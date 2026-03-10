Wedgemount Wells Test at 840 BOE/D

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 10, 2026 - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide the following update on its recent well testing program in west central Texas. During December 2025 and JanuaryFebruary 2026, Wedgemount conducted well tests across its asset base as part of annual compliance procedures for the Texas Railroad Commission. The combined 24hr test results totalled 841 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOED") composed of 80% light oil and condensates and 20% natural gas.
Testing
Testing comprised all the Company's producing wells. Once optimized with chemical treatments, additional workovers and improved surface facilities, the Company anticipates total production could be significantly higher. "Our 2026 capital program is focused on high-return, quick-payout development across each of Wedgemount's four Permian Basin operating areas," stated CEO, Mark Vanry.
Macro Commentary
In spite of continued oil and gas price volatility, Wedgemount will continue to focus on low-cost well optimizations of our current inventory of producing wells to both boost production and add additional reserves.
Funding
Currently Wedgemount is focused on efforts to obtain additional funding in order to cover its Texas field operations, general and overhead costs, settle accounts payable as well as implementation of capital investments. Capital investments are aimed at improving water handling and surface facilities which may allow the Company to produce at higher rates on a sustained basis.
Cautionary Note on Short-Duartion Well Tests
The production rates for the wells are based on a stabilized flow period of 24 hours during compliance testing. While these short-term rates demonstrate encouraging productivity and confirm the prospectivity of the assets base, they are not indicative of recently achieved production results and should not be relied upon as indicative of future long-term average production, estimated ultimate recovery or sustained deliverability.
About Wedgemount Resources Corp.
Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resource company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of energy projects in the southern, USA.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Mark Vanry, President and CEO
Reader Advisory
