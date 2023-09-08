West High Yield Resources Ltd. Issues Clarifying News Release

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on February 26, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening of May 26, 2023 , the shares of Integra Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining."
Post – Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
68,777,531 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company.
Trading Symbol:
ITR ( UNCHANGED )
CUSIP Number:
45826T509 (new)
Adjustment – Warrants
As a result of the Consolidation of the Company's common shares, the Exchange confirms that the warrants (MPM.WT) currently listed on TSX Venture Exchange have been subject to adjustment (the "Adjustment").
As a result of the Adjustment, the exercise price of the warrants (MPM.WT) is deemed to be increased such that: (a) the exercise price in respect of outstanding warrants will be increased from CDN$0.55 to CDN$1.375 , and (b) every 1 warrant held by a holder will be exercisable to acquire 0.092 common share.
________________________________________
RAGING RHINO CAPITAL CORP. ("RRCC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 19, 2023 , effective at the open of market, May 26, 2023 , shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2023 , the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated May 8, 2023 , has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Friday, May 26, 2023 , trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
____________________________________________
23/05/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST , May 24, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
8,713,334 Flow-Through (FT) shares
4,154,320 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per FT share
$0.10 per NFT share
Warrants:
12,867,654 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,867,654 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.16 for a two-year period for 8,713,334 warrants
$0.15 for a two-year period for 4,154,320 warrants
Number of Placees:
27 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
4
180,000 FT shares and 220,000 NFT shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$74,060
N/A
747,600
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on April 28, 2023 , May 19, 2023 , and May 23, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 18, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
2,420,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$2.48 per share
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
25,000
The Company issued a news release on May 17 , 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of an additional 0.5% royalty interest on the Loki Diamond Project (the "Additional Royalty") to Umgeni Holdings International Limited ("Umgeni") pursuant to a second amended and restated royalty agreement dated March 3, 2023 (the "Agreement").
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Umgeni acquired the Additional Royalty by making a cash payment of $374,000 . Umgeni is controlled by Christopher Jennings , an insider of the Company. The Company may issue 1,000,000 shares to Umgeni upon the first public announcement of the discovery of a new kimberlite within the Property. The Company may issue 5,000,000 shares to Umgemi upon the first public announcement of a mineral resource, in any category, with respect to any kimberlite within the Property. The Company may repurchase the Additional Royalty by making a single payment of $5,000,000 to Umgeni at any time prior to 24 months after the first royalty payment is due and payable to Umgeni.
No finder's fee was payable.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2023 and May 18, 2023 .
________________________________________
POPREACH CORPORATION ("POPR ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the LLC Membership Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated April 26, 2023 , among the Company, OpenMoves Acquistion, Inc., the Company's subsidiary incorporated under the laws of the State of New York (the "Subsidiary") and arm's length parties, whereby the Company acquired, through the Subsidiary, 100% of the issued and outstanding stock in OpenMoves LLC, a limited liability company formed under the laws of the State of New York (the "Target").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target in exchange for the following consideration:
- US$4,000,000 cash payment on closing. This cash payment was financed through the issuance of US$4,000,000 principal amount promissory note to an arm's length third party, which bears an interest rate at 10% per annum starting six (6) months following the funding date, can be prepaid at any time, but otherwise matures on June 30, 2025 (the "Promissory Note");
- issuance of up to 10,000,000 common shares of the Company;
- issuance of up to US$2,500,000 principal amount convertible debenture, which bears an interest rate at 7% per annum, convertible at any time at the holder's option into the Company's common shares at US$0.78 per common share and matures on May 31, 2025 (the "Debenture").
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 26, 2023 .
________________________________________
REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 08, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
11,846,150 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.52 per common share
Warrants:
5,923,075 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,923,075 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.72 until May 16, 2026
Number of Placees:
36 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
2
45,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Broker's Fee: Beacon Securities Limited - $184,637.94 in cash and 355,384 broker warrants
Paradigm Capital Inc. - $184,637.94 in cash and 355,385 broker warrants
Broker Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.52 until May 16, 2026 .
The Company issued a news release on May 16, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
RIDGELINE MINERALS CORP. ("RDG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 5, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
22,535,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
11,267,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,267,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
126 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
100,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
4
650,000
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$240,957.50
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on April 27, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("ROCK ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
15,598,571 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.035 per share
Warrants:
15,598,571 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,598,571 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.07 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
16 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
750,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$2,450.00
N/A
70,000 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .07 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on May 16 , 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 04, 2023 :
Number of Units:
12,500,000 Units
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per Unit
Warrant:
6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares
Warrant Purchase Price:
$ 0.08 for One year from the date of issuance
Number of Placee:
35 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:
Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement:
4
2
1,500,000
500,000
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$ 23,898.4
N/A
356,640
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.08 for a period of one year from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 26, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION ("SDCU ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 2, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
7,716,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
7,716,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,716,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a three-year period, subject to acceleration
Number of Placees:
10 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
1,200,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$5,800
N/A
116,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .10 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on March 22, 2023 , May 17, 2023 and May 23, 2023 , confirming closing the private placement.
________________________________________
VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION ("VZZ ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a letter agreement dated March 9, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (the "Company") and a non-arm's length party (the "Vendor"), pursuant to which the Company purchased the mineral rights and interests in the Upper Red Lake property located in Northern Ontario (the "Property"). Pursuant to the Agreement, as consideration for the Property, the Company granted the Vendor a 1% net smelter return royalty on the Property. In addition, the Company will also pay the Vendor 20% of any future consideration received by the Company from a third party in consideration for any interest in, or otherwise in relation to, the Property under any arrangement agreed to or announced by the Company on or before March 31, 2024 .
For more information, refer to the Company's press releases dated March 10, 2023 and April 21, 2023 .
CORPORATION MINIÈRE VAL-D'OR (« VZZ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 mai 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une lettre d'entente datée du 9 mars 2023 (la « convention ») , entre la Corporation minière Val-d'Or (la « Société » ) et une partie ayant un lien de dépendance (le « Vendeur » ), en vertu de laquelle la Société a acheté les droits miniers et les intérêts dans la propriété Upper Red Lake située dans le nord de l' Ontario (la « Propriété » ). Conformément à l'entente, en contrepartie de la propriété, la société a accordé au Vendeur une redevance de 1 % sur le rendement net de fonderie de la propriété. En outre, la Société versera au Vendeur 20 % de toute contrepartie future reçue par la Société de la part d'un tiers en échange d'un intérêt dans la Propriété, ou autrement en relation avec celle-ci, en vertu de tout accord convenu ou annoncé par la Société au plus tard le 31 mars 2024.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 10 mars 2023 et 21 avril 2023.
________________________________________
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2021 :
Number of Shares:
1,000,000 units
Purchase Price:
$0.36 per unit
Warrants:
1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.5625 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A
The Exchange acknowledges that this Private Placement is in accordance with the sixth tranche of a drawdown equity line of credit. The Company issued a news release on May 19 , 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/24/c6481.html