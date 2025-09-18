Wave Life Sciences Announces Virtual Research Day on October 29th and Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced that it will host a virtual Research Day on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. In addition, members of Wave's management team are scheduled to participate in several upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:

Bernstein 2 nd Annual Healthcare Forum
Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 2:50 p.m. ET
Details: Erik Ingelsson, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat

Stifel Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum
Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Details: Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and CEO, and Erik Ingelsson will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat

Chardan's 9th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Details: Paul Bolno will participate in a panel discussing RNA editing therapeutics

Wave's 2025 Virtual Research Day
Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET
Details: More details to follow

Live webcasts of these presentations can be accessed by visiting "Investor Events" on the Investors section of the Wave Life Sciences website: https://ir.wavelifesciences.com/events-publications/events . Replays of these presentations will be archived and available on the site for a limited time following the event.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave's RNA medicines platform, PRISM®, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes editing, splicing, RNA interference and antisense silencing, providing Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave's diversified pipeline includes clinical programs in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, obesity, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington's disease, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company's broad RNA therapeutics toolkit. Driven by the calling to "Reimagine Possible", Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave's science, pipeline and people, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company based in Singapore. It owns a diverse pipeline of nucleic acid therapeutics meant to address rare genetic diseases related to the central nervous system, muscles, eyes, liver, and skin. Its nucleic acid therapeutics target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Wave Life Sciences website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com . A replay of this presentation will be archived and available on the site for a limited time following the event.

RestorAATion-2 clinical trial of WVE-006 in AATD patients underway; expected proof-of-mechanism data in patients with AATD remains on track for 2024

INHBE program for obesity expected clinical trial initiation in 1Q 2025; preclinical data demonstrate weight loss similar to semaglutide, fat loss with no loss of muscle mass, and curtailed rebound weight gain upon cessation of semaglutide, with potential for dosing 1 2 times per year

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced the appointment of Erik Ingelsson, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Ingelsson will drive Wave's emerging therapeutic portfolio strategy, including growing its genetics and genomics capabilities for identifying new, high impact targets, and leveraging the company's best-in-class multimodal discovery and development platform to advance transformative RNA medicines. Most recently, Dr. Ingelsson served as Senior Vice President, Head of Target Discovery, at GSK.

"Our mission to unlock the broad potential of RNA medicines requires us to combine the capabilities of our best-in-class oligonucleotide platform with novel drug targets informed by human genetics. Dr. Ingelsson brings to Wave deep expertise in genetics and drug discovery, as well as substantial experience in metabolic diseases. He will leverage his experience to accelerate identification of new genetic insights and rapidly translate those insights into RNA medicines at Wave, including with our wholly owned INHBE program for obesity," said Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wave Life Sciences. "I am excited to welcome Dr. Ingelsson to our leadership team and look forward to his contributions, which will shape the future of our sustainable, diverse and impactful therapeutic pipeline across multiple modalities, including RNA editing and siRNA."

