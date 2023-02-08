GamingInvesting News

Wemade Hosts WEMIX Airdrop Event to Celebrate the Global Launch of MIR M!

WEMIX PLAY, the number 1 blockchain gaming platform by Wemade, is hosting a WEMIX airdrop event until February 28th to celebrate the global launch of its MMORPG, MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond.

Wemade Hosts WEMIX Airdrop Event to Celebrate the Global Launch of MIR M!

WEMIX PLAY will be giving away 1 WEMIX each to 1 million users who meet the following requirements: Connect game account to PLAY Wallet, reach character level 25, and have a log-in record within one week from the event end date. If the number of participants exceeds 1 million, winners will be selected based on the order of reaching character level 25 first. Winners and more information will be announced later.

MIR M is a K-MMORPG featuring martial arts that launched on January 31st . It recreated Wemade's most popular IP, The Legend of Mir 2, to fit current game trends, and applied blockchain technology to create tokenomics based on the game token DRONE and Governance token DOGMA.

MIR M is also part of an Inter-game Economy that includes the economy of MIR4, the world's most successful blockchain game. Users of games in this Inter-game Economy can reinvest the game tokens they have obtained in each game into other games, thus creating a virtuous cycle.

Please visit the official website for more information on the airdrop event in celebration of the global launch of MIR M. ( https://mirmglobal.com/ )

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-hosts-wemix-airdrop-event-to-celebrate-the-global-launch-of-mir-m-301741497.html

SOURCE Wemade

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STABILITY AI PARTNERS WITH KRIKEY AI TO LAUNCH AI ANIMATION TOOLS

An AI Text to Animation tool that generates 3D, animated, interactive characters

A new AI Experience lets users generate animations in minutes

Krikey.ai, an AI tools company, announced an AI Animation partnership with Stability AI today. Krikey's AI Text to Animation tool enables users to use a text phrase to generate avatar animations in minutes. Users can then export a video file or fbx file to their social media account, 3D game engine or film editing software of choice. Krikey's tool also allows users to customize their 3D Avatar and then generate an AI animation for that avatar. The AI Animation tool launches today and is available at www.krikey.ai more Avatar customization features will be launching this quarter.

Usually an animation takes 5+ business days to create, but with Krikey's AI tool it takes minutes to generate. The animations are mobile optimized and also immediately usable in AR. This AI to AR pipeline empowers creators and democratizes content creation. AI can never imbue a character with emotion so the role of artist and animator remains the same in the production pipeline. Creators and developers can visit www.krikey.ai to generate their own AI animations today.

"Stability is always seeking out AI innovators and the Krikey team has put together one of the best tools to democratize creative expression. Now anyone can animate a 3D character with a few words in a text box ," said Emad Mostaque , CEO of Stability AI. "We are excited to support the Krikey AI team and work together to empower the next generation of AI creators and developers."

In Krikey's AI Tool, users will be able to explore and try a set of basic motion prompts including variations on walk, run, jump, wave, climb and more. The website www.krikey.ai has a prompt guide to help guide users enter and experiment in the world of AI Animation. More complex prompts like moonwalk, zombie march and tai chi also lead to engaging results. Generated animations can be seen in the dashboard within your account and users can download video files or fbx files. Within the animation tool, users can also change the camera angle, add or remove shadows, backgrounds, change the animation speed and customize their Avatar before exporting to share with friends.

"This is the beginning of a revolution in how 3D content will be created ," said Ketaki Shriram , Co-founder and CTO at Krikey.ai. "Generative AI Animations have applications in numerous industries including film, gaming, metaverse avatars, social media and cloud computing. AI Animation could be the foundation of the next creator economy."

Krikey's AI Animation tool is available today online at www.krikey.ai . Visit the website to generate your first AI animation!

About Krikey AI

Krikey AI has built a set of developer tools including an AI Text to Animation tool, custom 3D Avatar tool, AR mobile app toolkit and more. The AI tool enables creators to generate animations they can take into any platform for 3D content creation. Krikey has previously partnered with Snapchat, T-Mobile, Google Maps, The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Foundation, Sony Pictures Entertainment and the National Audubon Society, building custom AR games for each brand partner and reaching 5M+ users. For more information, please visit www.krikey.ai .

About Stability AI

Stability AI builds open source AI tools to provide the foundation to awaken humanity's potential. Their AI tool empowers artists to generate images and 3D models based on text inputs. They have open AI models for image, language, audio, video, 3D models and biology. They are the developer of Stable Diffusion and design and implement solutions for companies to use AI in their production processes. For more information, please visit https://stability.ai/ .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stability-ai-partners-with-krikey-ai-to-launch-ai-animation-tools-301739683.html

SOURCE Krikey, Inc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Orange Comet and AMC Expand the Immortal Universe of Anne Rice NFT Collection With Mayfair Witches

As part of its expanded partnership with AMC, the leading Web3 entertainment company is launching an all-new "Mayfair Witches Pass"

Orange Comet Inc., a premium Web3 entertainment and gaming company, today announced the latest extension of its collaboration with AMC's "Immortal Universe of Anne Rice " with the introduction of the Mayfair Witches Pass . With the pass acting as a key for fans' entry into a digital world full of witches, vampires, and all things mystical, this epic limited collection will broaden the Immortal Universe community through a variety of virtual and real-life experiences. The Mayfair Witches Pass is set to mint exclusively on OpenSea March 7, 2023 . New episodes of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches air Sundays 98c on AMC and AMC+.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Good Gaming Inc. To Launch Its First Extreme Game Mob Wars For Advanced Players As Minecraft and Roblox Continue To Experience Rapid Growth

Company To Initiate Strategic Marketing Campaigns Across Several Platforms For Its Online Games

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC-QB: GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, today announced the launch of its first "Extreme" branded game, "Mob Wars," for advanced players and its plans to initiate a comprehensive and strategic marketing campaign across several social media platforms to attract players as Minecraft and Roblox continue to experience exponential growth going into 2023.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Xbox, ESPORTSU and Paidia Gaming Launch Competitive Collegiate Esports Series for Rising Women Gamers

The partnership aims to provide women gamers with competition and content that celebrates high achievement, inclusivity, and positive play

Xbox, ESPORTSU, and Paidia Gaming announced their partnership which will continue their ongoing commitment to gender equality, diversity, and inclusion in gaming. This activation includes three gaming events designed to spotlight collegiate women gamers, concluding at the Collegiate Esports Commissioner's Cup (CECC) Texas this May. The activations will showcase women competing on a national level and includes two content series.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

DAVE & BUSTER'S ANNOUNCES ITS LAUNCH INTO THE METAVERSE WITH DAVE & BUSTER'S WORLD ON ROBLOX

-- Dave & Buster's Iconic Experience is Now Available to Millions of Users in Fully-Immersive Version–

-- Initiative Highlights Dave & Buster's Investments in Innovation to Drive Connections--

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pixelworks Empowers OnePlus Ace 2 with Extraordinary Visual Display Quality

Pixelworks' Low Latency MEMC, Low Power Super-Resolution and Always-HDR Bring Cutting-edge Visual Benefits for Mobile Gaming

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the newly launched OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone incorporates the Pixelworks X7 visual processing chipset to deliver a first of its kind solution jointly developed and tuned by the two brands. By leveraging Pixelworks' core technologies, including the first ultra-low latency MotionEngine ® low power super-resolution, always-on HDR and professional color calibration, the OnePlus Ace 2 smartphone is well-prepared to win broad consumer acceptance with its unparalleled visual excellence.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Building Shareholder Wealth Through Exploration

Appointment of New York-Based Director

Spectacular Drill Hit Of 30.5m @ 6.2% Copper And 6.8 G/T Gold At Bluebird Includes 17.8m @ 11.5 G/T Gold And 16.1m @ 10.5% Copper (Massive Sulphides)

Galan Moves To 100% Title Of Candelas Project In Catamarca, Argentina

Related News

Lithium Investing

Salinas Lithium Project Tenure Expanded By Over 367%

Uranium Investing

VIDEO — Rick Rule: Uranium Due for a Price Response, Silver's Incredible Potential

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Jeff Clark: Gold and Silver in 2023 — Prices and Key Factors to Watch

Gold Investing

Empress Royalty CEO Projects US$7 Million in Revenue by Year End

Gold Investing

Barksdale Resources Plans for Drilling After Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Renewal of Contract with Agora Internet Relations Corp.

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference and Invites Individual and Institutional Investors as well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation

×