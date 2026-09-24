Wescan Energy Rig Releases Multilateral Well in the Provost Area

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta September 24th, 2026 TheNewswire Wescan Energy Corp. (TSXV: WCE,OTC:GPIPF) ("Wescan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling of its Wescan 105 Provost 15-21-38-3 multilateral horizontal well in the Provost area of east-central Alberta has been completed successfully. The well was drilled from spud to total depth in 13 days, with seven horizontal legs totaling 6,159 meters drilled in the Rex Member of the Mannville Group from a single wellbore. The drilling rig was released on September 22, 2026. The well was drilled within the approved drilling budget and without any safety or environmental incidents.
The horizontal legs were geosteered using Pathfinder, an advanced geosteering program developed by Bitcap, which fully integrates the Company's 3D seismic interpretation with real-time drilling data. This integration allowed the wellsite team to position each lateral within the target zone with a high degree of confidence and was a significant contributor to the efficiency of the drilling program.
The well is Wescan's third multilateral in the Provost area. Completion and equipping operations are scheduled to begin immediately, with the well expected to be tied in and on production in October 2026. The Company will provide a further update once initial production results are available.
"When we announced this financing, we told our shareholders we would put the capital to work quickly and efficiently, and that is exactly what has happened," said Leo Berezan, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "The well is drilled, the rig is released and the budget is intact. Our focus now is on completing the well and bringing it on production. I want to thank our shareholders and debenture holders for their support."
"Seven legs and more than six kilometers of lateral in 13 days, on budget and without incident, is exactly the outcome we planned for," said Sarshar Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer of Wescan. "Having seismic and real-time drilling data integrated in one platform through Pathfinder gave us a clear picture of where every leg was sitting in the reservoir, and that made a real difference to how efficiently we drilled this well. The team kept it on schedule and within the AFE, and released the rig on time. Our attention now turns to completing the well and bringing it on production."
About Wescan Energy Corp.
Wescan Energy Corp. is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations focused in the Provost area of east-central Alberta. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WCE". Further information is available at [www.wescanenergy.com] and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
TSX Venture Exchange
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information
Wescan Energy Corp. | 1900, 350 – 7th Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta. T2P 3N9
Leo Berezan, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Telephone: +1-604-240-3064 | Email: leo@berezan.ca
Sarshar Ahmad, Chief Operating Officer and Director
Telephone: +1-403-816-4037 | Email: sahmed@wescanenergycorp.com
Company filings are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
"Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future production performance, optimization plans, development opportunities, and the Company's growth trajectory. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including operational risks, commodity price fluctuations, regulatory changes, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Wescan Energy Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law."
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