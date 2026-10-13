Wave Life Sciences to Present at Chardan's 10th Annual Healthcare Conference

Wave Life Sciences to Present at Chardan's 10th Annual Healthcare Conference

Wave Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the "RNA Medicines: Next-Generation RNA Therapeutics" panel at Chardan's 10th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 9:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the panel can be accessed by visiting "Investor Events" on the Investors section of the Wave Life Sciences website: https://ir.wavelifesciences.com/events-publications/events. A replay of this panel will be archived and available on the site for a limited time following the event.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave's PRISM® platform combines multiple RNA medicine modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities, including RNAi (SpiNA) and RNA editing (AIMers), provides Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave's pipeline is focused on its obesity (WVE-007), alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (WVE-006) and PNPLA3 I148M liver disease (WVE-008) programs, and also includes clinical programs in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Huntington's disease, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company's versatile RNA medicines platform. Driven by the calling to "Reimagine Possible," Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave's science, pipeline and people, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Kate Rausch
VP, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations
+1 617-949-4827

Investors:
James Salierno
Director, Investor Relations
+1 617-949-4043
InvestorRelations@wavelifesci.com

Media:
Katie Sullivan
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
+1 617-949-2936
MediaRelations@wavelifesci.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

WVEnasdaq:wve
WVE
The Conversation (0)
Wave Life Sciences to Present at 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Wave Life Sciences to Present at 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2024 Jefferies Global... Keep Reading...
Wave Life Sciences Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Wave Life Sciences Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

RestorAATion-2 clinical trial of WVE-006 in AATD patients underway; expected proof-of-mechanism data in patients with AATD remains on track for 2024 INHBE program for obesity expected clinical trial initiation in 1Q 2025; preclinical data demonstrate weight loss similar to semaglutide, fat loss... Keep Reading...
Wave Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Dr. Erik Ingelsson as Chief Scientific Officer

Wave Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Dr. Erik Ingelsson as Chief Scientific Officer

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced the appointment of Erik Ingelsson, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Ingelsson will drive Wave's emerging... Keep Reading...
Cloud DX Reveals EXtended Reality Division to Bring to Market Award-Winning, Patented Metaverse Application

Cloud DX Reveals EXtended Reality Division to Bring to Market Award-Winning, Patented Metaverse Application

Cloud XR's Virtual Clinician Assistant™ offers healthcare teams an immersive and real-time augmented clinical experience, ripe for the evolving Medical Metaverse.News in SummaryIn its commitment to medical innovation, Cloud DX publicly unveils its Cloud XR division, after 6 years of development,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Signs Definitive Gold and Silver Purchase Agreement with Ocean Partners

VanadiumCorp and Université de Sherbrooke Announce Publication of Peer-Reviewed Research on Lac Doré Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite

Angkor Resources Reports University Study Supporting Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Potential at Andong Bor, Cambodia

Cygnus Metals Limited: Kazakhstan regulatory approval received

Related News

copper investing

Ivanhoe Q3 Copper Output Rises But Yearly Target Slips

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Signs Definitive Gold and Silver Purchase Agreement with Ocean Partners

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp and Université de Sherbrooke Announce Publication of Peer-Reviewed Research on Lac Doré Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Reports University Study Supporting Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Potential at Andong Bor, Cambodia

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Kazakhstan regulatory approval received

base metals investing

Fathom Nickel Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Saskatchewan

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyproMag USA Secures Power and Advances Project Readiness for Texas Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub