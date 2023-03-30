Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

Wemade signs strategic partnerships with three North American game developers, aims to add three games to its lineup

  • Sealed the deal with Liithos Inc., Hit Factor Inc., and PM Champions LLC at GDC 2023
  • Titles including Ashfall, Glimmer Peak and Roshpit Champions 2 to be serviced on WEMIX PLAY

Wemade, a South Korean gaming and blockchain giant, signed MOUs for strategic partnerships with three North American game developers Liithos Inc., Hit Factor Inc., and PM Champions LLC.

Wemade announces strategic partnerships with North American game developers

The companies met at GDC 2023 and agreed to join forces in expanding the WEMIX ecosystem. Ashfall by Liithos and Roshpit Champions 2 by PM Champions will onboard WEMIX PLAY, Wemade's blockchain game platform. Hit Factor will soon disclose details of its onboarding game.

"Today, Liithos and Wemade have entered into a strategic partnership to develop AAA Web 3 games for global audiences", said Michael Mumbauer , CEO of Liithos. "We couldn't be more thrilled to work alongside their blockchain gaming experience and leverage their experience and the WEMIX PLAY game platform for next generation audiences."

"We are honored to announce that we have entered into a strategic partnership with WEMIX," said Cooper Bachman , CEO of Hit Factor. "The team is incredibly excited to create engaging and groundbreaking experiences for our players around the world utilizing WEMIX's cutting-edge blockchain platform."

"I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Wemix, offering their expertise in blockchain technology and an extensive network of industry connections," said Ryan Racioppo , CEO of PM Champions. "Working with WEMIX will ensure the highest possible quality for our game upon release and underscores our commitment to delivering an unforgettable gaming experience for our players."

WEMIX PLAY currently focuses on building a more robust game line-up and genre diversifying for a more competitive edge. Various blockchain games are currently being serviced on the platform, information about which can be found on its official website https://wemixplay.com/ .

Wemade participated in GDC 2023, held from 20th to 24th March, and had meetings with game developers from around the world. Several speeches were also given by its key members to introduce a vision of the blockchain game market and the strength of the global number 1 blockchain game platform WEMIX PLAY.

About WEMADE
"Where Games Change"

WEMADE is a renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience as well as a pioneer for mass adoption of blockchain technology in the global gaming industry. Through more than two decades of game development and servicing experience, WEMADE genuinely understands what it takes to create good games for the global gaming community.

About the WEMIX "Mega-ecosystem"

WEMIX is a robust EVM-compatible open source protocol powered by SPoA (Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus algorithm which is secured by 40 decentralized authority nodes operated by highly-qualified global partners as well as on-chain community DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), collectively known as the 40 WONDERS. It is designed to be an experience-based, platform-driven & service-oriented mega-ecosystem home to innovative projects and applications built by the community for the world.

About WEMIX PLAY
"Life is Game"

WEMIX PLAY is the world's largest blockchain gaming platform servicing millions of gamers from around the globe. WEMIX PLAY opens a new door into the future of gaming through its modular transformation that implements Tokenomics, GameFi, Marketplace, and Community to good games. Onboarding WEMIX PLAY is the answer to all your questions. All you need to do as developers is to focus on creating good games.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-signs-strategic-partnerships-with-three-north-american-game-developers-aims-to-add-three-games-to-its-lineup-301785901.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Mad World - Age of Darkness: Hell Made Madness to Take Over Gamers' PC in April

The long-awaited MMORPG finally assigned with the official launch date

- Gamers are expected to mark 27th of April on their calendars for the revelation of web-based MMORPG 'Mad World' on PC and Steam, officiated by JANDISOFT, the developing and publishing company of the aforementioned game.

SPORTSCASTER & REPORTER JULIE STEWART-BINKS JOINS THE RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE BRAND AMBASSADOR TEAM

- Stewart-Binks is the newest addition to the growing roster of sports experts and content creators for BetRivers -

 Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago -based gaming and betting company, announced a new partnership with award-winning sportscaster and reporter Julie Stewart-Binks for an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers .

Sohu.com Limited Announces its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F is Available on the Company's Website

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) ("Sohu" or the "Company"), China's leading online media, video, and game business group, announced that the Company today filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 . The Annual Report is available on the Company's investor relations website at http:investors.sohu.com . The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, free of charge, to a shareholder or holder of the Company's American depositary shares upon written request.

About Sohu

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang , one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform in China , Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com , PC portal www.sohu.com ; online video website tv.sohu.com ; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/ .

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu , one of the most popular PC games in China . Changyou also owns and operates the 17173.com Website, a game information portal in China .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China :

Ms. Pu Huang
Sohu.com Limited
Tel:  +86 (10) 6272-6645
E-mail: ir@contact.sohu.com

In the United States :

Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Christensen
Tel:  +1 (480) 614-3004
E-mail: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sohucom-limited-announces-its-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-is-available-on-the-companys-website-301785713.html

G FUEL and Ubisoft Have Operatives Play Nice with "Rainbow is Magic" Energy Drink Collab

G FUEL Unicorn Sunshine Now Available for Pre-Order at GFUEL.com

- G FUEL, in partnership with Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege today announced its new Unicorn Sunshine flavor based on the title's seasonal "Rainbow is Magic" April Fool's Day event is now available for pre-order as a Collector's Box and standalone 40-serving Tub at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

Omdia research reveals games revenue will reach $215bn by 2027 overtaking Pay TV and cinema

Latest Omdia research has revealed global consumer spend on games is set to reach $215bn by 2027. Following a 50% increase in games adaptation in 2022, the transmedia space continues to expand and profit as more videogame franchises make their way to the large and small screen.

Countries ranked by spend on games-related content and services, 10 year picture

Senior Director in Omdia's Media and Entertainment practice, Maria Rua Aguete noted: "Alongside the increasing number of games IP adaptations since the 1980s, the quality and consumer perception of this content has significantly improved in recent years. Streaming services and studios need more content to monetize their services and reach profitability and consumers are demanding more and more content."

"The days of poor performing titles such as 'Tomb Raider: 5.5' or 'House of the Dead: 2.1', are long behind us. High scoring TV series such as Netflix's 'The Witcher' or HBO's 'The Last of Us' prove that quality, investment and the writing across the adaptations are of a superior level."

According to Omdia, the number of titles available on US SVOD services surpassed 40,000 titles as of Q3 2022. Programming spend in the US also grew 11% in 2022, reaching $122.4 billion .

The research also ranked countries by spend on games-related content and services for the last ten years with the US, China , Japan , UK and South Korea taking the top five positions.

Furthermore, Omdia's research found the universe of gamers is much larger than that of cinema across all age groups. More than 50% of 55-64 age demographic prefer gaming over cinema in the US while women lead in mobile gaming in the UK and Germany .

"As the hype and excitement surrounding the upcoming 'Super Mario Bros.' movie, one of the most popular videogame franchises scheduled to make its return to the big screen this April, the popularity of sci-fi series 'The Last of Us' and 'Stranger Things' continue, it is no surprise that games revenue is expected to reach stratospheric levels thanks to a growing catalogue of film and television adaptations," concludes Rua Aguete.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Fasiha Khan / T: +44 7503 666806 / E: Fasiha.khan@informa.com / W: www.omdia.com

Media profiles by country and age group - Nov 2022

Count and average IMDB rating of gaming IP series and movie adaptations by year

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omdia-research-reveals-games-revenue-will-reach-215bn-by-2027-overtaking-pay-tv-and-cinema-301784491.html

NetEase announces "Lord of the Rings" Game Fanfiction Contest

The SLG game released by NetEase is organizing a fanfiction contest for its character Mathom Peddler, where winners will receive round-trip tickets to visit the Hobbiton movie set in New Zealand .

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is a Warner B ros . -licensed real-time strategy game set i n M iddle-earth. It offers players the opportunity to lead Middle-earth heroes to seize land, vie for the Ring, and then command the entirety of Middle-earth.

