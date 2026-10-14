Warrior Sets Date for Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Warrior Sets Date for Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. ("Warrior" or NYSE: HCC) today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2026 investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Warrior will release its results following the close of market trading that afternoon.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-844-340-9047 (domestic) or 1-412-858-5206 (international) 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Warrior Met Coal conference call. A webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.warriormetcoal.com , where an archived replay will also be available.

Telephone playback will also be available beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on November 4, 2026, until 6:30 p.m. ET on November 11, 2026. The replay will be available by calling: 1-855-669-9658 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 7942308.

About Warrior

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally, and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) steelmaking coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America, and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium quality met coal, also known as hard-coking coal (HCC), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties. The premium nature of Warrior's HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com .

Analysts and Investors, contact: Dale W. Boyles, (205) 554-6129
News Media, contact: D'Andre Wright, (205) 554-6131

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Warrior Met Coal Inc.

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