYCritical Metals Investing
WHY:CA
West High Yield
Sign up to get your FREE

West High Yield Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
West High Yield

West High Yield


Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of September 13, 2023, September 26, 2023 and October 26, 2023, it has closed the second tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 1,277,956 Units for gross proceeds of $293,929.88. The Units were issued at a price of $0.23 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until November 2, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension and Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension and Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated September 13, 2023, September 26, 2023 and October 12, 2023, it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the duration and size of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (each, a "Unit").

The outside date for the final closing and filing of all final documentation in respect of the Offering has been extended from October 30, 2023, to November 29, 2023. Furthermore, the Company has increased the size of the Offering from raising gross proceeds of up to CAD$900,000 to gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,080,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Consultancy Mandate Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Consultancy Mandate Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged ACS Moschner & Co GmbH ("ACS"), a company based out of Vienna, Austria, to provide exclusive consulting services in an effort to explore alternative growth options and realize the full potential for the Company, pursuant to a Consultancy Mandate Agreement (the "Agreement") in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For the provision of service rendered by ACS under the Agreement, the Company will pay ACS a success fee calculated as a percentage of the transaction value of all monies or consideration received by the Company via candidates sourced and introduced to the Company by ACS, who successfully enter into an investment or purchase or other partnership agreement with the Company. The Agreement will be in effect for a period of one (1) year (the "Initial Term"), and both parties shall have the ability to extend the Initial Term by mutual consent for further one (1) year term extensions thereafter, contingent upon ACS's performance. If the parties do not exercise their mutual intention to extend the Agreement after expiration of the Initial Term, the Agreement terminates.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Submits Amended Record Ridge Permit Application

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Submits Amended Record Ridge Permit Application

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. ("West High Yield" or the "Company") (TSXV:WHY) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its permit application and announces that it has submitted its amended permit application (the "Amended Application") for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") to the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy (together, the "Ministries").

The Company held public open house meetings on May 17 and May 18, 2023 in the Rossland, British Columbia community located approximately ten kilometers from the proposed Project site in the Lower Columbia/Old Glory Area B Kootenay Region. Feedback from these meetings was thoughtfully considered by the Company, leading to amendments (the "Amendments") to its permit application, resulting in the Amended Application. These Amendments were presented and discussed at a meeting (the "MDRC Meeting") with the British Columbia Mines Development Review Committee (the "MDRC") that took place in Rossland on June 27, 2023, and were well received by Project stakeholders in attendance. The Company outlined numerous proposed Project mitigation strategies to address concerns and interests that had been expressed through its public engagement efforts, as previously announced by the Company in a press release dated July 4, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases of September 13, 2023 and September 26, 2023, that it has closed the first tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 2,259,152 Units for gross proceeds of $519,605.04. The Units were issued at a price of $0.23 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until October 12, 2025. The Company did not pay any finder's fee or issue any warrants to finders in connection with the Closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Significant Geochemical Critical REE Assay Results at Alces Lake Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Announces Significant Geochemical Critical REE Assay Results at Alces Lake Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce significant initial geochemical assay results derived from the 2023 drilling program conducted on the Magnet Ridge Zone at its Alces Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan. These promising findings mark a pivotal milestone in the Company's ongoing commitment to advancing exploration and development initiatives within the prolific Athabasca Basin area. The drilling campaign, instrumental in extending mineralization further to the south-southeast (SSE) underscores Appia's dedication to unlocking the full potential of this project.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Receives Approval for 12 Additional Claim Blocks at Its PCH Rare Earths Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias, Brazil

Appia Receives Approval for 12 Additional Claim Blocks at Its PCH Rare Earths Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias, Brazil

Total Exploration Area More Than Doubled Adding 23,412.11 Hectares, Presenting Exceptional New Potential for Additional Critical Mineral Targets

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the extension of its existing mining claims at the PCH project in Goias, Brazil from 17,551.07 hectares to an expansive 40,963.18 hectares across a total of 22 claim blocks. This substantial 133% increase in the current land package includes 12 new claims independently staked by the Company, but included as part of the project acquisition (details available HERE), incurring minimal costs. This strategic expansion provides Appia with an exceptional opportunity to explore this promising geological corridor to the north of its current claim zones, unveiling new avenues for potential critical mineral resource discoveries.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium - A Year in Review

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium - A Year in Review

President's Letter to Stakeholders and Shareholders

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") reviews successes and achievements over 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Enters into MOU to Secure Near-Term, Large-Scale Australian Source of Rare Earth Minerals to Supply New U.S.-Based Supply Chain for Decades

Energy Fuels Enters into MOU to Secure Near-Term, Large-Scale Australian Source of Rare Earth Minerals to Supply New U.S.-Based Supply Chain for Decades

Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation execute non-binding MOU to jointly develop the Donald Mineral Sands Project, a large heavy mineral sand deposit that has the potential to supply Energy Fuels with approximately 7,000 tonnes of rare earth-bearing monazite sand per year starting in 2026, ramping up to 14,000 tonnes per year soon thereafter.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REE "), and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (" MOU ") with Astron Corporation Limited (" Astron ") to jointly develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project, located in the Wimmera Region of the State of Victoria, Australia (the " Donald Project "). The MOU describes indicative commercial terms and provides Energy Fuels with a binding exclusivity period to end on March 1, 2024 during which Energy Fuels will be entitled to conduct due diligence and the parties will negotiate definitive agreements.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Appia Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1,462,100 (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 4,873,667 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at $0.30 per FT Share. The FT Shares issued under the Offering have a hold period expiring on April 28, 2024.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")) which qualify as a "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditure" for purposes of the Tax Act related to the exploration program of the Company to be conducted on the Company's properties located in Saskatchewan. The Company will renounce such Canadian Exploration Expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2023. The Canadian Exploration Expenses to be renounced by the Company will qualify for the critical mineral exploration tax credit under the Tax Act.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
In Response to Surging Prices, Supportive Government Policies, and a Domestic Focus on Security of Supply, Energy Fuels Has Commenced Production at Three of its U.S. Uranium Mines

In Response to Surging Prices, Supportive Government Policies, and a Domestic Focus on Security of Supply, Energy Fuels Has Commenced Production at Three of its U.S. Uranium Mines

Nuclear energy is increasingly being recognized as a clean energy resource globally, while buyers seek non-Russian uranium supply; Energy Fuels is uniquely positioned to immediately increase uranium production through multiple assets in the U.S., including the only licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the U.S.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REE "), and vanadium, is pleased to announce that, in response to strong uranium market conditions, it has commenced uranium production at three (3) of its permitted and developed uranium mines located in Arizona and Utah . In addition, the Company is preparing two (2) additional mines in Colorado and Wyoming for expected production within one (1) year and advancing permitting on several other large-scale U.S. mine projects in order to increase uranium production in the coming years.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield
Sign up to get your FREE

West High Yield Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Investor Webinar Presentation

Significant Progress Made on Lake Maitland Uranium Project Extension Study

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Consolidates its Land Position in Segovia-Remedios Mining District, Colombia

Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 612 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 21-22, 2024

Related News

Uranium Investing

Investor Webinar Presentation

Uranium Investing

Significant Progress Made on Lake Maitland Uranium Project Extension Study

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Consolidates its Land Position in Segovia-Remedios Mining District, Colombia

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 612 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 21-22, 2024

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS ENGINEERING TEAM

Uranium Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Standard Uranium Powers Up with 44 Percent Gain

×