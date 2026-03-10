Wedgemount Wells Test at 840 BOE/D

Wedgemount Wells Test at 840 BOE/D

(TheNewswire)

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 10, 2026 - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide the following update on its recent well testing program in west central Texas. During December 2025 and JanuaryFebruary 2026, Wedgemount conducted well tests across its asset base as part of annual compliance procedures for the Texas Railroad Commission. The combined 24hr test results totalled 841 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOED") composed of 80% light oil and condensates and 20% natural gas.

Testing

Testing comprised all the Company's producing wells. Once optimized with chemical treatments, additional workovers and improved surface facilities, the Company anticipates total production could be significantly higher. "Our 2026 capital program is focused on high-return, quick-payout development across each of Wedgemount's four Permian Basin operating areas," stated CEO, Mark Vanry.

Macro Commentary

In spite of continued oil and gas price volatility, Wedgemount will continue to focus on low-cost well optimizations of our current inventory of producing wells to both boost production and add additional reserves.

Funding

Currently Wedgemount is focused on efforts to obtain additional funding in order to cover its Texas field operations, general and overhead costs, settle accounts payable as well as implementation of capital investments. Capital investments are aimed at improving water handling and surface facilities which may allow the Company to produce at higher rates on a sustained basis.

Cautionary Note on Short-Duartion Well Tests

The production rates for the wells are based on a stabilized flow period of 24 hours during compliance testing. While these short-term rates demonstrate encouraging productivity and confirm the prospectivity of the assets base, they are not indicative of recently achieved production results and should not be relied upon as indicative of future long-term average production, estimated ultimate recovery or sustained deliverability.

 

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resource company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of energy projects in the southern, USA.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

 

Mark Vanry, President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (604) 343-4743 

info@wedgemountresources.com

www.wedgemountresources.com

 

Reader Advisory

 

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements made in this news release includes, Once optimized with chemical treatments, additional workovers and improved surface facilities, total production could be higher, 2026 capital program delivering high-return, quick-payout development, efforts to obtain additional funding and projected use of proceeds, Capital investments improving water handling and surface facilities which may allow higher production rates on a sustained basis, focus on low-cost well optimizations of current inventory of producing wells to both boost production and add additional reserves.  Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, availability of funds, personnel and other resources necessary to conduct exploration or development programs, successes of the Company's exploration efforts, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

  

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

    

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Wedgemount Resources Corp.WDGY:CCcnsx:wdgygold investing
WDGY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Keep Reading...
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Gold, Silver, Oil/Gas — Stock Ideas and Strategy Now

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his approach to the gold and silver sectors as tensions in the Middle East intensify, also touching on oil and gas. Overall he sees hard assets becoming increasingly key as global uncertainty escalates."Own gold, own silver — physically own the metal... Keep Reading...
Jaime Carrasco, gold bars.

Jaime Carrasco: Gold Going "Much Higher," Silver Force Majeure Inevitable

Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth Management, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying prices must rise much higher. He also talks about how to build a strong precious metals portfolio. "We're moving from a credit-based economy, a... Keep Reading...
Garrett Goggin, gold bars.

Garrett Goggin: Gold, Silver in New Era, My Stock Strategy Now

Garrett Goggin, founder of Golden Portfolio, says although gold and silver haven't gone mainstream yet, the metals — and the mining sector overall — have entered a new era. "It's a real mind shift — it's a new era in mining right here," he said.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Nicola Mining Provides Update on NASDAQ Listing

Nicola Mining Provides Update on NASDAQ Listing

Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM,OTC:HUSIF) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (FSE: HLIA) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to provide an update on its proposed NASDAQ listing, which it originally disclosed in its news release of October 27, 2025. There are approximately 220 Canadian companies trading via cross... Keep Reading...
Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: Gold Dips Bought Quickly, Price Run Not Over Yet

Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his latest thoughts on what's moving the gold price, emphasizing that its bull run isn't over yet. "It's monetary factors that are driving gold — that's what's fundamentally driving gold," he said. "Monetary factors, lack of trust in... Keep Reading...
Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Stock Run Just Starting, Get in Now

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter and New Orleans Investment Conference host, shares his stock-picking strategy at a time when high metals prices are beginning to lift all boats. In his view, gold and silver equities may still only be in the second inning. Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

Related News

rare earth investing

Lynas Extends Japan Rare Earths Deal to 2038, Renews Malaysia License

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units